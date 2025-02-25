Shout! TV brings the best of Monty Python TV and films to Pluto TV

If you’ve ever been curious about Monty Python’s Flying Circus, you’ll get to enjoy so much of it for free. The Monty Python started on the BBC at the end of the ’60s when the members united for a daring and anarchistic comedy show. After the show ended, the group went into movies. Now you see on PlutoTV, a free streaming site. Here’s the details from Shout! TV:

Los Angeles, CA (February 25, 2025) – Pluto TV, the leading free streaming television service delivering hundreds of live linear channels and thousands of titles on-demand, will be the exclusive home this February of the iconic, comic masterpieces Monty Python films Monty Python’s Life of Brian (1979), Monty Python Live at the Hollywood Bowl (1982), Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975), which marks its 50th anniversary in 2025, as well as the landmark sketch comedy TV series Monty Python’s Flying Circus (1969-1974)) lovingly restored and in full HD.

Monty Python comes to Pluto TV as one of the newest acquisitions from the Shout! Studios streaming service Shout! TV, a prominent leader in FAST programming and digital content.

During February 2025 Pluto TV is the only place to stream these Monty Python’s iconic movies and series completely free! These titles will be available on-demand and on channels including the new Sketchy AF channel and British Comedy.

“We’re thrilled to distribute these comic masterpieces and to have Pluto as a partner to feature and promote this timeless and sought-after content,” said Julie Dansker, SVP of Streaming and Content Strategy at Shout! Studios.

“Monty Python’s timeless wit and absurd brilliance have shaped comedy for generations, and now Pluto TV audiences can enjoy their iconic films and series for free on our new Sketchy AF channel,” said Kevin Sullivan, VP Content Partnerships, Pluto TV. “Whether you’re a lifelong fan or discovering them for the first time, these classics have never been more accessible—completely ridiculous, brilliantly satirical, and now streaming for all.”

The comedy troupe of Monty Python was formed in 1969 by Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Terry Jones, and Michael Palin. Their dry humor and comedic genius propelled them to international stardom and through decades of performances, which became quintessential symbols of the zeitgeist. Monty Python’s Flying Circus, the original surreal sketch comedy showcase for the Monty Python team was one of the most ingenious and imaginative comedy shows ever to grace British television. A hysterical, historical tour-de-force loosely based on the legend of King Arthur, Monty Python and the Holy Grail grossed the highest box-office of any British film in the US when released in 1975. Notorious religious satire, Monty Python’s Life of Brian tells the story of Brian (Graham Chapman), a reluctant would-be messiah who rises to prominence as a result of a series of absurd and truly hilarious circumstances.

About SHOUT! TV



Shout! TV™ is a digital entertainment streaming service that brings timeless and contemporary cult favorites to pop culture fans. Shout! TV offers an unrivaled blend of original programming, movies and series curated from major studios, independent producers, and its own distinctive entertainment library. The Shout! TV family of channels includes Shout! TV, Mystery Science Theater 3000, The Carol Burnett Show, Johnny Carson TV, TokuSHOUTsu™, ALF, Farscape, Trailer Park Boys: The SwearNet Show, and Scream Factory TV, with more to come soon. Shout! TV provides an immersive, high-quality viewing experience across a wide variety of platforms: online at Shout-TV.com, on smartphone devices, tablets, and connected TV, and via apps on the Roku platform, Android, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV. Shout! TV channels are also available as branded channels on Amazon Freevee, Amazon Prime Channels, Local Now, Plex, Pluto TV, Redbox, The Roku Channel, Roku Premium Subscriptions, Samsung TV Plus, Sling TV, LG, Fubo, Stremium, TCL, Tubi, Twitch, Vizio, and XUMO with more to come. For more information, please visit Shout-TV.com

About Pluto TV

Pluto TV, a Paramount Company, is the leading free streaming television service delivering hundreds of live linear channels and thousands of titles on-demand to a global audience. The Emmy ® award-winning service curates a diverse lineup of channels, in partnership with over 400 international media companies, offering a wide array of genres, languages and categories featuring movies, television series, sports, news, lifestyle, kids and much more. Pluto TV can be easily accessed and streamed across mobile, web and connected TV devices. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Pluto TV’s growing international footprint extends across four continents and over 35 markets.