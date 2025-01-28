Blu-ray Review: Dark Sanctuary – The Story of The Church

Back in the Aughties, I had pals that ran a monthly goth-industrial-dance – fetish night called The Dirge Factory. I wasn’t the most gothy of people outside of my Bauhaus records, but I didn’t mind putting on a black shirt. The location was the legendary Underground restaurant in the basement of The Charlie Goodnight’s Comedy Club. While folks upstairs were laughing to jokes from Dave Attell, people in the basement were being flogged to the sounds of Cradle of Filth. Good times. I did come up with Corey’s Rule: No matter where you sit or stand in the backroom, someone will block your view of the action on the St. Andrew’s Cross. It was kinky and wild although not too kinky and wild since The Underground couldn’t lose their liquor license. It was good times. When Dark Sanctuary: The Story of The Church is also about those Goth times taking place in Dallas, Texas.

Strange to think of Goth kids in Dallas without imagining them all wearing black cowboy hats. There is a part of that town that isn’t about Urban Cowboy action. In this case, it was the Lizard Lounge located inside a former dinner theater building. The club was mostly techno at first when owner Don Nedler started up the place. The kids were all down for rave music in the ’90s. The place featured major DJ acts including Moby and Paul Oakenfold. He decided to open a second club in Miami which didn’t work out. But while in Florida, he attended a goth-fetish dance night called The Church. When he got back to Dallas, Nedler wanted to have a similar night at his club. He even made sure it was cool to call it “The Church” with the guy in Miami. Through interviews and video footage, we see how this became a big deal in Dallas. The best news is they have video footage of their Fetish Ball. You’ll feel like you’re there. Which is great in a film that wants us to sense why The Church was an amazing night out.

The film isn’t all happy goth stories. There are quite a few downer moments that get discussed. We learn how the original DJ Lord Byron showed up for his last shift in a blackout drunk rage. There are a few fatalities of regulars. The fate of The Lizard Lounge is explained. But even the bleak moments can’t ruin the gothy fun. There’s a part on how The Lizard Lounge ended up in an episode of Walker Texas Ranger. Although Chuck Norris doesn’t end up on the St. Andrews cross being whipped by a leather wrapped villain. What a shame. Dark Sanctuary: The Story of The Church captures the essence of what was exciting about shining up your black vinyl and taking in the wardrobe creations of others club goers. Although you might want to watch this alone. Anyone else in the room will stand between you and the TV Set during the Fetish Ball footage.

The Video is 1.78:1 anamorphic. The video varies for the archival footage. You’ll be able to make out the electrical tape on dancers. The Audio is Dolby Digital 2.0. The levels are good so you can hear the score that includes music by Cevin Key of Skinny Puppy. The movie is subtitled in English in case the club gets too loud for conversations.

Uncut Celebrity Interviews (22:03) includes more footage of cEvin Key of Skinny Puppy, Paul Oakenfold and Aurelio Voltaire. They get to give a bit more of their memories about the club than were cut into the movie.

Music Videos for Solemn Assembly’s song “Oontz Oontz Oontz 4 Ur Boom Boom” (5:03) and “You Belong To The Night” (3:30). They feature DJ Virus and contain lots of footage from The Church.

Trailer (2:04) that teases the darkness of the nightclub.

Cleopatra Entertainment presents Dark Sanctuary: The Story of the Church. Directed by Timothy Stevens. Featuring Joe Virus, Don Nedler, cEvin Key, Patrick Codenys, Bill Leeb, Paul Oakenfold and Aurelio Voltaire. Running Time: 87 minutes. Rating: Unrated. Release Date: January 21, 2025.

Joe Corey is the writer and director of "Danger! Health Films" currently streaming on Night Flight and Amazon Prime. He's the author of "The Seven Secrets of Great Walmart People Greeters." This is the last how to get a job book you'll ever need. He was Associate Producer of the documentary "Moving Midway." He's worked as local crew on several reality shows including Candid Camera, American's Most Wanted, Extreme Makeover Home Edition and ESPN's Gaters. He's been featured on The Today Show and CBS's 48 Hours. Dom DeLuise once said, "Joe, you look like an axe murderer." He was in charge of research and programming at the Moving Image Archive.
