Blu-ray Review: Furious (Collector’s Edition)

If you ever want to bore me to death, promise me a martial arts action film and open up with a long scene of people acting speaking out the intricate plot that will be revealed over the course of the film. It’s like spending five hours reading the rules of a game before the first rolling of the dice. If I wanted such a delicate entertainment, I would have read the book. What I want to see is action. The plot can be sprinkled in between the chops and kicks. Save the oral exposition for the scene where the hero must recover from wounds and train with a new and extraordinary kung fu method. Writers and directors Tim Everitt and Tom Sartori understood that concept when they created Furious. The chop socky classic came out straight to video in a blind force of fights and supernatural weirdness that viewers didn’t hit the fast forward button to get to the action. They might have his rewind several times to full take in the madness that just happened. Furious is a ball of fury from the days of straight to VHS.

The action opens with a woman being chased through the mountains by men holding fighting poles dressed like shepherds. There’s a fight and we flash over to Simon (Bruce Lee Fight Back From The Grave‘s Simon Rhee) waking up in a safer world. He has the woman’s photo on his nightstand. He runs a martial arts studio and has to start a class even if he’s thinking of the fate of the woman. Eventually he gets summoned to see Master Chee (Best of the Best‘s Phillip Rhee) for a strange meeting that involves a martial arts magician and deep words. He and a few friends go to a restaurant looking for clues only to find the front door locked and delivery people who don’t want them around. This leads to a massive fight in a courtyard that eventually involves live chickens flying through the blows. There’s no use in summarizing much of the plot except to say Simon goes on a trippy adventure with talking a Buddha statues and a fighter who turns into a pig. The supernatural elements keep that action interesting at all times. When he finally gets into the restaurant, Simon has a freak out over what’s on the menu. The lack of dialogue keeps us glued to the action and not stumbling over words.

The film helped launch the career of the Rhee brothers. Simon and Phillip have each had long careers. Simon has been working in various stuntman roles over the decades. Phillip made his mark in the Best of the Best film series that was also a hot rental at the VHS stores. You also get to see more work by Ronald Jackson who proved to be the karate force in Rudy Ray Moore’s classics The Human Tornado and Disco Godfather. He was part of Dolemite’s posse.

Furious is a marvel to enjoy. It’s fast paced which matters. I’ve seen enough bad kung fu films on various streaming sites that don’t come close to the excitement in Furious. If you’re itching to make your own action film, Furious should be watched as an inspiration of what you can do with the right actors (ones who run a martials arts school helps), a camera and a plenty of chickens. Furious reminds us that an audience enjoys the action if it keeps being inventive and interesting.

The Video is transferred off the original standard definition video master. Even though the film is shot on 35mm, the release was straight to VHS. This adds to the charm. The Audio is Dolby Digital 2.0 stereo. There’s not much dialogue so you’ll mostly be hearing odd noises and stuff breaking. The movie is subtitled.

Archival Commentary with co-director Tim Everitt has him explain how on their meager budget, they had helicopter scenes in the movie. He breaks down the ways they saved to make the martial arts action appear on screen. He has a lot of memories about the six days they shot the film.

Commentary with Justin Decloux of the Most Important Cinema Club and Peter Kuplowsky of the Toronto International Film Festival. The two ran Furious as part of the Laser Blast Film Society. They get into what makes Furious such a fun film to watch. They like how even though they shot with only 90 minutes of film, it feels tight to them in the action scenes.

High Kicking in Hollywood: Tom Sartori Interview (53:16) has the co-director thrilled that the film is still watched after 40 years. He and Tim Sartori were classmates at USC film school. They were buddies during their time at school. In the summer of 1980, the two wanted to make a cheap feature film to break into the business. They went guerilla style with a budget of $30,000. In a strange twist, he worked at the film lab that gave them a great deal. They ended up going for a martial arts film since it wouldn’t require on location sound and big named stars. They threw ideas around and many ended up on the screen.

The Kung Fu Kid: Tim Everitt Interview (53:35) has the other co-director give his half of the memories about working with Tom. He talks about working with the Rhee brothers to make the martial arts mayhem start. They made the movie in a week. They did pay actors around $50 a day. We learn about the chicken ending up in the film. They used the Mr. Ed trick to get the pig to talk out the plot at the end. He’s gone to a long career in Hollywood especially in digital animation.

North American No-Budget Martial Cinema Primer (21:28) has Justin Decloux give the history of this sub-genre. The Deadly Art of Survival from the director of Wild Style has showdowns in New York City. Death Promise, Fist of Fear Touch of Death, Treasure of the Ninja, Blood and Steel, Lost Faith and Dragon Hunt get mentions. He brings up how these low budget films might be more dangerous stunt-wise than the big box office flicks. Fight of Fury starring Shony Bee gets a rave review and is on Tubi.

Rhee Brothers Career Overview (10:29) gets into the careers of Simon and Phillip Rhee from Justine Decloux. Phillip had a higher profile having starred in the Best of the Best film series. Simon also had an extensive career in stunt work. Simon was Jackie Chan’s stunt double on Rush Hour 3.

Scarecrow Video Podcast with Tim Everitt (29:28) was recorded in 2013. At the time Scarecrow Video didn’t even have a copy in their collection. Now they can have the Blu-ray. They only bought 90 minutes worth of film so they had deal with a lot of first takes. The video part has articles, photos and art dealing with the original release.

Furious New Wave Band – Behind the Scenes Super 8 Footage (2:55) has the band from the end credits getting ready to rock.

Scorched Earth Policy: Full Six Song EP (14:30) has the band record from 1987. I believe the directors are part of the group.

Cinema Face: Live In Concert (20:42) appears to have a band featuring the directors hitting the stage in 1986. It’s shot rather dark. This is cool that they can include their music projects on the Blu-ray. It makes the disc a complete evening with Tom and Tim.

Tom Sartori 1980s Music Video Reel (11:56) includes clips from M.D. Hall, High Life and Mercury Blue. It’s the tape you’d send out to labels and managers to show what you can do to make their band’s videos MTV worthy. If you knew someone in the bands, it’s a great way to see their video once more.

Tom Sartori Super 8 Short Films includes Allegiance (6:46) which is shot to be a silent Civil War flick, Bum Doubt (11:57) about a homeless man doing his best to survive and find a job and Hong Kong Flew (4:52) is a fast paced look around Hong Kong.

Trailer Gallery includes “Fighting” (2:22) “Fantasy” (2:19) and Visual Vengeance (1:11).

Visual Vengeance and Wild Eye Releasing presents Furious: Collector’s Edition. Directed by Tim Everitt and Tom Sartori. Screenplay by Tim Everitt and Tom Sartori. Starring Simon Rhee, Arlene Montano, Phillip Rhee, Howard Jackson, Loren Avedon, Jon Dane, Mika Elkan, Peter Malota, John Potter and Joyce Tilley. Running Time: 72 minutes. Rating: Unrated. Release Date: February 25, 2025.