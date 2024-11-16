Blu-ray Review: Santa Claus (Collector’s Edition)

The first time I saw Santa Claus was on Mystery Science Theater 3000 back in 1993. This Mexican holiday film really was perfect for the show because the plot was so messed up. This was not a Rankin-Bass special as it took elements of the Santa Claus story into a different realm. You are often left pondering if this understands the meaning of the season. I’m only used to seeing the movie with the silhouettes of Mike Nelson and the Bots riffing on the weirdness. Can Santa Claus keep my attention in the raw form?

The film has us visits Santa’s toy factory. Instead of being filled with little elves working away, we see children from around the world are putting in their time on the factory floor. Santa (José Elías Moreno) seems to be down with ignoring child labor laws. Were these kids abducted? Did their parents have to sign off on them entering the factory? Perhaps this ignorance of the laws comes from the fact that Santa’s toy factory isn’t on the ice in the North Pole. He’s floating above the Earth. He’s only allowed near Earth on Christmas Eve. Thus he has to spy on the kids with a creepy telescope with an eye on the end and Ear satellites to tell good children from those evil ones. Working against him is Lucifer himself. He’s eager to destroy Santa’s hold on children that keeps them good all year long. He sends out his top demon Pitch (José Luis Aguirre ‘Trotsky’) to tempt the children to be bad. He wants a little girl who craves a doll under the tree to just snatch it from a department store. He wants boys to break things. Can Santa keep this wave of juvenile crime from sweeping across the globe and ruining the holiday season? Will Pitch do his worst to ruin Santa’s one night of bringing joy to the children of the world?

Santa Claus is amazing to watch without anyone talking over or commercial interruption. This is a perfectly great messed up holiday special. Where else do you get Santa hanging out with Merlin the Magician. This also is the only film from 1959 that gave us Santa versus Satan. This makes sense if you’ve ever had one of those typos during the holidays. The props in the film are both inventive and very chilling. Santa is almost like the CIA as he tracks millions of children with his space-based devices. It’s almost like he could launch missiles on the naughty children. Not to give it away, but the deleted scenes include even more footage from Hell. The American distributor cut this out of the Mexican production for a good reason. Who thinks of burning in Hell as they write out their wish list to Santa? This might have been the scariest Christmas film ever made that was intended for small kids. The kids see the holiday as proof that they have no privacy and maybe eternally doomed. How did a kid in the early ’60s leave a matinee of Santa Claus feeling paranoid and depressed? Santa Claus is a great way to transition from any happy Holiday special to a horror film set in December.

The Video is 1.85:1 anamorphic. The 1080p transfer looks like a crisp Christmas gift. The high resolution will let you appreciate all the weirdness better. The color is beautiful and brings out the holiday mood. The Audio is LPCM 2.0 Mono and LPCM 5.1 in English. You’ll hear all the Christmas carols. The original Spanish track is in LPCM 2.0 Mono. The movie is subtitled in English.

Audio Commentary by Daniel Griffith, a K. Gordon Murray Historian. He goes deep into the film’s history form actual production to when Murray recut and dubbed the film to be a seasonal kiddie matinee. He points out that the opening with the children of the world singing like Disney’s It’s A Small World Ride. The film came out four years before the ride was introduced. We also learn about director René Cardona.

Santa Clause Original Trailer (2:40) promises a North Pole visit like no others.

It’s a Howdy Doody Christmas (8:32) has everyone’s favorite stringed up cowboy. Buffalo Bob is trimming the tree with Clarabell the Clown. The special is in black and white. Santa gets busted for robbery.

Santa Claus Conquers The Devil (14:00) has them point out the Santa Claus wasn’t a big thing with Mexican children at the time of the film. Rene Cardona went from acting to directing. He made a lot of masked wrestling movies. Kevin Murphy talks about running the film on MST3K.

Santa Claus Radio Spot (0:59) swears Santa see you with his magic eye. This was only run as a matinee. Guess they realized the 10 p.m. audience wasn’t up for a Santa story.

Santa Claus TV Spot (1:01) shows that creepy master eye.

Deleted Scenes (12:15) are scenes from the Mexican version. This includes the “damned souls marching through hell” dance number. This might have really freaked out American kids and their parents. The extra footage was taken from 16mm prints.

Photo Gallery (4:32) is a montage of press photos, lobby cards, newspaper ads and posters,

Santa And His Helpers (12:50) is a short that uses footage of Santa Claus with newly shot action from Santa’s Village theme park. This is more of an infomercial for the park. This shows off the train that rides around the place.

Santa’s Enchanted Village (12:49) shows off the theme park where Santa has a second home and a reindeer barn.

Santa’s Magic Kingdom (12:49) has the kids show up at the theme park and get a tour from Santa. We meet the Wizard!

Wonder World – K. Gordon Murray Documentary Teaser (3:31) is for a project that has been completed about the producer/distributor.

VCI Entertainment presents Santa Claus: Collector’s Edition. Directed by René Cardona. Screenplay by Adolfo Torres Portillo and René Cardona. Starring José Elías Moreno, Cesáreo Quezadas, José Luis Aguirre ‘Trotsky’, Armando Arriola, Lupita Quezadas, Antonio Díaz Conde hijo, Nora Veryán and Polo Ortín. Running Time: 95 minutes. Rating: Unrated. Release Date: November 12, 2024.