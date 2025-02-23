Rabblecast 663 – Movie Trivia, Batman: The Caped Crusader, More Deadpool and Wolverine Talk

*Show Note: This episode was originally recorded on August 8, 2024.

We start off the show with a little movie trivia. What movie opened in August of 1986? We get into the answer and we also talk about movie trivia in the work place as an ice breaker of sorts.

From there, we jump into the recent release of, Batman: The Caped Crusader on Amazon Prime Video. Headed up by Showrunner, Bruce Timm (who previously worked on Batman: The Animated Series) along with Producers, J. J. Abrams, Matt Reeves, Ed Brubaker, and James Tucker. The show, developed by Warner Bros. Animated but licensed to Amazon Prime Video depicts a re-imagined Gotham City with The Batman early in his crime fighting career.

We also get in some more Deadpool and Wolverine talk as Doug got a chance to watch the film and we get to hear his take on it.

All of this and so much more!

We are The Rabblecast!

@Rabblecast on X

Rabblecast page on Facebook

Rabblecast channel on Youtube

Rabblecast@gmail.com to send in stories, pictures, thoughts, etc.