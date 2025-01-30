Five of Jet Li’s films are kicking in 4K on Digital this Febuary

FIST OF LEGEND

Starring Jet Li, Siu-Ho Chin, Billy Chow | Directed by Gordon Chan

In 1937, a devoted martial artist returns from overseas studies to Shanghai to find his teacher dead and his school harassed by the ultranationalist Black Dragon Clan.



TAI CHI MASTER

Starring Jet Li, Michelle Yeoh, Siu-Ho Chin | Directed by Woo-Ping Yuen

Two Shaolin monks – one placid and humble, the other fiery and competitive – are expelled from their temple after a false accusation of cheating. They embark on two radically different paths before being reunited when one betrays the other and nearly kills him in combat. While recuperating, the more balanced monk discovers the power of the slow, graceful martial art of tai chi.



THE LEGEND

Starring Jet Li, Josephine Siao, Michelle Rei | Directed by Corey Yuen

Self-assured with the kung fu skills to back it up, Fong Sai-Yuk (Jet Li) is one of the best fighters in the area. When a wealthy merchant (Sibelle Hu) devises a competition to win the hand of his daughter (Li Jia Xing) in marriage, Fong jumps at the chance. However, a case of mistaken identity compels Fong to forfeit, leaving his mother (Zhu Zhang) to win back his honor. Meanwhile, Fong’s father invites more problems as a member of a secret anti-government organization.



THE LEGEND 2

Starring Jet Li, Josephine Siao, Jeffrey Lau | Directed by Corey Yuen

Having failed a secret mission for the Red Flower Society, Chinese folk hero Fong Sai Yuk (Jet Li) must try to get his hands on a special document by wooing the governor’s daughter, Man-Yin (Amy Kwok). This doesn’t sit well with his fiancée, Ting Ting (Michelle Reis), or with his martial arts-master mother (Josephine Hsiao). Fong enters a martial arts competition, where he faces off against the villainous Yu (Chuen-Hua Chi) as he battles to restore the Ming Dynasty.



THE BODYGUARD FROM BEIJING

Starring Jet Li, Christy Chung, Kent Cheng | Directed by Corey Yuen

A witness to a gangland murder (Christy Chung) falls for the bodyguard (Jet Li) hired to protect her.