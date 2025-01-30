Den of Thieves 2: Pantera hits 4K UHD and more in March

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera has just arrived on Premium Video On Demand and is slated for home video in March. The film reunites Gerard Butler (300) and O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton) in the diamond heist business. Here’s the press release from Lionsgate:

Image
Image
Image

On Premium Video on Demand on January 28 from Lionsgate®

On 4K UHD Combo Pack SteelBook, Blu-ray™ (+DVD+Digital) and DVD March 4®
SANTA MONICA, CA (January 27, 2024) – Gerard Butler and O’Shea Jackson Jr. reform their unlikely duo when DEN OF THIEVES 2: PANTERA arrives on Premium Video on Demand on January 28 from Lionsgate. Written and directed by Christian Gudegast (London Has Fallen), DEN OF THIEVES 2: PANTERA returns to everything fans loved about the original film, while answering unresolved questions and diving deeper into the lives of each character.

DEN OF THIEVES 2: PANTERA stars Gerard Butler (PlaneHas Fallen series) and O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton, Godzilla: King of the Monsters), who return in the sequel to 2018’s action-heist hit Den of Thieves. In DEN OF THIEVES 2: PANTERA, Big Nick (Butler) is back on the hunt in Europe and closing in on Donnie (Jackson), who is embroiled in the treacherous and unpredictable world of diamond thieves through the infamous Panther mafia, and their plot to pull off a massive heist of the world’s largest diamond exchange.

On January 28, DEN OF THIEVES 2: PANTERA will be available to buy for $24.99 and rent for $19.99(for a 48-hour period) on participating digital platforms where movies are purchased, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Fandango at Home, and more.

On March 4, DEN OF THIEVES 2: PANTERA will be available for $42.99 on 4K Ultra HD (+ Blu-ray™ + Digital), $39.99 on Blu-ray™ (+ DVD + Digital), and $29.96 on DVD.

Also on March 4, the DEN OF THIEVES COLLECTION Combo Pack will be available to own on 4K Ultra HD (+ Blu-ray™ + Digital) exclusively from Lionsgate Limited (www.lionsgatelimited.com) for $59.99. This collection contains two SteelBooks® (for DEN OF THIEVES: DIRECTOR’S CUT and DEN OF THIEVES 2: PANTERA) in one package, with the first film making its debut in 4K. This special-edition collection contains exclusive art by Justin Erickson (Phantom City Creative), previously released bonus features from the first film, the Lionsgate Limited Extra “Establishing Shot with Christian Gudegast,” and special features from DEN OF THIEVES 2: PANTERA.

Image

DEN OF THIEVES 2: PANTERA SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Audio Commentary with Writer-Director Christian Gudegast, Producer Tucker Tooley, Cinematographer Terry Stacey, and Editor Roberth Nordh
  • Flipping the Script: Plotting Den of Thieves 2: Pantera
  • Deleted Scenes
  • Theatrical Trailer

CAST:

  • Gerard Butler                   Den of Thieves, 300, Law Abiding, Olympus Has Fallen, Plane                          
  • O’Shea Jackson Jr.          Den of Thieves, Straight Outta Compton, Cocaine BearGodzilla: King of the                                                 Monsters

Official Site: https://www.denofthieves.movie/
Publicity Materials: https://www.lionsgatepublicity.com/theatrical/den-of-thieves-pantera
Facebook: @DenOfThieves
Instagram: @DenofThieves
X (Twitter): @Den_Of_Thieves
PROGRAM INFORMATION
Year of Production: 2025
Title Copyright: Den of Thieves: Pantera © 2023 DOT2 Holdings, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Artwork & Supplementary Materials ®TM & © 2025 Lions Gate Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Type: New Release
Rating: R for Pervasive Language, Some Violence, Drug Use and Sexual References
Genre: Action, Suspense
Feature Run Time: 144 minutes
Subtitles: English, French, Spanish, English SDH
4K Format: 2160p Ultra High Definition 16×9 (2.39:1) Presentation
4K Audio: English Dolby Atmos, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Audio, English Descriptive Audio
BD Format: 1080p High Definition 16×9 (2.39:1) Presentation
BD Audio: English Dolby Atmos, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Audio, English Descriptive Audio
DVD Format: 16×9 (2.39:1) Presentation
DVD Audio: English 5.1 Dolby Audio, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Audio, English Descriptive Audio

SPECS – Den of Thieves: Director’s Cut
Number of Discs: 2
Screen Format: Widescreen (2.40:1) in Dolby Vision®
Subtitles: English SDH
Audio: English Dolby Atmos
Rating: Unrated: This motion picture previously was released in a version rated R for violence, language and some sexuality/nudity. This unrated version contains material different from the original R-rated version.
Run Time: 149 Minutes
Color: Yes
Disc Size: 100 GB
Copyright:Den of Thieves: Director’s Cut © 2017 STX Productions, LLC. Artwork & Supplementary Materials ®, ™ & © 2025 Lions Gate Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

SPECS – Den of Thieves 2: Pantera
Number of Discs: 2
Screen Format: Widescreen (2.39:1) in Dolby Vision®
Subtitles: English, Spanish, French, English SDH
Audio: English Dolby Atmos, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Audio, English Descriptive Audio
Rating: R for Pervasive Language, Some Violence, Drug Use and Sexual References
Run Time: 144 Minutes
Title Copyright: Den of Thieves: Pantera © 2023 DOT2 Holdings, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Artwork & Supplementary Materials ®TM & © 2025 Lions Gate Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Den of Thieves: Director’s Cut stars Gerard Butler and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, alongside Pablo Schreiber, O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Meadow Williams. Story by Christian Gudegast & Paul Scheuring. Screenplay by Christian Gudegast. Directed by Christian Gudegast. Den of Thieves 2: Pantera stars Gerard Butler and O’Shea Jackson Jr. Based on characters created by Christian Gudegast & Paul Scheuring. Written and directed by Christian Gudegast.

Photo of author

About Joe Corey

Joe Corey is the writer and director of "Danger! Health Films" currently streaming on Night Flight and Amazon Prime. He's the author of "The Seven Secrets of Great Walmart People Greeters." This is the last how to get a job book you'll ever need. He was Associate Producer of the documentary "Moving Midway." He's worked as local crew on several reality shows including Candid Camera, American's Most Wanted, Extreme Makeover Home Edition and ESPN's Gaters. He's been featured on The Today Show and CBS's 48 Hours. Dom DeLuise once said, "Joe, you look like an axe murderer." He was in charge of research and programming at the Moving Image Archive.
