Rabblecast 659 – Movie Trailers, Movie Sequels Far Removed from the Originals, and More!

*Show Note: This episode was originally recorded on July 18th.

We jump into some movie trailers for two upcoming films. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Alien Romulus. (Both films have long since released. More on those in later episodes.) Both films are sequels to older popular films. Beetlejuice (1988) and Alien (1979), respectively.

This begs the question, do we need sequels years, sometimes years later?

We also get some Professional Wrestling Talk in as we look at the G1 Climax from New Japan Pro Wrestling.

We are The Rabblecast!

