The Adventurers brings together Andy Lau and Ringo Lam on Blu-ray in April

Director Ringo Lam (Maximum Risk) finally teamed up with Andy Lau (Infernal Affairs) in 1995 for The Adventurers. The film is part of the ’90s Heroic Bloodshed movement from Hong Kong. Here’s the press release from Eureka! Entertainment:

Eureka Entertainment is proud to announce the North American debut of THE ADVENTURERS, featuring Andy Lau and Rosamund Kwan, presented on Blu-ray from a brand new 2K restoration. Available as part of the Eureka Classics range from 29 April 2025 in North America. The Limited Edition (2000 copies per region) will include an exclusive O-card slipcase and a collector’s booklet. 

The only collaboration between action master Ringo Lam (City on Fire) and Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau (Infernal Affairs), The Adventurers is an explosive story of heroic bloodshed featuring Rosamund Kwan (Once Upon a Time in China), David Chiang (Election) and Victor Wong (Big Trouble in Little China). 

Wai Lok-yan (Lau) was just eight years old when his parents were killed before his eyes in Cambodia, where his father had been working for the CIA during Pol Pot’s ascent to power in the latter days of the Cambodian Civil War. Taken to Thailand by his father’s colleague Seung (Chiang), Yan grows up to join the Thai Air Force and comes to discover that his father’s murderer – Ray Liu (Paul ChunRoyal Tramp), once a double agent – has now become a wealthy arms dealer based in the United States. With the help of the CIA, Yan intends to get close to Liu and have his revenge by taking on an assumed identity and gaining the trust of Liu’s daughter, Crystal (Jacklyn WuA Moment of Romance) – but first he will need to go undercover in San Francisco’s criminal underworld to rescue her from the clutches of the Vietnamese Black Tiger Gang. 

Made shortly before Ringo Lam departed for Hollywood to make Maximum Risk with Jean-Claude Van Damme, The Adventurers is a hidden gem amongst the many heroic bloodshed films produced in Hong Kong during the 1990s. Eureka Classics is proud to present the film on Blu-ray for the first time in the UK and North America from a brand new 2K restoration.  

Special Features: 

• Limited edition of 2000 copies 

• Limited edition O-Card slipcase featuring new artwork by Time Tomorrow

• 1080p HD presentation on Blu-ray from a brand new 2K restoration 

• Original Cantonese mono and DTS-HD MA 5.1 audio options 

• Optional English subtitles, newly translated for this release 

• New audio commentary by film critic David West 

• Two Adventurers – new interview with Gary Bettinson, editor of Asian Cinema journal
• Previously unseen archival interview with writer and producer Sandy Shaw
• Theatrical trailer 

• PLUS: A Limited edition collector’s booklet featuring a new essay by Hong Kong cinema scholar Aaron Han Joon Magnan-Park
All extras subject to change  

View the trailer here:

