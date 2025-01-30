Den of Thieves 2: Pantera hits 4K UHD and more in March

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera has just arrived on Premium Video On Demand and is slated for home video in March. The film reunites Gerard Butler (300) and O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton) in the diamond heist business. Here’s the press release from Lionsgate:

On Premium Video on Demand on January 28 from Lionsgate®

On 4K UHD Combo Pack SteelBook, Blu-ray™ (+DVD+Digital) and DVD March 4®

SANTA MONICA, CA (January 27, 2024) – Gerard Butler and O’Shea Jackson Jr. reform their unlikely duo when DEN OF THIEVES 2: PANTERA arrives on Premium Video on Demand on January 28 from Lionsgate. Written and directed by Christian Gudegast (London Has Fallen), DEN OF THIEVES 2: PANTERA returns to everything fans loved about the original film, while answering unresolved questions and diving deeper into the lives of each character.



DEN OF THIEVES 2: PANTERA stars Gerard Butler (Plane, Has Fallen series) and O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton, Godzilla: King of the Monsters), who return in the sequel to 2018’s action-heist hit Den of Thieves. In DEN OF THIEVES 2: PANTERA, Big Nick (Butler) is back on the hunt in Europe and closing in on Donnie (Jackson), who is embroiled in the treacherous and unpredictable world of diamond thieves through the infamous Panther mafia, and their plot to pull off a massive heist of the world’s largest diamond exchange.



On January 28, DEN OF THIEVES 2: PANTERA will be available to buy for $24.99 and rent for $19.99(for a 48-hour period) on participating digital platforms where movies are purchased, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Fandango at Home, and more.



On March 4, DEN OF THIEVES 2: PANTERA will be available for $42.99 on 4K Ultra HD (+ Blu-ray™ + Digital), $39.99 on Blu-ray™ (+ DVD + Digital), and $29.96 on DVD.



Also on March 4, the DEN OF THIEVES COLLECTION Combo Pack will be available to own on 4K Ultra HD (+ Blu-ray™ + Digital) exclusively from Lionsgate Limited (www.lionsgatelimited.com) for $59.99. This collection contains two SteelBooks® (for DEN OF THIEVES: DIRECTOR’S CUT and DEN OF THIEVES 2: PANTERA) in one package, with the first film making its debut in 4K. This special-edition collection contains exclusive art by Justin Erickson (Phantom City Creative), previously released bonus features from the first film, the Lionsgate Limited Extra “Establishing Shot with Christian Gudegast,” and special features from DEN OF THIEVES 2: PANTERA.

DEN OF THIEVES 2: PANTERA SPECIAL FEATURES

Audio Commentary with Writer-Director Christian Gudegast, Producer Tucker Tooley, Cinematographer Terry Stacey, and Editor Roberth Nordh

Flipping the Script: Plotting Den of Thieves 2: Pantera

Deleted Scenes

Theatrical Trailer

CAST:

Gerard Butler Den of Thieves, 300, Law Abiding, Olympus Has Fallen, Plane

O’Shea Jackson Jr. Den of Thieves, Straight Outta Compton, Cocaine Bear, Godzilla: King of the Monsters