MST3K Turkey Day Marathon features Mark Hamill and more stars!

This Thanksgiving, you just need to cook up the potatoes and stuffing because Mystery Science Theater 3000 is providing the turkeys and the guests. The Turkey Day Marathon is running on Shout! TV and The MST3K Channel that can be found on plenty of free streaming apps including PlutoTV. They’ll be rerunning it all weekend so you can use it as an excuse for not going to any Black Friday Sales. Matthew Lillard will be guesting on The Castle of Fu-Manchu so you must stay put. Here’s the press release from Shout! Studios with all the details and the times when the episodes originally air on Thanksgiving. Gobble Gobble!!!:

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Turkey Day

Potluck of the Stars Marathon

Join David Dastmalchian, Mike Flanagan, Bryan Fuller, Mark Hamill, Matthew Lillard and Kumail Nanjiani, and the Cast and Crew of MST3K for the Fan-Favorite Annual Event

Starting 5 am ET November 28

On Shout! TV and The MST3K Channel

Better tidy up the Satellite of Love, because we’ve got company! Join the cast and crew of Mystery Science Theater 3000 as they welcome a cavalcade of celebrity fans to this year’s Turkey Day celebration. Don’t be late! The fun starts bright and early at 5 am ET on November 28th on Shout! TV and The MST3K Channel.

Hosted by Jonah Ray, this year’s marathon features a heaping helping of MST3K stalwarts including Joel Hodgson, Felicia Day, Emily Marsh, and Mary Jo Pehl, as well as celebrity MSTies David Dastmalchian, Mike Flanagan, Bryan Fuller, Mark Hamill, Matthew Lillard and Kumail Nanjiani, all of whom will share a favorite MST3K episode with their fellow fans. Plus, the long-awaited return of fan-favorite episode Final Sacrifice to the world of streaming will give us even more reason to be thankful this Turkey Day.

Check out the trailer here:

To help MST3K fans plan their day, we are sharing the full schedule for the 2024 marathon in advance:

2024 Turkey Day Potluck of the Stars Marathon Schedule (Times are ET/PT)

5:00 AM/ 2:00 AM: The Killer Shrews [Emily Marsh]

7:00 AM/ 4:00 AM: Overdrawn at the Memory Bank [Kumail Nanjiani]

9:00 AM / 6:00 AM: Werewolf [Bryan Fuller]

11:00 AM / 8:00 AM: The Castle of Fu-Manchu [Matthew Lillard]

1:00 PM / 10:00 AM: Space Mutiny [Mary Jo Pehl]

3:00 PM / 12:00 PM: Hobgoblins [Mike Flanagan]

5:00 PM / 2:00 PM: Samson vs The Vampire Women [David Dastmalchian]

7:00 PM / 4:00 PM: Gamera vs Jiger [Mark Hamill]

9:00 PM / 6:00 PM: The Final Sacrifice [Joel Hodgson]

11:00 PM / 8:00 PM: Manos: The Hands of Fate [Felicia Day]

1:00 AM / 10:00 PM: The Mask [Jonah Ray]

The marathon will be available to watch on a wide variety of platforms. For a complete list, please visit MST3KTurkeyDay.com. Unable to watch on Turkey Day? Don’t worry, following the initial presentation of the marathon, we will be rerunning the marathon on The Mystery Science Theater 3000 channel and Shout! TV over the rest of the holiday weekend.

Don’t forget to set your timers for both MST3K Turkey Day Potluck of the Stars Marathon and your turkey, and for the latest updates follow MST3K on TikTok (@mst3kofficial), Instagram (@MST3K), Facebook (facebook.com/MST3K), and X (@MST3K).