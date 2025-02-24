Blu-ray Review: The Unpredictable Todd Rundgren

Unpredictable is the perfect way to describe Todd Rundgren’s career. As a fan for decades, it’s hard to guess what he’ll do next. He’s had major FM radio hits. He’s produced bigger hits for others. Yet within this commercial success, he will put together albums that are too quirky for an FM radio station programmer’s squirrel sized brains to handle. These are albums that a fan listens to with headphones five times before realizing what Todd’s doing. I heard a record company executive say that if Todd was a musical mercenary, he’d have albums that constantly sell 20 million copies. And that executive is not wrong since Todd produced Meat Loaf’s Bat Out of Hell that’s sold 43 million copies around the world. What makes Todd Rundgren appealing is his ability to go his own way and share the snapshots of his journey with us.

The folks who showed up at the classy City Winery in New York City had no idea what they’d be experiencing when Todd Rundgren walked on stage. Todd doesn’t have any real stage pieces or video displays setting the mood. There’s no backdrop curtain just the wine barrels. The band’s equipment is set up like they’re having a little jam session for a few pals. And that’s what we get. Joining Todd that night is Kasim Sulton on bass, Jesse Gress on guitar and Gregg Bendian on drums. There’s nothing imposing. They are not looking to deliver an evening of arena rock on the crowd. He’s there for a fun and unpredictable evening like the crowd. Todd does wear a t-shirt with what looks like a Jean-Michel Basquiat painting so there’s a crown on stage. Todd is in charge of the fun.

What’s cool is “Jaan Pehechaan Ho” plays as the walk on music. You better remember it from the opening of Ghost World. While they could just sit down and start their show, Todd and the guys play the second half of the song. Then they get into “Lysistrata” from Utopia’s Swing to the Right album. Which brings us back to the unpredictability of Todd. In the middle of solo success, he put together a band. He doesn’t care to be focused on his brand. He is about the music. He also doesn’t like taking requests from the audience she he doesn’t hit the road to merely crank out those old radio friendly hits.

The audience gets a slight shock when Todd busts out “Blow Me (You Hardly Know Me)” and he wants the audience to chime in the chorus. People hadn’t had enough wine to completely join in. Guess they were wanting to sing along with “Can’t We Still Be Friends” (which doesn’t get performed). Todd takes over the keyboards for “The Viking Song” (from Something/Anything). He gives the lounge version of “I Saw The Light.” Then he goes out and covers Lorne Greene’s “The Endless Prairie.” While riffing about needing more Lorne Greene in your life, Todd sends off the band and plays a recording of Lorne Greene singing “I’m A Gun.” Who in that crowd when they bought tickets, predicted they’d be watching Todd dance around to a song by the dad from Bonanza?

Todd does reflect on the recent Republican Super Tuesday voting since it was 2012. (Obama beat Mitt Romney in November). He talks about the drunk rich who dare each other to do stuff which is why Mitt shouldn’t be running. I had actually seen this tour although nearly two years later. Todd came to the Carolina Theater in Durham on April 8, 2014. The unpredictable was still there. Prairie Prince was on drums instead of Gregg Bendian. Since it wasn’t an election year, we got an amazing recount of his going to the Grammy’s when Daft Punk won the Album of the Year. He worked with the French electronic duo on their movie so he knew the French artists inside the masks. We learn f the after party fun he had with them. The topper was his bumping into Paul McCartney. It was a bit more fun than political frustration. He also talked about coming to nearby Zebulon to watch his son Rex play baseball for the Mudcats.

The encore of the City Winery night starts with “Past” (off his Liars album) which is about avoiding living in the past. This is a great way to sum up the night. This concert wasn’t Todd cranking out the hits and making the crowd think it’s still 1973. He gave them a night in 2012 with an old pal (and it felt the same way in 2014).

A few months ago, a friend came raving to me how excited they were that they finally saw Journey and Foreigner at the local mega arena after all those decades of hearing them on his car radio. The venue was packed and everyone sang along. U nicely told him that Foreigner had exactly 0 members from all those decades ago. Journey had an original guitarist and the keyboardist that didn’t play on “Any Way You Want It.” He paid $75 for a third level seat, $40 to park his car along the convenience charges and venue surcharges, taxes to witness two elevated cover bands and take part in a crowd karaoke tribute. Why didn’t he feel ripped off? Because he heard all the hits played just like he heard them on the radio. This is why I’m grateful Todd Rundgren isn’t a rock and roll mercenary. Maybe the people sitting at the tables in the City Winery didn’t hear their obvious favorite song. At least the audience knew they were experiencing the real Todd Rundgren. They knew the best Todd Rundgren is The Unpredictable Todd Rundgren.

The Video is 1.78:1 anamorphic. It was shot on HD in 2012 using stage lighting so the image is good for a club shoot. The Audio is Dolby Digital 2.0 The mix is good so that you get a sense of the crowd without them talking over the instruments.

Interviews (19:49) has Todd Rundgren, Kasim Sulton and Jesse Gress talking on a New York City street during the four concert stand at the City Winery. Todd explains how they ended up doing the non-consecutive dates. He explains how Lorne Greene’s music came back in his life. Kasim Sulton reflects on taking the stage with Todd for the first time without a setlist. Jesse Gress breaks down “96 Tears.” It gives a bit of insight for what made the show fun and unpredictable for them.

Set List:

LysistrataI

Don’t Want To Tie You Down

96 Tears

I Was Born To Synthesize

Cliche

Black & White

Blow Me

The Song Of The Viking

Compassion

Too Far Gone

It Wouldn’t Have Made Any Difference Patches

Love Of The Common Man

I Saw The Light

The Endless Prairie

I’m A Gun

There Goes My Inspiration

Determination

Past

The Wheel

One World

Cleopatra Entertainment presents The Unpredictable Todd Rundgren. Directed by Chase Pierson. Starring Todd Rundgren, Kasim Sulton, Jesse Gress, Gregg Bendian and the heavenly voice of Lorne Greene. Running Time: 115 minutes. Rating: Unrated. Release Date: Febuary 7, 2025.