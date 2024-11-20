DVD Review: A Sudden Case of Christmas

I have a list of people I wouldn’t mind having drop by during the holidays. It’s a mix of people I know, famous people, famous people I know and my mailman. Near the top of the list is Danny DeVito. Why? Because he’s been in my family room for nearly 50 years. My parents were big fans of Taxi so his voice echoed down the hallway almost as loud as my dad’s. He’s remained a part of my life with his movies such as Twins and It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia and his hilarious commercials. He seems like someone that could drop by during the Christmas season. As long as there’s egg nogg in the fridge and my Aunt Jean’s sugar cookies in the tub, Danny DeVito would be basking in the season. He’d hang for a bit, we’d discuss Rankin-Bass specials and then have to head out to see Arnold. Seeing how he is probably busy in December, I have found the next best thing to an unexpected visit with his star turn in A Sudden Case of Christmas.

This wasn’t supposed to be a Christmas movie. Lawrance Armenetti (Danny DeVito) is used to his daughter Abbie (Little Demon‘s Lucy DeVito), son-in-law Jacob (That ’70s Show‘s Wilmer Valderrama) and granddaughter Claire (Terrifier 3‘s Antonella Rose) visiting at Christmas. But they want to drop by his hotel in the picturesque Dolomite mountains in Italy in the middle of summer to share some news. Lawrance thinks Abbie wants to tell him in person that she’s expecting another child. But the truth is not a pleasant one for Lawrance to hear. They’re separating. When Claire catches on before she’s told, the kid is crushed. Even worse is the feeling that when they return back to America, everything is getting split up. How exactly is she supposed to enjoy the majestic view? She wanders into the hotels’ basement and discovers the Christmas decorations. She declares that she wants one more Christmas with her family with all the fun stuff. While her parents think it’s nuts, Grandpa being a hotel manager wants to deliver the good time to his favorite guest.

The film is directed by Peter Chelsom who gave us Hear My Song and Funny Bones before getting pulled in on Warren Beatty’s Town & Country. Younger viewers might know his name from Hannah Montana: The Movie and Taylor Swift’s Crazier video. He brings the right tone to the remake of the original Italian movie Improvvisamente Natale that came out in 2022. He maintains the European charms with the American cast.

A Sudden Case of Christmas is a sweet and scenic comedy. DeVito is the perfect grandfather for Claire. He’s got the compassion that anyone would want when they visit their grandpa. There’s great comedy when her other grandparents (including sex, lies and videotape‘s Andie McDowall) fly in for the impromptu holiday and get questioned by airport security for their Christmas gifts in August. The bag of artificial snow triggers the airport dog. The other guests at the hotel are a bit confused at the transformation. There is a grinch in one of the suites who wants to enjoy summer. And at the center is a ten-year-old girl who just wants one nice family Christmas before she has to imagine what shared custody Christmas will entail. At least she got a great location for her wish. A Sudden Case of Christmas allows Danny DeVito to bring the holiday spirt to your house. Now I need to check my egg nogg levels.

The Video is 2.35:1 anamorphic. You’ll get to gasp at the beauty of the Dolomite mountains. The Audio is Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround. You’ll hear Danny DeVito all around the house. The movie is subtitled in English.

Behind the Scenes (5:30) has Peter Chilsom talk about filming in the Dolomites. Abby enjoys getting to play father and daughter with her real dad.

Trailer (2:25) show Danny DeVito plays the perfect grandfather.

Shout! Studios present A Sudden Case of Christmas. Directed by Peter Chelsom. Screenplay by Peter Chelsom & Tinker Lindsay. Starring Danny DeVito, Andie MacDowell, Wilmer Walderrama, Lucy DeVito and Adrian Dunbar. Running Time: 92 minutes. Rating: Not Rated. Release Date: November 19, 2024.