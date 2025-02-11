Venom sinks fangs into 4K UHD in March

Very rarely does a film come along starring Klaus Kinski and Oliver Reed where they’re not the most unpredictable dangerous performer on the screen. Venom brings these two actors together and wraps their performance up with a deadly black mamba snake. The duo plan to kidnap a child only to deal with a lethal house pet. Venom arrives on 4K UHD in March. You’ll be able to see the real star’s fangs more clearly than ever. You might want to sit back from the screen to keep from getting bit by any of the three. Here’s the press release from Blue Underground:

On March 25th, Blue Underground proudly presents the world premiere of the British horror-thriller classic Venom on 4K UHD + Blu-ray, in a brand-new 4K restoration packed with bonus content.

Venom stars Susan George (Straw Dogs) and Oliver Reed (The Devils) as a maid and chauffeur who conspire with international terrorist Klaus Kinski (Nosferatu the Vampyre) to kidnap the grandson of their rich boss Sterling Hayden (Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb). Their simple plan falls apart when the grandson brings home a snake that turns out to be a deadly Black Mamba. The aggressive reptile gets loose in the posh London apartment and the abduction turns into a fight for survival.

Venom was directed by Piers Haggard (The Blood on Satan’s Claw) and is based on the novel by best-selling author Alan Scholefield (Great Elephant). The kidnapping drama/horror film features an all-star cast, including Nicol Williamson (Excalibur), Sarah Miles (Blow-Up), and Cornelia Sharpe (Serpico).

The 4K UHD + Blu-ray Edition’s special features include an archival audio commentary with Director Piers Haggard; new audio commentary with film historians Troy Howarth, Nathaniel Thompson and Eugenio Ercolani; new video interviews with Editor/Second Unit Director Michael Bradsell, Makeup Artist Nick Dudman, Author & Critic Kim Newman, and The Dark Side’s Allan Bryce; Trailers; TV spots; and Still Gallery. First Pressing includes embossed slipcover and collectible booklet with essay by Michael Gingold.

