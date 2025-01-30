Power Book II Ghosts” Season 4 hits digital in February

Power Book II: Ghosts Season 4 wraps up the series. Now you can get the final episodes digitally in February through your favorite service. Here’s the press release from Lionsgate:

Street Date: 2/3/25

Electronic Sell Through: $14.99

PROGRAM DESCRIPTION

The epic conclusion to this chapter of Power unfolds in “Power Book II Ghosts” Season 4, arriving on Electronic Sell-Through on February 3 from Lionsgate. With alliances in the game shifting, betrayal, and tumultuous relationships, Tariq must secure his safety and protect his loved ones by claiming what’s his and rising to the top. Featuring Michael Rainey Jr. (TVs “Power”), Mary J. Blige (Mudbound), Gianni Paolo (Ma), Cliff “Method Man” Smith (How High), and Wood McClain (The Harder They Fall). “Power Book II Ghosts” Season 4 will be available to buy on Electronic Sell-Through for the suggested retail price of $14.99.



OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS

With the fate of his future in the game and his family at the forefront, Tariq must reconcile his past in order to rise to the top of the food chain and become who he needs to be to protect those he loves most.



Cast

Michael Rainey Jr. TVs “Power,” 211, “Orange is the New Black”

Mary J. Blige Academy Award® Nominee for Mudbound, Rock of Ages, TV’s “The Umbrella Academy”

Gianni Paolo Ma, TVs “Power,” “The Mick”

Cliff “Method Man” Smith How High, Garden State, TVs “The Deuce”

Wood McClain The Harder They Fall, TV’s “The Bobby Brown Story,” “The New Edition Story”



PROGRAM INFORMATION

Year of Production: 2024

Title Copyright: © MMXXIII Lions Gate Television Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Type: TV on Digital

Rating: TV-MA

Genre: Crime, Drama

Closed-Captioned:Yes

Subtitles: French, Latin American Spanish

Feature Run Time: 10 episodes, approx. 60 minutes each

Digital Format: 16×9 Widescreen

Digital Audio: English 5.1 and 2.0