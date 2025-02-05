Trick Or Treat rocks on 4K UHD in March

You’ll be able to turn it up to 11 in March when Trick Or Treat arrives on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD. The ’80s cult film about a dead heavy metal star using backward masking to get his number one fan to get revenge. That fan is Marc Price best known as the dweebie Skippy on Family Ties. The film also features Gene Simmons and Ozzy Osbourne before they became reality show stars. Here’s the press release from Synapse Films:

Red Shirt Pictures/Synapse Films Offers Up

a Dose of Heavy Metal Horror in

Charles Martin Smith’s Cult Favorite

Trick or Treat

Featuring Special Appearances

by Gene Simmons and Ozzy Osbourne

[4K UHD]

[Blu-ray]

[DVD]

3/11/25

On March 11th, Red Shirt Pictures/Synapse Films will release Charles Martin Smith’s directorial debut, Trick or Treat, on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD.

Teenage loner Eddie Weinbauer (Marc Price, Family Ties) is constantly bullied by the jocks at his high school, including Tim Hainey (Doug Savant, Melrose Place). The only thing that gives Eddie relief is his love of heavy metal. His favorite performer is Sammi Curr (Tony Fields, A Chorus Line), an infamous local musician who became a superstar, and Eddie takes it hard when he learns that Sammi has died in a mysterious fire.

Eddie’s friend Nuke (Gene Simmons, KISS), a local radio DJ and friend of Sammi’s, comforts the grieving Eddie by handing him a demo record of Sammi’s unreleased upcoming album. When Eddie gets home, he puts the record on the turntable and plays it in reverse, revealing a personal message for Eddie that at first gives him some relief from the bullies at school. But Sammi’s messages soon take a dark turn. Is his idol using him to get revenge against those who tortured him at the same high school years earlier? Can Eddie say “no” to his heavy metal hero or will Sammi have to come out of the speakers to finish the job?

Director Charles Martin Smith (Air Bud and Dolphin Tale) turns up the volume on this supernatural metal/comedy/horror film that features Ozzy Osbourne (Black Sabbath) in a cameo role as a minister.

4K UHD and Blu-ray special features for Trick Or Treat includes an audio commentary with director Charles Martin Smith, audio interviews with writer/producer Michael S. Murphey and writer Rhet Topham, The Making of “Trick or Treat,” a Tribute to Tony Fields, Horror’s Hallowed Grounds: The Filming Locations of “Trick or Treat” with Sean Clark, “After Midnight” music video, a still gallery, a vintage electronic press kit and theatrical trailers, TV spots, and radio spots. The 4K UHD and Blu-ray also include a limited-edition slipcover.

Watch the trailer here: