© Inside Pulse

Arrow Video’s March Schedule Unleashes Yakuza Mobsters,

Smart Sharks, and an Italian Serial Killer

Yasuzō Masumura’s Play It Cool Makes its Global Debut,

Renny Harlin’s Deep Blue Sea and Lucio Fulci’s Don’t Torture a Duckling Arrive on 4K

On March 4, Arrow Video exposes the debauchery of the Japanese nightclub scene in Play It Cool, with celebrated director Yasuzō Masumura (Red Angel and Blind Beast) deftly merging the erotic pinku-eiga genre with the dangerous Yakuza world. Play It Cool is being released for the very first time for the home video market outside of Japan in a brand new high-definition transfer on Blu-ray with hours of special features.

Yumi (Mari Atsumi, The Bodyguard) does her best to stay focused on graduating from college while her mother Tomi (Akemi Negishi, King Kong vs. Godzilla) works as a hostess at a local club to make ends meet. She dreams of a better life for Yumi, but those dreams get shattered when Yumi’s stepfather assaults her. In the wake of the incident, Yumi finds herself alone. To survive, she takes over her mother’s position as a hostess at the club and struggles with lecherous men and Yakuza who can’t keep their hands off her. Will she survive the dangerous world of nightlife culture?

The special features include audio commentary with critic and Japanese cinema specialist Jasper Sharp and professor and Japanese literature specialist Anne McKnight, video essay on Play it Cool and the career of writer-director Yasuzō Masumura by Japanese film scholar Mark Roberts, the theatrical trailer, an image gallery, and an illustrated collector’s booklet.

Watch the trailer for Play It Cool here:

On March 18, Arrow Video releases Deep Blue Sea, the blockbuster action/adventure film from acclaimed director Renny Harlin (Die Hard 2 and Cliffhanger). The Limited-Edition release features a brand new 4K restoration approved by the director on 4K UHD, packed with special features. There is also a limited-edition Blu-ray.

Chief researchers Susan McCallister (Saffron Burrows, Troy) and Jim Whitlock (Stellan Skarsgård, Ronin) are conducting experiments on mako sharks in the hopes of finding a cure for Alzheimer’s disease. They soon discover that they’ve created super intelligent sharks at their underwater laboratory, and the situation plunges into chaos when the genetically engineered sharks go on a rampage. The cast of potential snacks for sharks includes Samuel L. Jackson (Pulp Fiction), Thomas Jane (Boogie Nights), LL Cool J (Halloween H20 and NCIS: Los Angeles), Michael Rapaport (True Romance), Jacqueline McKenzie (Romper Stomper) and Aida Turturro (The Sopranos).

The special features include audio commentaries with screenwriter Duncan Kennedy, filmmaker and critic Rebekah McKendry, archival commentary by director Renny Harlin and star Samuel L. Jackson, interview with production designer William Sandell, visual essay by film critic Trace Thurman, archival Making Of featurettes about the film and sharks, deleted scenes with optional audio commentary by director Renny Harlin, the theatrical trailer, an image gallery, a double-sided fold-out poster, postcards from Aquatica, a 60-page perfect bound collector’s book with essays, and unseen production art and designs.

Watch the trailer for Deep Blue Sea here

On March 25, Arrow Video presents the classic Giallo thriller Don’t Torture A Duckling, from director Lucio Fulci (The Beyond, Zombie), the undisputed king of Italian gore films. Don’t Torture A Duckling makes its 4K UHD debut and features a brand new restoration with hours of special features.

A picturesque rural village seems like an ideal place to raise children. A trio of boys enjoying a fun day of mischief in the hilly community takes a dark turn when one of them goes missing. The Italian press swarms to nab the inside story. Andrea Martelli (Tomas Milian, The Big Gundown), a journalist from Rome, finds out that the quiet village is filled with suspects, and the town gypsy (Florinda Bolkan, A Lizard in a Woman’s Skin) has been performing suspicious rituals. The cops immediately suspect the mentally challenged Giuseppe (Vito Passeri, The Psychic), but could he really be capable of inflicting harm on a child? Can Martelli uncover the real child predator lurking in the charming community before the cops do? The tense thriller has proven to be the most satisfying movie of Lucio Fulci’s long and celebrated cult career.

