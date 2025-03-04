Blu-ray Review: Ghost Cat Anzu

During a vacation at Blowing Rock, we were sitting around the fire pit when the owner of the Inn explained to us that cats were interdimensional beings. I only thought my cats hid inside the sofa. But it seems they were doing more. Of course, I’m not sure of this theory since I’ve yet to have one of the cats dropped a slaughtered foreign critter from another dimension at my feet. Ghost Cat Anzu is about a cat with unexpected powers who has to take care of the people around him. He does have the ability to transfer to other realms.

Karin (Mirai Moriyama/Jason Simon) is an 11-year-old who is adjusting to life after the passing of her mother. Her father takes her out to the countryside to see her grandfather at the Sousei-Ji temple. This isn’t merely a family trip. When dad can’t get grandfather to advance him money to cover his debt to loan sharks in Tokyo, he dumps Karin there. He needs to focus on making money before he gets more than his arm broken. Although he promises to return in time for her mother’s anniversary. She’s lonely there, but then she runs into Anzu. This is a cat that walks on two legs, has his own cellphone, cooks meals and rides around the area on a moped. He even gives her grandfather massages. Her grandfather explains that when he met Anzu, the cat was a kitty. Although he knew something was up when the cat didn’t age after 30 years. That’s when he realized Anzu was a ghost cat and became more human. Things get rough for Karin when her father doesn’t return on the anniversary. She can’t reach him either. Eventually she and Anzu head to Tokyo and discover how bad things have become for her dad.

Ghost Cat Anzu is a wonderous tale that features supernatural wildness and a trip to the afterlife. Anzu as a character brings the comedy that mixes with the bittersweet nature of Karin’s life. We get to meet various Yokai creatures that live around the temple. And Anzu does his best to try to help out Karin in his own peculiar way. The film mixes the coming-of-age with the supernatural in the same way it has the comedy wrapped around the frightening part of the father’s life. You sense that Karin is in better hands with a ghost cat than her own dad. It’s the perfect film for those who enjoy tales of fantastical felines.

The Video is 1.85:1 anamorphic. The 1080p transfer brings out the details of the artwork. The film has a bit of a glow. The Audio is in Japanese 5.1 MA. There are also English and French dubs in 5.1 DTS-HD MA. The mix brings out the country nature of the setting. The subtitles are in English, Spanish and French.

Trailers & Teasers (4:10) introduces us to the concept of a ghost cat. The trailers include both the Japanese and English releases.

