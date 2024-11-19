Blu-ray Review: Le Beau Mec (Special Edition)

Karl Forest was a major European star of Adult Cinema for the men in the ’70s. This was a time when films aimed at this market were declared illegal in numerous countries. Karl dared to strip down and enjoy his pleasures where they took him. Most of the genre movies of this era were made fast and cheap. Le Beau Mec brought a bit of art cinema to the genre. This wasn’t too artsy. Director Wallace Potts doesn’t obscure what Karl is doing. When Le Beau Mec was released, the film was hyped as a Docu-Fantasy. Which it truly is. This film wouldn’t be totally out of place at the XXX theater in the combat zone. Le Beau Mec gives a French cinema elevation to Karl’s uncensored autobiography.

Karl recounts how as a child in France, they’d play in the woods and find abandoned weapons from World War II. Turns out the area was big for the resistance, so they’d play army with real rifles and guns. This turns into Karl and another man making the nature scene in the woods while someone is watching with binoculars behind the trees. He talks about being in the real army and having to be restrained for fear things might not work out right if he hit on the wrong solider. He talks about finally getting to Paris. He talks of his life as a hustler. We get a touch of hotel action. But he gets off the street and becomes a performer at a cabaret. We see his routine where he strips down on stage with a reflective curtain behind his behind. Later we see his workout routine. He gets into how his body is everything for him. Karl knows his career can’t go on forever.

Le Beau Mec gives us a sense of Karl’s history and his life. There’s a view of the gritty side of Paris along with dark bedrooms for Karl to visit. While François About shot most of the film, there is word that two major artists contributed without wanting their names in the credits. The choreography at the cabaret was reportedly done by ballet star Rudolf Nureyev (star of Ken Russell’s Valentino). There is also a scene shot by Néstor Almendros. He’s the Oscar winning cinematographer of Days of Heaven. Nestor was director Wallace Potts’ boyfriend at the time. François About’s camerawork is exception as he gets the camera really tight to create an intimate portrait of Karl and the men in his life. Along with shooting numerous projects, About was the director of photography on the Village People’s “In The Navy” video. Wallace Potts would eventually write and direct Psycho Cop. What about Karl Forest? I saw an internet listing that he had died in 1984. But there was no real information besides that. Maybe he’s still roaming Paris.

The Video is 1.33:1 full frame. The 1080p transfer was created from the original 16mm film elements. There’s a touch of grain, but it adds to the mood of the Paris locations. The Audio is DTS-HD MA 2.0. The audio consists of Karl recounting his life in voiceover and the musical score. The subtitles are in English and Spanish.

Commentary track with historian Elizabeth Purchell and filmmaker Adam Baran. They talk about how the film elements were located. The film had been reduced to bad videotape transfers over the decade.

François About Talka About Le Beau Mac (17:27) has him explain that filmmaker Wallace Potts was the friend and lover of Nestor Almendros. He had helped Nestor out when he arrived in France. After Nestor’s big break, he introduced Francois to Wallace and they had dinner with Rudolf Nureyev. They got into the project. He shot a lot outdoors without a light kit. He was working alone most of the time. Some of the footage he shot just as tests to make sure the camera is working ended up in the film. His goal wasn’t to make an adult film with Karl Forest. This was going to be more.

Print Materials & Original Photos Gallery (5:19) includes posters, newspaper ads, articles and newspaper ads for the videotape. There’s a photo of when the film had it’s US premiere at the Vista Theater in Los Angeles. This is the same theater that had the Sonny Chiba triple feature in True Romance. Quentin Tarantino now owns the place.

New Trailer (1:24) describes the film as a docu-fantasy.

12-page booklet with a writing by film critic Caden Mark Gardner

Altered Innocence presents Le Beau Mec: Special Edition. Directed by Wallace Potts. Screenplay by Karl Forest and Wallace Potts. Starring Karl Forest, Frank Chazal, Cédric Dumont, Carmelo Petix & Philippe Renaud. Running Time: 73 minutes. Rating: Unrated. Release Date: November 12, 2024.