4K Blu-ray Review: Constantine





It’s the 20th anniversary of Constantine, a film based on the DC Comics/Veritgo character starring Keanu Reeves before it was cool to like Keanu Reeves. That’s not to say that the man wasn’t popular or able to get leading roles in a film – this was post-Matrix and quite a few other big hits after all; however, I was long ridiculed for my love of Mr. Reeves and all his works at that time, and would be until 2014 when he released John Wick and forever changed the world’s view of him as an actor. So when Constantine came out in 2005 I was a big, big fan, even though the film didn’t exactly set the box-office ablaze, or receive much critical acclaim.



Though what a difference two decades can make, as over the years Constantine has gained a cult following and is now looked back upon as a film that was judged far too harshly by the majority – and while I already knew that 20 years ago, after watching it again now I can reaffirm that it is indeed a fantastically fun, pretty damn nonstop thrill ride that pits the viewer – and Constantine – in the middle of a battle between heaven and hell for the souls of everyone on earth.



Now, I will say that I never read any of the Constantine comics or graphic novels, so all I have to go off on the character is what was given to me in this film, so if the source material was mishandled then I’m not aware of it and those reading can base this review solely on the film and how it handled the story of Constantine over the course of 120 minutes.



First things first, this was 2005 and creating a universe out of every movie wasn’t the lone goal of pretty much every studio. Superhero films were just beginning to gain some traction and while there had been plenty of superhero blockbusters, we were still a few years out from Iron Man beginning to lay the foundation for what would become the MCU – and even then the focus was on the film and not only about what would come after, but I digress. The point is that Constantine left it all on the table to tell the story it wanted to tell without worry if there would be a potential sequel or franchise down the road. The story and character came first and the movie delivered the action-packed goods because of it.



What’s also a nice change of pace – even though I absolutely love origin stories – is the fact that we skip right over introductions and are almost thrown into the deep end in terms of things that are happening. Constantine has been waging war against demons who possess people or try to rig the game. Oh, the game. As Constantine explains in the film, earth and all the souls on it are basically the pieces in a long, ongoing game between God and the devil, where half-breeds (half human, half angel/demon) walk the earth and try to tip the scales in favor of their team. This is all explained really well and really quickly, in what’s technically an exposition dump to catch the audience up, but delivered in a way that feels natural and necessary, which is always ideal.



The film has a noir vibe and Constantine is the reluctant protagonist who must help the damsel in distress. The damsel, in this case, is detective Angela Dodson (Rachel Weisz), who is quite a capable and strong character, but still does require the assistance of Constantine and his gifts to figure out why her twin sister, who was a devout Catholic, may have killed herself. His gifts being the ability to communicate with and see the true form of half-breeds, as well as travel between earth and Hell. At the same time Constantine is trying to figure out why soldier demons are attempting to break through to the earthen plane, even though it goes against the treaty between Heaven and Hell. While there is the aforementioned game in motion, there are rules, and demons not being able to cross over is one of them.



Constantine has various friends who supply him with information and/or weapons, and we’re introduced to them in a way that again, feels completely natural. Constantine has known these people for years and that’s how we meet them. As the audience we pick up along the way what it is they help Constantine with by watching them do it, and while they definitely could’ve been introduced in the usual way and I’m sure it would’ve worked, the way it’s done here is just how everything is handled in the script by Kevin Brodbin and Frank Cappello – very natural, and very much so in a way that as the audience we’re expected to put two and two together without being spoon fed every piece of information.



This just keeps the movie going at a solid pace, where it feels like there’s danger building as the story progresses and if things slowed down then evil would surely win. Director Francis Lawrence also has such an incredible stylistic filmmaking approach that truly brings this film to life in a unique way that captures this dark world perfectly. We’re treated with a plethora of beautiful shots and angles that pull the viewer in and won’t let up. Whether in the dark and dreary parts of Los Angeles or the scorching planes of Hell we’re treated to magnificent camera work and gorgeous cinematography by Philippe Rousselot – oh, and we can’t forget the superb production design by Naomi Shohan and her team, as they really help bring this seedy underworld to life.



With a potential sequel in the works and Reeves being more popular than ever it’s fantastic to see Constantine get the 4K treatment for fans, both new and old, to enjoy. While the film has built a following over the past couple of decades, there are also generations who potentially haven’t seen it and can now enjoy it in the best visual delivery outside of theaters that you can currently achieve. So, if you’re looking for another badass Reeves’ vehicle prior to his Wick days then look no farther, as Constantine will deliver the goods, as well as deliver us from evil. Amen.



4K Blu-ray Video and Audio Review:



Warner Bros. did right by Constantine fans here as this 4K restoration was done at Warner Bros. Discovery’s Motion Picture Imaging and sourced from the original camera negative, all while being overseen by director Francis Lawrence. Lawrence clearly took pride in his directorial debut and this restoration breathes new life into his baby. The 2160p, HDR10/Dolby Vision transfer just hits the nail on the head on every visual front. There was reason for every choice Lawrence made in the film, from colouring to angles, and this restoration gives it a look and feel that one could argue makes the film look as though it was released this past weekend theatrically. Fans will be overjoyed and newcomers are in for a treat.



On the audio side of things we’ve got a solid Dolby Atmos mix that delivers in all the important areas that will pull viewers into the film and make them feel as though they’re a part of the battles. As a whole it’s an immersive mix that surrounds the viewer from all angles, and is especially impressive when demons are attacking from all around, or when we visit Hell and are hit with scorching winds from all around us. The dialogue is clean and clear, front and center, which is always important, as there’s nothing worse than struggling to hear dialogue in the midst of action sequences.



Special Features:



We’ve got one new special feature for this 4K release, which is always welcome! The remaining special features are from the Blu-ray release, and while they’re not new, it’s still always nice to have the majority of previously released features added to the new release so that everything is in one place for fans.



New to this release:



Two Decades of Damnation – Here we’ve got a 15-minute feature that sees Reeves and Lawrence side by side reminiscing about the filmmaking process and how the popularity of the film has grown since its release. We also hear from producer Akiva Goldsman and production designer Shohan, as well as actor Max Baker. All in all this is a fun piece and one that I’m happy they were able to put together for the release. While I understand it’s never easy to get cast and crew back together for features due to scheduling conflicts, when it does fall into place there’s nothing like a fun retrospective piece to add to an anniversary release.



Legacy Features:



Audio Commentary #1 – Director Francis Lawrence and producer Akiva Goldsman



Audio Commentary #2 – Screenwriters Kevin Brodbin and Frank Cappello



Deleted Scenes/Alternate Ending



Behind-the-Scenes Featurettes – We’ve got 14 featurettes here that equal out to just about 90-minutes worth of content. They are only 480p, so that may or may not be a dealbreaker for some, as it’s not the prettiest of visuals, but there’s plenty here for fans to at least sit through once if interested! The 14 featurettes are broken down as follows:



Channeling Constantine (8-minutes)



Conjuring Constantine (15:43 minutes)



Director’s Confessional (5:45 minutes)



Collision With Evil (4:39 minutes)



Holy Relics (8:22 minutes)



Shotgun Shootout (2-minutes)



Hellscape (12-minutes)



Visualizing Vermin (9:36 minutes)



Warrior Wings (3:18 minutes)



Unholy Abduction (5:47 minutes)



Demon Face (2-minutes)



Constantine’s Cosmology (5:21 minutes)



Foresight: The Power of Pre-Visualization (14-minutes)



A Writer’s Vision (1:18 minutes)



Disclaimer: A review copy of this Blu-ray was sent to me to cover in honest and truthful fashion.



Warner Bros. Pictures Presents Constantine. Directed by: Francis Lawrence. Written by: Kevin Brodbin and Frank Cappello. Starring: Keanu Reeves, Rachel Weisz, Djimon Hounsou, Shia LaBeouf, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Tilda Swinton, Peter Stormare. Running time: 121 Minutes. Rating: R. Released on 4K Blu-ray: Feb. 18, 2025.