The special features include commentary by Troy Howarth, a video discussion with author Mikel J. Koven, a video essay by critic Kat Ellinger, a rare 1988 audio interview with the Lucio Fulci, interviews with actresses Barbara Bouchet and Florinda Bolkan, cinematographer Sergio D’Offizi, editor Bruno Micheli, and makeup artist Maurizio Trani, the theatrical trailer, and an illustrated collector’s booklet.

Watch the trailer for Don’t Torture A Ducking here:

A college girl negotiating her way through the male-dominated hierarchies of Tokyo’s seductive but treacherous nightclub culture.

Play it Cool is a chic and erotically charged drama starring popular Japanese singer of the day Mari Atsumi as a college girl negotiating her way through the male-dominated hierarchies of Tokyo's seductive but treacherous nightclub culture. Yumi (Mari Atsumi) is a pretty fashion student who shares a cramped home with her mother Tomi (Akemi Negishi, The Saga of Anatahan) and good-for-nothing stepfather Ryoichi. Tomi works at a local hostess bar and hopes for a better fate for Yumi. When Ryoichi violently forces himself upon her blossoming daughter, Tomi is not afraid to take action to protect her, an act which lands her in jail. Left to fend for herself, Yumi is taken in by her mother's former place of employment, where she finds herself fighting off the unwanted attentions of the men who swarm around her. Then one day, a rescue by handsome former lawyer Nozawa (Yusuke Kawazu, Cruel Story of Youth) from a vicious gangster seems to offer an escape into an altogether glitzier world, albeit one that turns out fraught with similar dangers. Arrow Films is proud to release this little-seen gem by one of Japan's most highly regarded directors of the 1960s, Yasuzō Masumura (Giants and Toys, Irezumi), a filmmaker known for his social satires and powerful portrayals of women, as Play it Cool is released for the very first time for the home video market outside of Japan in a brand new high-definition transfer.

THE ULTIMATE PREDATOR JUST GOT SMARTER. From Renny Harlin, maximalist director of Die Hard II, Cliffhanger and The Long Kiss Goodnight, comes Deep Blue Sea, a shark-infested action-thriller where everyone is on the menu. At an isolated research facility in the middle of the ocean, a team of scientists, led by Susan McAlester (Saffron Burrows), are working on a cure for Alzheimer's by genetically altering the brains of sharks. When a shark escapes and attacks a pleasure boat, the company sponsoring the research threatens to pull its funding and sends corporate executive Russell Franklin (Samuel L. Jackson) to investigate. McAlester has just 48 hours to prove the value of her work, but her experiments have made the sharks smarter. No longer happy to be injected, prodded, and caged, they begin to turn the tables. As a freak storm causes chaos on the surface, making it impossible to leave, the facility is flooded and the scientists must fight to survive against the rising water and the hungry sharks that now swim freely through the corridors. Embracing action, horror and suspense with a knowing sense of humor and pushing them all as far as they can go, Deep Blue Sea is an adrenaline rush of pure entertainment presented in a brand new 4K restoration approved by director Renny Harlin.

From Lucio Fulci, the godfather of gore (The Psychic, The Beyond), comes one of the most powerful and unsettling giallo thrillers ever produced: his 1972 masterpiece Don't Torture a Duckling. When the sleepy rural village of Accendura is rocked by a series of murders of young boys, the superstitious locals are quick to apportion blame, with the suspects including the local "witch", Maciara (Florinda Bolkan, A Lizard in a Woman's Skin). With the bodies piling up and the community gripped by panic and a thirst for bloody vengeance, two outsiders – city journalist Andrea (Tomas Milian, The Four of the Apocalypse) and spoilt rich girl Patrizia (Barbara Bouchet, The Red Queen Kills Seven Times) – team up to crack the case. But before the mystery is solved, more blood will have been spilled, and not all of it belonging to innocents… Deemed shocking at the time for its brutal violence, depiction of the Catholic Church and themes of child murder and implied pedophilia, Don't Torture a Duckling is widely regarded today as Fulci's greatest film, rivaling the best of his close rival Dario Argento.

