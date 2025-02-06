The Magnificent Chang is a double feature of Chang Cheh action cinema kicking in April

Chang Cheh became the massive director at Shaw Brothers when the Hong Kong studio became a prime name in action cinema. The director is best remembered for The One-Armed Swordsman and The Five Deadly Venoms. The Magnificent Chang is a double feature of films he made at right before his two major successes that arrives in April. The Magnificent Trio was released the year before he made The One-Armed Swordsman. This film also stars Jimmy Wang Yu except he has two arms. Magnificent Wanderers came out the year before The Five Deadly Venoms. It’s a bit more comical than his more hard-edged films with the Venom Mob. It does star Alexander Fu Sheng and David Chaing. This collection contains quite a few bonus features including commentary from Frank Djeng, Michael Worth, Mike Leeder and Arne Venema. Here’s the press release from Eureka! Entertainment with all the details:

Image

EUREKA ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES 

 THE MAGNIFICENT CHANG CHEH    

 Two Films From the Long and Illustrious Career 

of Director Chang Cheh  

[Blu-ray]

4/29/25

Image

Eureka Entertainment is proud to announce the release of THE MAGNIFICENT CHANG CHEH, two ‘magnificent’ films from the maestro of martial arts cinema. Available on Blu-ray as part of the Eureka Classics range from 29 April 2025 in North America. Presented in a Limited edition of 2000 copies (per territory) exclusively featuring an O-card slipcase and collector’s booklet. 

One of the Shaw Brothers Studio’s most prolific directors, Chang Cheh – or the “Godfather of Hong Kong Cinema” – is the filmmaker behind Five Deadly VenomsChinatown Kid, and Boxer Rebellion. Collected here are two films by this maestro of martial arts cinema that showcase his considerable talents at both ends of his career: The Magnificent Trio, produced when wuxia films ruled the Hong Kong box office in the mid-1960s, and Magnificent Wanderers, made at the height of the kung fu craze at the end of the 1970s. 

In an early role that pre-dates his star-making turn in Chang’s The One-Armed SwordsmanJimmy Wang Yu stars in The Magnificent Trio as swordsman Lu Fang, who – along with fellow warriors Yen Tzu-ching (Lo Lieh) and Huang Liang (Cheng Lui) – lends his martial arts prowess to a group of oppressed farmers when they kidnap the daughter of their local magistrate. Then, in the kung fu comedy Magnificent Wanderers, the three nomads Lin Shao You (Fu Sheng), Shi Da Yong (Chi Kuan-chun), and Guan Fei (Li Yi-min) attempt to join Chinese patriots in their struggle against invading Mongol armies with the help of the wealthy Chu Tie Xia (David Chiang). 

From straight-faced wuxia pian to farcical kung fu comedy, The Magnificent Trio and Magnificent Wanderers display the full range of Chang Cheh, a filmmaker who sat in the director’s chair for over three decades. Eureka Classics is proud to present both films on Blu-ray for the first time in the UK and North America.   

Special Features: 

• Limited edition of 2000 copies 

• Limited edition O-Card slipcase featuring new artwork by Grégory Sacré (Gokaiju) 

• 1080p HD presentations on Blu-ray from masters supplied by Celestial Pictures 

• Original mono audio tracks 

• Optional English subtitles, newly translated for this release

• New audio commentary on The Magnificent Trio by East Asian film expert Frank Djeng (NY Asian Film Festival) and martial artist and filmmaker Michael Worth 

• New audio commentary on Magnificent Wanderers by action cinema experts Mike Leeder and Arne Venema

• Chang Cheh Style – new video essay by Gary Bettinson, editor-in-chief of Asian Cinema journal  

• PLUS: A limited edition collector’s booklet featuring new writing on Chang Cheh by writer and critic James Oliver 

* All extras subject to change  

View the trailer here:

