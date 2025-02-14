Psychotic Women, Cannibals and Joe Orton coming from Severin

Severin celebrates Valentine’s Day by offering pre-sale packages on their upcoming 4K UHDs and Blu-ray. Curator/producer Kier-La Janisse (All The Haunts Be Ours & The Sensual World of Black Emanuelle) returns with House of Psychotic Women: Rarities Collection Volume 2. Janisse wrote the book on Psychotic Women called House of Psychotic Women. She has uncovered four gems that had been buried in vaults around the world. Also coming out if In My Skin which is all about cannibalism starring Marina de Van who also wrote and directed the film. Finally we get just pure crazy love with the long sought after (by me) cinematic adaptation of Joe Orton’s Entertaining Mr. Sloane. Joe Orton’s short life was covered in the biopic Prick Up Your Ears with Gary Oldman as the playwright.

Here’s the press release from Severin Films with all the details:

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with 3 new releases that embrace love Severin style: The Worldwide UHD/Blu-ray Premiere of Marina de Van’s IN MY SKIN, the North American Blu-ray Premiere of Joe Orton’s ENTERTAINING MR. SLOANE and the HOUSE OF PSYCHOTIC WOMEN: RARITIES COLLECTION VOLUME 2 featuring 4 Blu-ray Premieres, plus 2 dreamy Bundles to warm your heart!

HOUSE OF PSYCHOTIC WOMEN: RARITIES COLLECTION VOL. 2

In this second collection inspired by her “groundbreaking” (Screen Anarchy) book that “forever changed the landscape of film analysis” (Bloody Disgusting), producer/curator Kier-La Janisse presents a new quartet of international classics – along with nearly 11 combined hours of Special Features – that explores startling depictions of female neurosis on screen: Amanda Plummer gives a searing performance as a disturbed drifter on a cross-country killing spree in BUTTERFLY KISS, the breakthrough debut from director Michael Winterbottom. Legendary Czech actress Iva Janžurová portrays a pair of rival sisters in Juraj Herz’ crazed gothic melodrama MORGIANA. In Ben Maddow, Sidney Meyers and Joseph Strick’s ‘dramatized documentary’ THE SAVAGE EYE, Barbara Baxley stars as a bitter divorcee adrift in Los Angeles’ dark underbelly. And with the landmark Spanish thriller THE GLASS CEILING starring Carmen Sevilla, writer/director Eloy de la Iglesia crafts an unsettling story of paranoia, madness and murder. All 4 films in HOUSE OF PSYCHOTIC WOMEN: RARITIES COLLECTION VOLUME 2 have been scanned from their original camera negatives and are presented on Blu-ray for the first time ever in North America.

BUTTERFLY KISS

In his “breathtakingly original” (Variety) debut feature, writer/director Michael Winterbottom (24 HOUR PARTY PEOPLE, THE KILLER INSIDE ME) shocked audiences with the startling drama The New York Times called “a twisted British answer to THELMA & LOUISE”: Amanda Plummer (PULP FICTION) delivers “a brave performance that sears itself permanently into the viewer’s consciousness” (Austin Chronicle) as a disturbed drifter whose seduction of a lonely convenience store clerk (an equally daring Saskia Reeves of Slow Horses) triggers a cross-country odyssey of obsession, madness and murder. Ricky Tomlinson (RIFF-RAFF) co-stars in this “provocative masterpiece” (The Advocate) co-written by 2x BAFTA nominee Frank Cottrell-Boyce (WELCOME TO SARAJEVO) and featuring cinematography by 2x Oscar® nominee Seamus McGarvey (ATONEMENT), now scanned in 2K from the original camera negative by The British Film Institute and approved by Winterbottom and McGarvey.

BUTTERFLY KISS Special Features:

Introduction By Kier-La Janisse, Author Of House Of Psychotic Women

Introduction By Writer Frank Cottrell-Boyce

Audio Commentary With Film Historian Kat Ellinger

Between Everyday And The Extreme – Michael Winterbottom On Directing BUTTERFLY KISS

No Judgement – Amanda Plummer Remembers Portraying Eunice

You’re Not Judith – Saskia Reeves On Portraying Miriam

Pestilence Through Petrol – Julie Baines On Producing BUTTERFLY KISS

Front Light And Black Sky – Seamus McGarvey On Shooting BUTTERFLY KISS

Trailer

Short Film

PLEASURES OF WAR (Ruth Lingford, 1998)

Feature Specs for BUTTERFLY KISS:

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Audio: English Stereo

Closed Captions: English SDH

Runtime: 88 mins

Region: Region Free

MORGIANA

From internationally award-winning filmmaker Juraj Herz (THE CREMATOR, THE NINTH HEART) comes this “haunting” (Senses Of Cinema), “gorgeously baroque” (Starburst) and “deliriously exciting cult gem” (Culture Fix), considered to be the final film of the Czech New Wave: When their wealthy father dies, cruelly jealous Viktorie will lead her naïvely trusting sister Klára – both portrayed in “a frightening, stellar performance” (At The Mansion Of Madness) by legendary Czech actress Iva Janžurová – into a gothic nightmare of deception, blackmail and murder. Josef Abrhám (Václav Havel’s LEAVING) and Josef Somr (CLOSELY WATCHED TRAINS) co-star in this “terrific chamber piece that horror fans still haven’t caught up to” (Mondo Digital), newly scanned in 4K from the original camera negative by The National Film Archive in Prague.

MORGIANA Special Features:

Introduction By Kier-La Janisse, Author Of House Of Psychotic Women

Audio Commentary With Stranger With My Face Festival Director Briony Kidd And Cerise Howard, Co-Founder Of The Czech And Slovak Film Festival Of Australia

Little Drop Of Poison – Actress Iva Janžurová Remembers MORGIANA

The Stone Forest – Newly Commissioned Short Film On Shooting Location Pobiti Kamani, Animated By Leslie Supnet And Narrated By Kier-La Janisse

NIGHTMARES – Juraj Herz’ 1970 Vampire Rock Musical Made For Czech TV

Short Film

REST IN PEACE (Rachel Amodeo, 1998) New 2K Scan Of This Cult Favorite By Rachel Amodeo And Dame Darcy

Feature Specs for MORGIANA:

Aspect Ratio: 1.37:1

Audio: Czech Mono

English Subtitles

Runtime: 101 mins

Region: Region Free

THE SAVAGE EYE

In 1959, a trio of outsider filmmakers – formerly blacklisted screenwriter Ben Maddow (THE ASPHALT JUNGLE), Oscar® nominated editor/director Sidney Meyers (THE QUIET ONE) and future Oscar® winning director Joseph Strick (INTERVIEWS WITH MY LAI VETERANS) – wrote, produced, edited and directed the ‘dramatized documentary’ that San Francisco Cinematheque calls “a masterpiece of verité cinema”: Adrift and bitter after her recent divorce, a woman (Barbara Baxley of NORMA RAE and NASHVILLE) confronts the grim realities of existence amongst the poetic grotesqueries of urban Los Angeles. The voice of Gary Merrill (ALL ABOUT EVE) co-stars in this “unique and unusual must-see” (FilmFanatic) – filmed on location by a team of cinematographers that included 2x Academy Award® winner Haskell Wexler (MEDIUM COOL) – now scanned in 4K by Severin Films from the original camera negative provided by the Academy Film Archive.

HE SAVAGE EYE Special Features:

Audio Commentary With Film Curator/Historian Elizabeth Purchell

Judith X – Locations Video Essay By Esotouric‘s Kim Cooper

Archival Interview With Co-Director Joseph Strick

Trailer

Trailers From Hell Commentary By Kier-La Janisse, Author Of House Of Psychotic Women

Short Films

INTERVIEWS WITH MY LAI VETERANS (Joseph Strick, 1970)

Archival Interview With Director Joseph Strick On INTERVIEWS WITH MY LAI VETERANS

MISS CANDACE HILLIGOSS’ FLICKERING HALO (Vincenzo Core And Fabio Scacchioli, 2011)

Feature Specs for THE SAVAGE EYE:

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Audio: English Mono

Closed Captions: English SDH

Runtime: 67 mins

Region: Region Free

THE GLASS CEILING

In his landmark 1971 feature, writer/director Eloy de la Iglesia – who would go on to create such subversively disturbing films as CANNIBAL MAN, THE CREATURE and the Quinqui classics NAVAJEROS and EL PICO 1 & 2 – brought an unnerving new perspective to female madness: When her husband leaves on a business trip, a frustrated housewife – an award-winning performance by Carmen Sevilla, star of CROSS OF THE DEVIL and NO ONE HEARD THE SCREAM – begins to obsess over unfamiliar noises in their apartment building and suspects that an upstairs neighbor has committed murder. Dean Selmier (THE BLOOD SPATTERED BRIDE), Patty Shepard (CRYPT OF THE LIVING DEAD), Fernando Cebrián (TRISTANA) and Emma Cohen (HORROR RISES FROM THE TOMB) co-star in this milestone Spanish thriller, now scanned in 4K from the original camera negative.

