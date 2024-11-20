Rabblecast 660 – Celebrity Who Recently Passed Away, Deadpool & Wolverine Speculation, and More!

*Show Note: This episode was originally recorded on July 25th.

On this episode we talk about and say, goodbye to a few celebrities. We recently lost Shannon Doherty (American actress known for her work in Heathers (1989); Beverly Hills, 90210 (1990–1994), Mallrats (1995); and Charmed (1998–2001)), Dr. Ruth Westheimer (German and American sex therapist and talk show host.), Richard Simmons (American fitness instructor and television personality.), Bob Newhart (American comedian and actor.), and Shelley Duvall (American actress and producer known for her work in Popeye (1980), The Shining (1980), Time Bandits (1981), Tim Burton’s short comedy horror film Frankenweenie (1984), and Fred Schepisi’s comedy film Roxanne (1987).)

We also talk about some rumors and theories regarding the release of Deadpool & Wolverine. (This episode was recorded during the first day of San Diego Comic Con and at the time we avoided a lot of the rumors and spoilers surrounding the release of the movie.) How will this entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe help usher in the Mutant Saga?

All of this and so much more!

