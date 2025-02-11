Ken Russell’s Tommy can be seen and heard on 4K UHD in March

Joe Corey

When The Who released Tommy as a rock opera on vinyl back in 1969, it became a sensation. The band performed Tommy for their set at Woodstock. Later they performed it at New York’s Metropolitan Opera House. The songs about a boy who overcomes being deaf, mute and blind through pinball were always on rock radio. Naturally the opera had to become a movie and there was only one director that could handle such a vision: Ken Russell. The director of The Devils knew how to take the music to the next level. The Who’s singer Roger Daltrey as Tommy. An all-star cast of actors and singers signed on including Ann-Margret, Eric Clapton, Elton John, Oliver Reed, Jack Nicholson and Tina Turner. Now you can see even more of the film with Shout Studio’s Tommy (1975) 50th Anniversary Edition arriving on 4K UHD in March. Ken Russell’s pushes the imagery to the extreme. You will never think of beans the same way after watching the film. Here’s the press release from Shout! Studios:

Tommy (1975) 50th Anniversary Edition

    Cult Favorite Musical Fantasy Makes 4K Debut

               March 18, 2025 from Shout! Studios

Tommy, Ken Russell’s psychedelic musical fantasy drama about a psychosomatically deaf, dumb and blind boy who becomes a master pinball player and, subsequently, the figurehead of a cult, has gained a passionate following since its release in 1975. In celebration of the film’s 50th Anniversary, Shout! Studios will be releasing the film on 4K UHD for the first time March 18, 2025. The two-disc 4K UHD + Blu-ray set features a new 4K transfer from the original picture negative and 35mm color interpositive, as well as presentation in Dolby Vision. Fans can pre-order their copies now at ShoutFactory.com

Based on The Who’s 1969 album of the same name, Tommy boasts an all-star cast of actors and musicians, including Oliver Reed, Ann-Margret, Jack Nicholson, Roger Daltrey, Elton John, Eric Clapton, John Entwistle, Keith Moon, Robert Powell, and Tina Turner.  A box-office success upon release despite a mixed critical reception, the film was also nominated for two Academy Awards™ and three Golden Globe™ Awards. 

This is the story of Tommy who, when just a boy, witnessed the murder of this father by his mother (Ann-Margret) and her lover (Oliver Reed). As a result, the traumatized boy retreats into the shadows of his mind and becomes deaf, mute, and blind. Growing into manhood, Tommy (Roger Daltrey) is subjected to several bizarre cure attempts by The Acid Queen (Tina Turner), The Preacher (Eric Clapton), and The Specialist (Jack Nicholson). Tommy’s only escape is through playing pinball, and his devotion and skill grow as he faces The Pinball Wizard (Elton John) and attains a devoted cult following.

Tommy (1975) 50th Anniversary Edition Bonus Features

DISC ONE (4K UHD):

  • NEW! 4K transfer from the 35mm original picture negative and 35mm color interpositive
  • NEW Presented in Dolby Vision

DISC TWO (Blu-ray):

  • NEW! 4K transfer from the 35mm original picture negative and 35mm color interpositive