THE GLASS CEILING Special Features:

Introduction By Kier-La Janisse, Author Of House Of Psychotic Women

Audio Commentary With Shelagh Rowan-Legg, Author Of A Forthcoming Monograph On Director Eloy De La Iglesia, And Faculty of Horror‘s Alexandra West

Connected At The Soul – Patty Shepard As Remembered By Her Sister, Judith Chapman

Alternate Scenes From The TV Version

Trailer

Short Film

ANTA MUJER (Agustí Villaronga, 1976)

Feature Specs for THE GLASS CEILING:

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Audio: English Mono, Spanish Mono

Closed Captions: English SDH

English Subtitles

Runtime: 95 mins

Region: Region Free

IN MY SKIN

You may be shocked. You might turn away. But you will never forget the “uniquely disturbing” (Indiewire), “spectacularly grotesque” (Los Angeles Times), “superbly acted and brilliantly made” (Cult Projections) debut film by writer/director/star Marina de Van: After a disfiguring leg injury, a young woman (de Van) develops an unsettling secret relationship with her own body in which pain is pleasure, mutilation is love and hungers of the flesh have a mind of their own. Laurent Lucas (CALVAIRE) and Léa Drucker (Catherine Breillat’s LAST SUMMER) co-star in this “beautiful and terrifying body horror tour-de-force” (Village Voice) scanned in 4K from the original camera negative for the first time ever, with 7 hours of Special Features curated exclusively for this edition.

IN MY SKIN Special Features:

Disc 1 UHD: (Film + Special Features)

Commentary By Writer/Director/Star Marina De Van

Commentary By Film Critic/Fantasia International Film Festival Programmer Justine Smith

Exclusive Faculty Of Horror Episode On IN MY SKIN With Andrea Subissati And Alexandra West

French Trailer

U.S. Trailer

Disc 2 BLU-RAY: (Film + Special Features)

Introduction By Kier-La Janisse, Author Of House Of Psychotic Women

Commentary By Writer/Director/Star Marina De Van

Commentary By Film Critic/Fantasia International Film Festival Programmer Justine Smith

Exposed Skin – Interview With Marina De Van

Fear Of A Female Cannibal – Barbara Creed, Author Of The Monstrous-Feminine, On IN MY SKIN

Under The Surface – Video Essay By Dr. Alexandra Heller-Nicholas, Author Of 1000 Women In Horror, 1895-2018

Exclusive Faculty Of Horror Episode On IN MY SKIN With Andrea Subissati And Alexandra West

French Trailer

U.S. Trailer

Marina De Van’s Student Shorts:

BIEN SOUS TOUS RAPPORTS (1996)

RÉTENTION (1997)

Short Films:

CADAVRE EXQUIS (Léa Mysius, 2013)

A FERMENTING WOMAN (Priscilla Galvez, 2024)

Commentary For A FERMENTING WOMAN With Director Priscilla Galvez And Star Sook-Yin Lee

Feature Specs for IN MY SKIN:

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Audio: French 5.1, French Stereo

English Subtitles

Run Time: 95 mins

Region: Region Free

ENTERTAINING MR. SLOANE

From the legendary pen of Joe Orton – hailed by The Guardian as “the first rock star playwright” – comes the “sophisticated and devastating” (New York Magazine) film version of the tale that has shocked and delighted audiences for over half a century: When voracious middle-aged Kath (Beryl Reid of THE KILLING OF SISTER GEORGE) invites a strapping young stranger named Sloane (Peter McEnery of NEGATIVES) to move in, the arrival of her upper-crust brother Ed (Harry Andrews of THE RULING CLASS) will lead to a most unexpected triangle of lust, murder and pickled onions. Alan Webb (WOMEN IN LOVE) co-stars in this “sharp, wild and effervescent comedy” (Cinevue) adapted by BAFTA nominee Clive Exton (Jeeves & Wooster) and directed by Douglas Hickox (ZULU DAWN, THEATRE OF BLOOD), now scanned in 2K from the original camera negative with 4+ hours of new and archival Special Features.

ENTERTAINING MR. SLOANE Special Features:

Audio Commentary With Film Historian Nathaniel Thompson And Orton Scholar Dr. Emma Parker

Archival Interview With Actor Peter McEnery

All My Sloanes – 60 Years Of Joe Orton’s Mr. Sloane, Featuring Malcolm McDowell And Maxwell Caulfield

Archival Interview With John Lahr, Author Of Prick Up Your Ears: The Biography Of Joe Orton

Archival Interview With Leonie Orton Remembering Her Brother Joe

Ortonesque – Screenwriter David McGillivray On The Lasting Influence Of Joe Orton

Act Of Character – Rosie White On The Inimitable Identities Of Beryl Reid

Archival Locations Featurette With Richard Dacre

Threads Of Desire: Costuming And Sexuality In ENTERTAINING MR. SLOANE – Video Essay By Costume Historian Elissa Rose

Trailer

Feature Specs for ENTERTAINING MR. SLOANE: