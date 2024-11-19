Blu-ray Review: Japanese Organized Crime Boss (Limited Edition)

Thanks to Blu-ray releases over the last few years, I can assure you that Kinji Fukasaku is the master of the gangster film. Francis Ford Coppola, Martin Scorsese, Brian De Palma and Quentin Tarantino are tourists in the genre. Between his eight Battles Without Honor or Humanity films and numerous one-off efforts during the ’70s, he gave theater audiences a deep look at the life of the Yakuza. He traced their rise in the post-World War II Japan to the various turf battles over the decades. Fukasaku might have hired as many men to play mobsters in his films as there were actual Yakuza members. Odds are that a few of his extras weren’t faking their mob status. Japanese Organized Crime Boss is seen as the film he made at Toei that changed the Yakuza genre in both technique and time period.

A lot has happened since Tetsuo Tsukamoto (Sympathy For the Underdog‘s Kōji Tsuruta) started his eight-year sentence in prison as a member of the Hamanaka Family. The Danno Organization from Oska has decided to gain even more territory. They want a piece of Yokohama. But instead of directly taking over, they get the head of the Hamanaka Family to join them. Turns out the crime families in Tokyo aren’t happy with this development. Instead of directly attacking the Danno Organization, they make a deal with the Sakurada Family that rival Hamanaka. Both outsider families prefer a proxy battle since this means none of their members are getting shot up in the streets of Yokohama. It’s just the locals that are being slaughtered. Tetsuo gets released a few days early and has to deal with the harsh reality of what happened to his wife while he was away. He heads towards the Family’s headquarters only to discover Hamanaka members battling the Sakurada goons. He jumps into the melee and proves he hasn’t lost his fighting skills being behind bars. Making his homecoming less of a celebration is when the head of the Family gets his car blown up. His dying words are to make Tetsuo the new boss. Tetsuo is frustrated by the turf war. He’d rather focus on the more profitable aspects of the Yakuza life. Things get even more out of control when The Hokuryu Kai gang swaps sides and cause chaos. Their leader is Miyahara (Lone Wolf and Cub‘s Tomisaburō Wakayama) is a major drug user that makes him unpredictable. He doesn’t mind putting a spike in his arm in front of his men. Tetsuo has a lot to take care of to restore his family’s honor. Will either major family get control of Yokohama? Or will Tetsuo rise above them?

Japanese Organized Crime Boss slices into the underbelly of Yakuza life. We get close to the mindset of Tetsuo. We witness the constant battles between Yakuza families. Even more importantly is the sense that all their rules and tradition are purely ceremony. They’ll stab each other for an inch of extra turf. He also gives us the sacrifice members will make for their family. Tetsuo isn’t ready to split on Hamanaka when things look bleak. Making the film great is having the cool and suave Kōji Tsuruta facing off against the chaotic and grubby Tomisaburō Wakayama. They’re like The Odd Couple of mobsters. The film was revolutionary in how it dealt with a modern Yakuza and not nostalgia. One of the subplots deals renewal of the U.S. – Japan Security Treaty. It was torn from today’s headlines for 1969. Director Kinji Fukasaku elevates the mobster film by first giving it the sense of a historical documentary. We’re given a map of Japan with arrows depicting the power class between the major families. The initial action is captured in a documentary form to see the bloodbath on the streets. Freeze frames and narration speeds up the story. He’d keep perfecting these techniques throughout his career of Yakuza movies. He sets up the movie so if you’re not deeply versed in mobster history, you’ll grasp the action. If you’re eager to see why Kinji Fukasaku is a master of gangster films, Japan Organized Crime Boss is the perfect start.

The Video is 2.39:1 anamorphic. The transfer is taken from a 4K restoration by Toei. The colors are vibrant as we get deep into the underground action. The Audio is LPCM 1.0 mono in Japanese. You’ll hear Tomisaburō Wakayama sniffing his nasal “medicine.” The movie is subtitled in English.

Kinji Fukasaku (34:01) is a lecture the director gave to a group of businessmen in 1999. His topic is living through adversity. He gets into what he’s had to go through to make movies. He started directing in 1958 when the industry was at its peak. But feel when television took a bite out of the audience. He was making Battle Royale around this time.

Akihiko Ito (15:06) has the film historian and Yakuza cinema authority discuss how important Japan Organized Crime Boss was to the genre. Bringing the gang wars to modern Tokyo and Yokohama was revolutionary. He also puts the context of US and the USSR having proxy wars in Asian countries at this time. This is in Japanese with English subtitles.

Ceremonies of Male Bonding (23:32) is a visual essay about Koji Tsuruta’s work with Fukasaku by yakuza cinema expert Nathan Stuart. There are plenty of clips to show how Director and star rose up together at Toei. Best is the film where Fukasaku realizes that a pair of sunglasses makes Koji look cold blooded. He doesn’t go deep on Sympathy For the Underdog since he did a visual essay on that Blu-ray release. Tsuruta and Fukasaku deserve to be considered one of the great director-actor pairings.

Trailer (2:19) starts off with guns blazing and a battle for control of the streets of Yokohama.

Limited edition booklet with an essay by Stuart Galbraith IV and a review of the film when it was released.

Radiance Films present Japanese Organized Crime Boss: Limited Edition. Directed by Kinji Fukasaku. Screenplay by Kinji Fukasaku, Fumio Konami & Norio Osada. Starring: Kōji Tsuruta, Tomisaburō Wakayama, Bunta Sugawara, Noboru Andō, Michitarō Mizushima, Ryōhei Uchida & Sanae Nakahara. Running Time: 97 minutes. Rating: Unrated. Release Date: November 19, 2024.