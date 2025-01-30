Five of Jet Li’s films are kicking in 4K on Digital this Febuary

Jet Li became the biggest name in martial arts films from China when he broke through as a superstar in the ’90s. He had success in Hollywood from Lethal Weapon 4 to Disney’s live action Mulan. Now five of his films are coming out digitally on 4K from Shout! Studios. Here’s the press release with all the details:
|The cinema of Hong Kong in the ’80s and ’90s, particularly Jet Li’s martial arts films, is renowned for its thrilling action choreography, unique visual styles, and engaging storytelling. Behold the spectacular HK action classics from prolific actor, martial artist, and producer Jet Li and early works by celebrated filmmakers Gordon Chan, Woo-Ping Yuen, and Corey Yuen when FIST OF LEGEND (1994), TAI CHI MASTER (1993), THE LEGEND (1993), THE LEGEND 2 (1993), and THE BODYGUARD FROM BEIJING (1994) are set to unleash on Digital in 4K on February 18, 2025 by Shout! Studios, in collaboration with Jet Li.
“Thanks to our new partner Shout! Studios. Movie fans can now easily enjoy these entertaining films in stunning 4K on various digital platforms. I hope a new generation of audiences will be introduced to these action classics that give a glimpse to the talent of directors, writers, actors, stunt people, and crew that come from the rich history of Hong Kong cinema,” stated Jet Li. Loyal fans, martial arts enthusiasts, and movie collectors will relish these definitive releases of five masterpieces, available for digital download and on-demand across major digital entertainment platforms in the U.S. Moreover, FIST OF LEGEND, TAI CHI MASTER, THE LEGEND, THE LEGEND 2, and THE BODYGUARD FROM BEIJING will also be available together in a digital bundle for the first time on Apple TV and Fandango at Home. As excitement builds for these digital releases in 4K and the upcoming activities related to these five films, Shout! Studios will announce additional news for fans in the coming months.
On Demand and Digital | February 18, 2025
Apple TV, Amazon, Google Play, YouTube, Fandango At Home, Microsoft, and other digital platforms
|FIST OF LEGEND
Starring Jet Li, Siu-Ho Chin, Billy Chow | Directed by Gordon Chan
In 1937, a devoted martial artist returns from overseas studies to Shanghai to find his teacher dead and his school harassed by the ultranationalist Black Dragon Clan.
TAI CHI MASTER
Starring Jet Li, Michelle Yeoh, Siu-Ho Chin | Directed by Woo-Ping Yuen
Two Shaolin monks – one placid and humble, the other fiery and competitive – are expelled from their temple after a false accusation of cheating. They embark on two radically different paths before being reunited when one betrays the other and nearly kills him in combat. While recuperating, the more balanced monk discovers the power of the slow, graceful martial art of tai chi.
THE LEGEND
Starring Jet Li, Josephine Siao, Michelle Rei | Directed by Corey Yuen
Self-assured with the kung fu skills to back it up, Fong Sai-Yuk (Jet Li) is one of the best fighters in the area. When a wealthy merchant (Sibelle Hu) devises a competition to win the hand of his daughter (Li Jia Xing) in marriage, Fong jumps at the chance. However, a case of mistaken identity compels Fong to forfeit, leaving his mother (Zhu Zhang) to win back his honor. Meanwhile, Fong’s father invites more problems as a member of a secret anti-government organization.
THE LEGEND 2
Starring Jet Li, Josephine Siao, Jeffrey Lau | Directed by Corey Yuen
Having failed a secret mission for the Red Flower Society, Chinese folk hero Fong Sai Yuk (Jet Li) must try to get his hands on a special document by wooing the governor’s daughter, Man-Yin (Amy Kwok). This doesn’t sit well with his fiancée, Ting Ting (Michelle Reis), or with his martial arts-master mother (Josephine Hsiao). Fong enters a martial arts competition, where he faces off against the villainous Yu (Chuen-Hua Chi) as he battles to restore the Ming Dynasty.
THE BODYGUARD FROM BEIJING
Starring Jet Li, Christy Chung, Kent Cheng | Directed by Corey Yuen
A witness to a gangland murder (Christy Chung) falls for the bodyguard (Jet Li) hired to protect her.