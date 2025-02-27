From Red Dead to Kingdom Come, the best gambling mini-games in video games

Some of you may have noticed in several of the video games that you play on your PC, mobile device or console that you can play games like poker, blackjack, baccarat, roulette and even slot machines, which some people call fruit machines or one-armed bandits.

Instead of gambling real money, you use the virtual currency or what some people refer to as fun chips. These ‘games within games’ are often referred to as minigames or side games, and they are more prevalent in the industry than ever.

Red Dead Redemption 2 (RDR2) and Kingdom Come, to name just a couple of examples, have games like blackjack, dominoes, Fiver Finger Filler and poker. They mix things up and offer a quick, in-game break away from the main action.

Let’s take a quick look at why so many major development studios continue to add this type of content into their storylines and reveal the names of more high-end, graphically demanding triple-A video games that include them.

Which famous video games have minigames?

The more we look, the more video games we find with one or more minigames. However, the two most famous titles featuring this kind of digital entertainment content are Read Dead Redemption 2 and Kingdom Come.

We’ve also found some minigames in a few other hit titles, such as:

Grand Theft Auto V

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Watch Dogs

Yakuza Kiwami

Fallout: New Vegas

Dragon Quest 11

Tales of Vesperia

In most of these games, we’ve found that the minigames have nothing to do with the action or storyline. It appears they’ve been inserted to add a little bit of joy into our lives.

However, in other games, we’ve found that they are part of the storyline, and you must play them to progress further. Winning can sometimes boost your health or in-game balance, so they are sometimes worth playing.

Either way, they act as a great distraction, and most people enjoy playing them just to mix things up.

What types of minigames do video games have

In most of these blockbuster video games with mini games, you can often find classic 3- or 5-reel slot machines and several iconic table & card games, such as blackjack and poker. The games are similar to the ones you can play using real money on any of the fully licensed iGaming sites that are currently featured on the official askgamblers.com website.

This trusted online casino review and general information site also has the latest iGaming industry news, covering the latest breaking stories from the world of online casinos, esports, slots, sports betting, and other relevant news.

How old do you have to be to play minigames in today’s biggest titles?

In the US, most of the blockbuster titles with fun side games have a Mature 17+ age rating, meaning you must be at least 17 years old to purchase the game, even though there’s no real gambling involved. In the UK, the rating is PEGI-18, and the age is raised to 18.

However, the age is a bit higher in some regions if you want to join a sweepstakes or social casino or a regular online casino gaming site to play games.

The legal minimum age in many jurisdictions around the world starts from just 18. However, in some Canadian provinces, such as Quebec, Alberta and Ontario, you must be at least 19, and in areas of the US where it is legal to gamble online, it’s 21.

Are they worth playing?

Yes and no. It just depends on what mood you’re in, and whether you fancy taking a breather for a few minutes before carrying on with normal gameplay.

Most people who have played these mini games will tell you how fun and addictive they can be, and the best thing about them is that they are a risk-free way to play the classic casino games.

In other words, you have nothing to lose. There’s no chance you will break the bank because the funds you use to play these games in hit titles like RDR2, GTA V, Kingdom Come or The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has zero monetary value in the real world.

Perhaps this is why they are so appealing.

These minigames offer players the chance to win money, albeit only a virtual currency that can’t be exchanged or withdrawn, so it’s more fun to play these games because there’s no real money on the line.

They often have realistic and authentic sound effects, graphics and animated sequences that enhance the experience and make playing even more immersive and engaging.

Some of you will only want to play a hand or two or take a few spins in your chosen minigame, and others will want to sit there for hours and play. That’s the beauty of them.

There are no rules. You aren’t forced to play, and you can stop at any time. However, it’s still best to treat it as gambling, even though it isn’t, just to prepare yourself to play on a real money casino site if you ever choose to.

In other words, gamble responsibly and consider setting a sensible spending budget before playing these minigames. Always learn the rules before playing. Take regular session breaks and never play them while tired or intoxicated to mitigate risk.

It’s the same at online casinos. These days, players can ensure they don’t exceed their initial spending budget by using safer gambling tools, like daily, weekly or monthly deposit limits, win/loss limits and various other useful controls.

Conclusion

You may or may not have already noticed these minigames in some of the video games you have played over the years and perhaps didn’t even give them a second thought.

The next time you play any of the iconic titles mentioned on this page, don’t forget to check out some of them to see what you think, whether that means playing a few spins on a classic slot game or sitting down at the poker table to play a few hands.