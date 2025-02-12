Troma’s Eating Miss Campbell feasts on Blu-ray in March

The next big movie from Troma is coming from England, but doesn’t get too fancy and sophisticated. Eating Miss Campbell is about a vegan-goth introvert student who discovers a craving inside her thanks to a new teacher. It’s a cannibal comedy that brings a touch of Tromaville, New Jersey to the UK. Lloyd Kaufman pops over the pond for a role. The film also features the star of The Human Centipede 2. Get ready for the weirdness when Eating Miss Campbell arrives on Blu-ray in March. Here’s the press release from Troma Entertainment:

Troma Entertainment, the longest-running independent movie studio in North America, proudly celebrates the March 11th release of Eating Miss Campbell on Blu-ray. 

For over a half a century, Troma has produced and distributed cinematic masterpieces such as The Toxic AvengerSgt. Kabukiman N.Y.P.D.Class of Nuke ‘Em HighCannibal! The Musical, and Tromeo and Juliet. Now Troma founders Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz have a new movie to add to this impressive list: Eating Miss Campbell is a high school horror/comedy with a ravenous appetite for the grotesque.  

Beth Conner (Lyndsey CraineBook of Monsters) is a vegan-goth introvert who attends an elite high school in England. She emerges from her shell when new teacher Miss Campbell (Lala Barlow) arrives on campus. Their affair triggers Beth to develop a new appetite. Let’s just say she’s definitely not a vegan anymore. The new Beth is eager to win the school’s celebrated “All You Can Eat Massacre” contest that has a very unique first prize. Can she devour everything to achieve her dream?   

Eating Miss Campbell turns a dark comic light on posh academia, cannibalism, school violence, child predators, alternate realities, horror movies, and Alec Baldwin. The movie is director Liam Regan’s follow up to My Bloody Banjo, and he brings an English sensibility to the attitude birthed in Tromaville, New Jersey. While not a sequel, Vito Trigo (Return to Nuke ‘Em High), Lloyd Kaufman (President of Troma Entertainment and the creator of The Toxic Avenger), Dani Thompson (Video Shop Tales of Terror), and Laurence R. Harvey (The Human Centipede sequels) all reprise their roles from My Bloody Banjo.    

The bonus features include an Introduction from Lloyd Kaufman, audio commentary, a Making Of documentary, deleted scenes, outtakes, a Gore Reel, raw B-Roll, cast interviews, Frightfest Premiere, behind the scenes footage, VFX reel and trailers. 

“A hilarious, knives-out, balls-to-the-wall blood fest from beginning to end.” – PopHorror 

4 stars out of 5! “It might just be one of the best high school cannibal movies ever to have been produced.” – David Gelmini/Dread Central 

Watch the trailer here:

