LiSA tour dates for US in 2025 announced

LiSA who voices a character in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is going to headline her first US concert dates this summer. The tickets are going out shortly. Here’s the information on how to beat the lines from Crunchyroll:

LiSA’s “ANOTHER GREAT DAY NORTH AMERICA HEADLINE SHOWS 2025” HEADS OVERSEAS, POWERED BY CRUNCHYROLL

The Pop Sensation, Known for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’s “Gurenge,” Will Perform In New York, Los Angeles, and Mexico City This June

Culver City, California (February 6, 2025) – Crunchyroll®, the global anime brand, is partnering with international Japanese pop sensation LiSA to bring her Another Great Day tour to North America later this year, powered by Crunchyroll.

In celebration of her birthday this June, LiSA’s iconic voice will reach lucky fans in New York, Los Angeles, and Mexico City – tickets to be available here.

The New York and Los Angeles tour stops will be her first-ever headline shows and second time performing in the U.S.; her performance at last year’s Crunchyroll Concert Series at San Diego Comic Con marked her first performance in North America in nearly a decade.

“My first NORTH AMERiCA TOUR is here! This is my first solo show in NY and LA, and my first show in Mexico in 9 years,” said LiSA. “I’m so excited! Thank you so much for waiting for us! For those who will see me perform for the first time, looking forward to seeing you! We will be bringing a lot of our precious songs with us. Let’s have a great time! Today is another great day.”

Known best for lending her voice to Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’s “Gurenge,” Sword Art Online’s “crossing field,” and most recently, the second season of Solo Leveling for “ReawakeR” (ft. Felix of Stray Kids), LiSA is a beloved icon for J-Pop and anime fans across the globe.

A 24-hour exclusive presale for Crunchyroll followers will open on Wednesday, February 12th, 2025 at 10:00 AM local time in each market, with the code to be available on Crunchyroll News. Crunchyroll presale tickets will be limited so LiSA fans are encouraged to keep an eye on Crunchyroll News to get their code right away. General ticket sales will begin on February 14th, 10:00 AM local time in each market. All tickets will be available for purchase here. Fans looking to keep in touch with LiSA can stay updated here.

LiSA – ANOTHER GREAT DAY North America Headline Shows 2025 Powered by Crunchyroll Schedule:

Date City Venue June 18, 2025 New York, NY, US Terminal 5 June 24, 2025 Los Angeles, CA, US YouTube Theater June 28, 2025 Mexico City, MX Pepsi Center

