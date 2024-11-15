Blu-ray Review: Silent Bite

When you check into a motel, there’s a serious chance of not having a clue what sort of people are in the other room. Doesn’t matter if it’s part of a fancy chain or a sleazy crescent on a nearly abandoned stretch of highway. Odds are high you don’t want to make eye contact with anyone on your hallway. You really don’t want to hear the strange noises they make because somehow they’re under the impression they walls aren’t made of paper mâché. You don’t even want to imagine what’s going on two doors down. I once hung out at a hotel where Black Sabbath, Judas Priest and Slayer were staying during an Ozzfest tour. It was quiet which made me even more fearful. It must be even worse now with people focused on spreading holiday cheer checking into motels. What would you think on a Christmas Eve night if while hanging out in the lobby waiting to get a room, you encountered in the lobby a group of guys in Santa suits and a pack of Goth Ladies? Silent Bite lets us know what would happen at the motel on that snowy night.

A group of men disguised as Santa and elves pull off a massive bank robbery on Christmas Eve right before closing time. Seeing how it’s the holidays, there’s little law enforcement to deal with on a snowy night. The gang are all given names that are Christmas related which go along with their Santa themed outfits. They head to the Jolly Roger Inn and Resort where they’re slated to meet up with Father Christmas (screenwriter Simon Philip) to split the loot and dash into the night. They’re set up in a bachelor party suite that’s ripe for the season with the bar and pool tables decked out. Each guy gets a bit antsy waiting for their share of what’s in Santa’s bag. Seeing how they’re still armed, none of them are taking chances that they’ll be stuck holding coal. As badass as these guys think they are at the hotel; they’re not the guests to be feared most. Down the hall is a group of female vampires. They’re using the long dark night to turn a girl into one of them. Things get a little wild when the vampire ladies decide to turn the robbers into their late-night Christmas snack.

Silent Bite is the perfect film to show the family when they talk about travelling during the winter holidays. You think your spouse want to find themselves next to homicidal St. Nicks or bloodsucking vampire ladies? This is a perfect alternate reality Hallmark Christmas Movie. Director Taylor Martin and her crew really bring out the holiday season in every frame. The mixing of the heist crew and vampires during Christmas Eve is a perfect blending of three things I didn’t think would go together. Silent Bite is like finding a Reese’s Cup in the shape of a Christmas tree in your stocking. You’re going to sink your teeth into that treat and plot to steal your brothers.

The Video is 2.35:1 anamorphic. You’ll see plenty of detail in the armed Santas and the vampire fangs. The Audio is Dolby Digitial 5.1. You’ll hear if there’s reindeer on the roof of the hotel. The movie is subtitled in English.

Trailer (1:19) has a frosty night at the hotel on Christmas.

Slideshow (1:50) is a montage of press photos, to “Silent Night.”

Cleopatra Entertainment presents Silent Bite. Directed by Taylor Martin. Screenplay by Simon Phillips. Starring Luke Avoledo, Nick Biskupek, Camille Blott, Louisa Capulet, Sayla de Goede, Dan Molson, Simon Phillips, Chad Ridgely, Kelly Schwartz & Sienna Star. Running Time: 90 minutes. Rating: Not Rated. Release Date: November 12, 2024.