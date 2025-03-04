Blu-ray Review: Ghost Cat Anzu

Joe Corey

Blu-ray Reviews, Reviews, Top Story

During a vacation at Blowing Rock, we were sitting around the fire pit when the owner of the Inn explained to us that cats were interdimensional beings. I only thought my cats hid inside the sofa. But it seems they were doing more. Of course, I’m not sure of this theory since I’ve yet to have one of the cats dropped a slaughtered foreign critter from another dimension at my feet. Ghost Cat Anzu is about a cat with unexpected powers who has to take care of the people around him. He does have the ability to transfer to other realms.

Karin (Mirai Moriyama/Jason Simon) is an 11-year-old who is adjusting to life after the passing of her mother. Her father takes her out to the countryside to see her grandfather at the Sousei-Ji temple. This isn’t merely a family trip. When dad can’t get grandfather to advance him money to cover his debt to loan sharks in Tokyo, he dumps Karin there. He needs to focus on making money before he gets more than his arm broken. Although he promises to return in time for her mother’s anniversary. She’s lonely there, but then she runs into Anzu. This is a cat that walks on two legs, has his own cellphone, cooks meals and rides around the area on a moped. He even gives her grandfather massages. Her grandfather explains that when he met Anzu, the cat was a kitty. Although he knew something was up when the cat didn’t age after 30 years. That’s when he realized Anzu was a ghost cat and became more human. Things get rough for Karin when her father doesn’t return on the anniversary. She can’t reach him either. Eventually she and Anzu head to Tokyo and discover how bad things have become for her dad.

Ghost Cat Anzu is a wonderous tale that features supernatural wildness and a trip to the afterlife. Anzu as a character brings the comedy that mixes with the bittersweet nature of Karin’s life. We get to meet various Yokai creatures that live around the temple. And Anzu does his best to try to help out Karin in his own peculiar way. The film mixes the coming-of-age with the supernatural in the same way it has the comedy wrapped around the frightening part of the father’s life. You sense that Karin is in better hands with a ghost cat than her own dad. It’s the perfect film for those who enjoy tales of fantastical felines.

Image

The Video is 1.85:1 anamorphic. The 1080p transfer brings out the details of the artwork. The film has a bit of a glow. The Audio is in Japanese 5.1 MA. There are also English and French dubs in 5.1 DTS-HD MA. The mix brings out the country nature of the setting. The subtitles are in English, Spanish and French.

Trailers & Teasers (4:10) introduces us to the concept of a ghost cat. The trailers include both the Japanese and English releases.

GKIDS & Shout! Factory present Ghost Cat Anzu. Directed by Yōko Kuno and Nobuhiro Yamashita. Screenplay by Shinji Imaoka. Starring Mirai Moriyama, Jason Simon, Noa Gotō, Evie Hsu, Munetaka Aoki, Andrew Kishino, Miwako Ichikawa, Erica Schroeder and Keiichi Suzuki. Running Time: 95 minutes. Rating: Not Rated. Release Date: March 5, 2025.

Share on Reddit
Photo of author

About Joe Corey

Joe Corey is the writer and director of "Danger! Health Films" currently streaming on Night Flight and Amazon Prime. He's the author of "The Seven Secrets of Great Walmart People Greeters." This is the last how to get a job book you'll ever need. He was Associate Producer of the documentary "Moving Midway." He's worked as local crew on several reality shows including Candid Camera, American's Most Wanted, Extreme Makeover Home Edition and ESPN's Gaters. He's been featured on The Today Show and CBS's 48 Hours. Dom DeLuise once said, "Joe, you look like an axe murderer." He was in charge of research and programming at the Moving Image Archive.
More from this author

Keep Reading

Explore Similar Categories:

Blu-ray Reviews Reviews Top Story
Batman superman worlds finest 3 1 e1644548287499

DC Comics & May 2022 Solicitations Spoilers: Batman / Superman: World’s Finest Sees Robin & Supegirl In Peril In The Distant Past?!

Image

4K UHD Review: Hellraiser: Quartet Of Torment [Pinhead Slipcase Limited Edition]

Batman 124 spoilers 0 banner e1654713950925

DC Comics & Batman #124 Spoilers & Review: End Of An Era For Batman, But New Leases On Life For Abyss & Poison Ivy?!

Inside Pulse Reverse Logo A

TV

Movies

Games

Comics

Fights

Wrestling

Figures

Music

Sports

About

Contact

Work With Us

Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© Inside Pulse
Woman With Phone Pop Art Style Vector