DVD Review: Barbie & Kendra Crash Joe Bob’s Drive-In Jamboree

Joe Bob Briggs is one of the big comeback stories in cult film. I had been following him since the Joe Bob Goes To The Drive-In column appeared in my local newspaper. He reviewed films that the local stuffy entertainment section critics ignored. Besides reviewing horror and Kung Fu action flicks, Joe Bob also filled us in on what’s happening in his life in Texas. It was a great read at a time when you cared about reading the newspaper in physical form. Later he would get host Joe Bob’s Drive-in Theater on the Movie Channel from 1986 to 1996. I didn’t get to see the show since my folks only had HBO. But after that show ended, Joe Bob took over MonsterVision on TNT from 1996 to 2000. I did get to see the show on Saturday nights. When the channel canceled the show, Joe Bob was gone. He wrote under his real name John Bloom. Then Joe Bob returned in 2018 when the streaming channel Shudder (run by the people behind AMC) set up a 24-hour marathon. The night featured so many viewers that it crashed the network’s servers. Shudder realized Joe Bob had a rabid audience. He also had a new sidekick in Darcy The Mail Girl (Diana Prince). He’s a major reason why people subscribe to Shudder. He’s about to start his 7th season along with numerous holiday specials. He tours the country for special screenings. When he showed up in Raleigh, I met him and Darcy. During his speech, he recounted how bad things got after MonsterVision stopped. He didn’t even have enough cash for bus fare in New York City. Now he’s popular enough that he’s hosting Drive-In Jamborees for the Mutant Family that dig his show. In 2023, the Jamboree was held in Las Vegas and paid tribute to Roger Corman for his legacy. I wanted to go, but couldn’t make it. However Barbie and Kendra made it to festive event and turned it into Barbie & Kendra Crash Joe Bob’s Drive-In Jamboree.

Barbie (El Camino‘s Cody Renee Cameron) and Kendra (The Gingerdead Man‘s Robin Sydney) are unsatisfied with the guys in their new condo development. But they see an ad for Joe Bob’s Drive-In Jamboree at a real drive-in. They decide that Joe Bob is their ultimate man. They hit the road for a night of movies under the stars. While the duo does arrive on the location, the film isn’t a complete quasi-documentary of the weekend. They don’t meet Roger Corman although you see him in the ad for the weekend. Felissa Rose (Sleepaway Camp and Mangled Dick Expert on The Last Drive-In) plays a character in the film. She owns the drive-in property. Her goal is to turn the place into a golf course. Can Barbie & Kendra Crash save the Drive-In for Joe Bob? Instead of the movies that really played, Barbie and Kendra watch Ruby that’s an Exorcist rip-off that features a drive-in movie. There’s also footage from a Turkish rip-off of the Exorcist called Seytan. They’ve removed the original dialogue and mix the two films into one strange tale about a drive in theater filled with gross demon possessed characters. “The power of Chrysler compels you!” is a fun line.

If you’re a fan of Joe Bob’s Last Drive-In, the movie is a blast of goofy fun. You get to see Joe Bob and Darcy on stage. Musician John Brennan who does the theme songs on the show makes a cameo appearance. We even get a Hogzilla chant from the crowd. This is the Mutant Fun. Most of the film is the reworking of The Exorcist rip-offs which are bizarre enough that they’re entertaining. Barbie & Kendra Crash Joe Bob’s Drive-In Jamboree makes me really wish I’d crashed the event in Las Vegas too.

The Video is 1.78:1 anamorphic. Things look fine for the hybrid documentary. The Audio is Dolby Digital 5.1 surround and 2.0 stereo. The sound isn’t bad for when they’re in the louder parts of the Jamboree.

Behind The Scenes (22:14) has the outtakes including how Charles Band works with his talent on location. It’s interesting how they captured quick minutes during a busy weekend at the drive-in. Congratulations to the sound crew who had to capture the audio while working in noise areas. Band talks to the crowd about the movie to let them know the Mutant Family will be extras. Best is learning how to frame the hearse scene with the girls in the back. There is a bonus of Joe Bob on stage singing “Viva Las Vegas” with Yuki dancing with the ladies. This is the reason to own the DVD.

Secrets of the Tiger King (15:18) involved from the series John Reinke being interviewed by Barbie and Kendra in character. He didn’t get paid for the originally documentary, but got paid for the extra episode. He talks about taking care of tigers. He says a tiger’s tongue is so rough, it can draw blood from licking you. This is rather educational.

Trailer Gallery includes Corona Zombies, Barbie & Kendra Save the Tiger King, Barbie & Kendra Storm Area 51, Barbie & Kendra Crash Joe Bob’s Drive-In Jamboree, Bad CGI Gator and Quadrant.

Full Moon Features presents Barbie & Kendra Crash Joe Bob’s Drive-In Jamboree. Directed by Charles Band. Screenplay by Shane Bitterling. Starring Cody Renee Cameron, Robin Sydney, Joe Bob Briggs, Felissa Rose, Diana Prince and Roger Corman. Running Time: 51 minutes. Rating: Unrated. Release Date: November 12, 2024.