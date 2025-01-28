Dinner With Leatherface and Daddy arriving from Anchor Bay in February

Anchor Bay brings the tale of fatherhood and being the most frightening son in horror to home video in February. Daddy is a dystopian drama about a group of men who are hoping to pass a test so they can be authorized fathers. But they’re not sure what they must do when they report to the building in the woods. Dinner With Leatherface is a documentary about Gunnar Hansen, the original star of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. There’s a lot to his life beyond pulling the cord on a chainsaw. Here’s the press release from Anchor Bay Entertainment with all the details:

Anchor Bay Entertainment Presents a Dystopian Sci-Fi/Comedy

and a Riveting Documentary on an Iconic Horror Movie Actor

in February

Daddy

[Blu-ray]

[DVD]

2/25

Dinner with Leatherface

[Blu-ray]

[DVD]

2/25

On February 25, the dark comedy Daddy arrives on Blu-ray and DVD. Directors, producers and stars Jono Sherman and Neal Kelley probe what a man needs to do before he is allowed to father a child in an alternate universe.

The government of the future has turned fatherhood into a licensed privilege, like being a doctor, lawyer, or truck driver. Four men eager to have children must attend a workshop for testing to see if they are worthy of a permit to procreate. Jeremy (Jono Sherman), Sebastian (Yuriy Sardarov, Chicago Fire), Andrew (Neal Kelley), and Mo (Pomme Koch, Wecrashed) arrive at a secluded house in the woods for the certification process. They find no representative from the government or instructions about what to do once they arrive. Are they being watched remotely? Is this part of the test? None of them wants to leave for fear of being disqualified from their big chance, so they do their best to prove their worthiness. Will they make it to fatherhood?

The special features include commentary with directors/stars Neal Kelley and Jono Sherman, Bonus Web Series – C.U.P.S. Episodes 1&5, an extended/alternative dancing scene, and an improvisation reel.

Watch the trailer for Daddy here:

On February 25, the man behind the horrific mask is exposed in Dinner With Leatherface, arriving on Blu-ray and DVD. Director Michael Kallio explores the life of actor Gunnar Hansen, revealing how different the man was from his iconic film role as Leatherface.

Audiences were terrified in movie theaters across the nation with the arrival of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre fifty years ago. They were shocked to witness what happened to a group of teenagers when they accidentally dropped by a house owned by a cannibal family. The nightmare-inducing superstar to emerge from the film was Leatherface, played by Gunnar Hansen.

Several of the actors from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre describe their hot and bloody days making the infamous film with Gunnar Hansen, including Allen Danziger, Daniel Pearl, Kim Henkel, and Edwin Neal. The documentary tells the story of a kid from Iceland who ended up in Texas with a chainsaw. After his breakthrough role, Hansen walked away from showbiz and focused on writing for magazines and books. What brought him back to the world of horror after all the time away?

The lineup of actors and filmmakers recounting their experiences with Gunnar Hansen includes Barbara Crampton (Re-Animator), Danielle Harris (Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers), Bruce Campbell (The Evil Dead), R.A. Mihailoff (Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III), Kane Hodder (Jason in Friday the 13th: The New Blood), Dave Sheridan (Scary Movie), Felissa Rose (Sleepaway Camp), Michelle Bauer (Sorority Babes in the Slimeball Bowl-O-Rama), Tiffany Shepis (Victor Crowley), Brian O’Halloran (Clerks), Debbie Rochon (Tromeo and Juliet), Fred Olen Ray (Hollywood Chainsaw Hookers), Linnea Quigley (The Return of the Living Dead), Betsy Baker (The Evil Dead), Joe R. Lansdale (Bubba Ho-Tep) and Jeff Burr (From A Whisper to a Scream).

The special features include commentary with writer/director Michael Kallio and editor Josh Wagner, an extended Interview with filmmaker and historian Michael Felsher, a convention chat with actress Danielle Harris, Southern Hospitality Trailer – 2022 Remastered, and Tales of Gunner Hansen.

Watch the trailer for Dinner With Leatherface here: