The history of the aviator crash game: origins and evolution

Aviator betting game is a total phenomenon on the iGaming web right now, absorbing enthusiasts young and old, experienced and fresh. The marvels of this crash game go beyond the upbeat, dramatic twists of its gameplay. it comes as an advanced development in the unfolding of gambling as a whole. It’s part of a bigger picture, utilizing revolutionary crypto technology and signifying a sophisticated future to come. Today, we are going to explore where it all started and what has made Aviator the world’s most popular crash game.

Fast games before crash games

Fast-paced gambling in and of itself is nothing new at all. In fact, this has taken place for millennia. Many people can’t do without a little adrenaline. It’s part of human nature. Like people have craved the thrill of battle and hunting, so too have people lived life on the edge with their material possessions.

Here are some of the age-old fast-paced games people have long enjoyed:

dice games, such as craps with rapid rolls and simple outcomes;

coin flips: instant 50/50 heads or tails bets;

instant lotteries: quick draws with immediate results;

roulette: quick spins and high-risk bets on numbers or colors;

slot machines: fast, automated spins with unpredictable payouts;

sports betting: on oneself or the winner of an event like horse racing.

How crypto gave birth to crash games

Many of us are well aware of the efficient, anonymous nature of blockchain technology and the many applications they have led to the development of. Early crash games emerged in the 2010s, coinciding with the rise of cryptocurrency gambling. Platforms like Bustabit pioneered the crash gaming genre, offering players a simple interface and a diagonally ascending line on a chart in a provably fair game. The game originally could only be played with Bitcoin.

Other significant developments in crash games since Bustabit:

MoneyPot: which arose in 2014, in which 1,750 users bet 200 BTC; it created a fair system using the seeding event of BTC blocks-to-be;

Bustabit was sold and then allowed bigger bets: up to 1% of the games’ money could be won in one round and the betting limit was taken away. Friends could message each other and scripts could be shared more easily.;

Robot crash game was a hit in 2019;

BC Originals and Chartbet by Stake: these focused on committing to fairness and player customer care;

People on Twitch and YouTube grew especially popular for playing crash games on their channels.

The genre symbolized the crypto world, in which investors have the goal of buying up digital assets, whose value could continue rising for an extended period of time or suddenly tank. This is the volatile reality of cryptocurrencies. Bustabit engineered a community-driven approach, greater trust in digital currencies, and changed the landscape of online gambling.

Why crypto is important in crash games

Cryptocurrency is truly a special technology for online commerce. Whereas traditional Visa and Mastercard debit cards claim nearly 10% fees off of transactions online, cryptocurrency costs far less, often a mere 1%. Transactions with many cryptocurrencies are completed instantly as well. Add to that the bonus of anonymity and privacy. These are nice bonuses on top of the speed, accessibility, and simplicity that crash games like Aviator themselves feature.

Just like people want quick results in the flight rounds of the aviator, they want to be able to deposit and take out their winnings just as fast. This is the type of world that iGaming is headed towards. Crypto also eliminates regional banking problems. Otherwise, it often takes days for people to withdraw their winnings via their local bank or money transfer systems. This also eliminates border barriers to money flow.

How Aviator works

In this game, an airplane is seen taking off. Before each round, players have to place their bets, either a single or a double bet, and a multiplier displayed in the middle of the screen continues to amplify players’ winnings, until at any unexpected moment that multiplier becomes a 0. The design is much more aesthetically pleasing in this game, featuring a 1980s retro video game aesthetic.

Aviator also offers similar options associated with the crypto and stock market. These are preset Auto Play limits where the player’s winnings are withdrawn or losses are stopped when a particular total amount has been played or a certain level of winnings or losses has been reached. This is inspired by the put and call options used in stock markets, in which investors have the option to sell or buy a stock at a certain price at a later time.

Now the game has over 5 million active monthly users according to Sigma World. As the top most popular crash game in the world, it features a 97% RTP and serious outcome volatility.

A couple of the main reasons why are that when it appeared in 2019, Aviator produced a unique new crash game, including:

an airplane design;

captivating sound events;

free demo version.

Social features in crash gambling

Since Moneypot and Bustabit sprouted up, crash games have continued to offer a multitude of pleasant social features and multiplayer modes.

These include: