4K UHD Review: A Simple Plan (Limited Edition)

I still feel a touch of shock whenever I realize that Bill Paxton is dead. He passed away in 2017. Has it really been over 7 years? He was one of those actors that was always there. He was always eager whether fighting xenomorphs in Aliens, being a menace in Weird Science or juggling three hot wives on Big Love. If Bill Paxton’s name was in the credits, I was prepared to enjoy the film. His performance was what I remembered most when I saw A Simple Plan on the big screen back in the winter of 1998. He brought the warmth and a cutting coldness to the freezing vistas captured on the film.

The snow has piled up deep in Minnesota. Hank Mitchell (Paxton), his brother Jacob (Sling Blade’s Billy Bob Thorton) and their pal Lou Chambers (Parks and Recreation‘s Brent Briscoe) head out for a bit of hunting. The dog gets loose and heads into the woods. The three guys go looking and find something completely unexpected. There’s a crashed plane at the bottom of a hill. Hank discovers that the pilot has been dead for a bit of time. Next to him is a giant bag that’s filled with $4.4 million in $100 bills. Seeing how there’s been no reports in the area about a plane crash or on the news; the three think that this is some sort of drug run gone bad. They come up with an extremely simple plan. They’ll hold onto the money, but not spend a dime until after spring in case someone does show up looking for the cash. They also have to keep their mouths shut so nobody finds out about the airplane and especially the cash. The plan ought to be easy except the plan involves three people. Hank’s wife (Jackie Brown’s Bridget Fonda) learns about it and really wants him to start spending it on their newborn baby. Jacob knows what he wants to do with his share and the item might not be around when the snow melts. Lou is deeply broke. He needs money to survive. They don’t want to wait, but Hank does his best to resist. The pressure reveals how far they will go to hide the money. Making matters worse is uncovering how that money ended up on the plane. There’s a lot of trouble when millions of dollars fall from the sky.

A Simple Plan is a complicated film as the three characters melt down in the freezing weather. Bill Paxton and Billy Bob Thorton come off as brothers. Paxton has the protective quality necessary for the role. Billy Bob plays a different kind of mentally challenged character from Karl in Sling Blade. They really do feed off each other in these scenes even when they are emotionally rough. Brent Briscoe is often left out of the conversation, but he’s marvelous as the guy who senses he won the lottery and is denied the chance to collect his winnings. The frustration flows through the character. Paxton does the intense lifting as the guy who is trying to keep this plan together even if he has to go to extreme measures that puts him in even more jeopardy. He brings the weight at the end of the movie. In a sad coincidence, Brent Briscoe also passed away in 2017 months after Paxton’s death. A Simple Plan is about no matter how easy things seem to be, there will be complications that will screw it all up.

The Video is 1.85:1 anamorphic. The 4K transfers is from the original camera negative. You’ll see the snow cleanly on the screen. It’ll lower the temperature in your room by 30 degrees. Sam Raimi approved the transfer. The Audio is DTS-HD MA 5.1 and 2.0. You’ll hear the snow crunch under their boots. The movie is subtitled in English.

Audio Commentary by critics Glenn Kenny and Farran Smith Nehme. Kenny approaches the film as a Neo Noir. They point out that soundtrack composer Danny Elfman met Bridget Fonda during the production and they’re still married. We also talk about how Paxton and Thorton first hooked up on One False Move.

Audio commentary by production designer Patrizia von Brandenstein with filmmaker Justin Beahm. She gets into not only the look of the film, but how the characters feel in the movie. She has quite a few great stories about tracking down the right kind of houses for the characters.

Standing Her Ground (6:23) is a fresh interview with actor Becky Ann Baker. She played Nancy Chambers. She was cast when director John Boorman (Excalibur) was in charge. A year later she showed up and saw Sam Raimi was now in the director’s chair. She adores Sam. He understood how to shoot her big scene in the kitchen. We learn what Bill Paxton listened to in his trailer.

Dead of Winter (10:45) is a recent interview with actor Chelcie Ross. He talks about how he built up the character of Sheriff Carl Jenkins. He makes Carl a nice guy who doesn’t know as much as he thinks. He talks about his screw up trying to drive in snow during the shoot.

On-set interviews with Bill Paxton (3:49), Billy Bob Thornton (4:01), Bridget Fonda (2:24), Sam Raimi (6:04), and producer James J. Jacks (1:07). Paxton was a fan of the book before the more cast him. Billy Bob reads the first 10 pages of a script and the last 2 to see if it’s worth reading the whole thing. He read all of A Simple Plan.

Behind-the-scenes footage (6:49) has them spraying fake snow around the location. Sam Raimi talks to the actors.

Theatrical trailer (2:23) has them find the airplane and the money.

Illustrated collectors’ booklet features an essay on the film by Bilge Ebiri and an excerpt from the book The Unseen Force: The Films of Sam Raimi by John Kenneth Muir

Of Ice and Men with Alar Kivilo (8:18) has the cinematographer coming in from the cold. He had just moved from Canada to Los Angeles to shoot in the sunshine. And then in a few weeks, he gets hired for A Simple Plan and freezes in the snow. They only had 3 weeks of prep. They moved from Minnesota to Wisconsin to get snow. They did go back to Minnesota later in the shoot.

