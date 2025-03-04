Terror In The Fog: The Wallace Krimi at CCC creeps onto Blu-ray in May

Before Giallo became the rage in Italy, The Germans dominated the mystery genre with a series of movies based on the British writer Edgar Wallace and his son Bryan Edgar Wallace. Terror In The Fog: The Wallace Krimi at CCC brings together five movies onto Blu-ray that were made at CCC Film during this era. The boxset arrives in May with lots of bonus features about the genre. Here’s the press release from Eureka Entertainmet:

EUREKA ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES

TERROR IN THE FOG: THE WALLACE KRIMI AT CCC

A collection of crime thrillers adapted from the works of British crime writer Bryan Edgar Wallace and his father Edgar Wallace

[Blu-ray]

5/27/25

Eureka Entertainment is proud to announce the release of TERROR IN THE FOG: THE WALLACE KRIMI AT CCC, five crime thrillers produced by Artur Brauner adapted from the works of British crime writer Bryan Edgar Wallace and his father Edgar Wallace. Available in a 4-Disc Blu-ray collection as part of The Masters of Cinema Series on May 27, 2025 in North America. The Limited edition boxed set of 2000 copies (per territory) will exclusively feature a hardbound slipcase and 60-page collector’s book.

In the 1960s, a cycle of crime films – or krimis – became hugely popular with West German audiences. Adapted from works by the British crime writer Edgar Wallace and his son Bryan Edgar Wallace, they combined the traditional murder mystery with horror as they depicted enigmatic killers stalking their victims through foggy English landscapes – from the streets of London to isolated rural mansions. Following the early success of the cycle after the release of Face of the Frog and The Crimson Circle, veteran producer Artur Brauner launched into his own series of Wallace krimis with his company CCC Film. Presented here are five key films drawn from CCC’s krimi cycle.

In The Curse of the Yellow Snake, a mysterious cult wishes to lay its hands on an ancient artifact that has been brought to London from Hong Kong. The Strangler of Blackmoor Castle sees a masked murderer stalk the grounds of a vast British estate – one who brands his victims’ foreheads with the letter “M.” London is faced with dual threats in The Mad Executioners, as a gang of hooded vigilantes roams the streets while a sadistic serial killer is on the loose. Jack the Ripper lives on in The Monster of London City, as a series of brutal murders brings panic to the British capital. Finally, in The Racetrack Murders (or The Seventh Victim), people are dropping like flies in and around a stately home – and the murders might just have something to do with the owner’s prized racehorse.

With its masked killers, labyrinthine plots and gothic atmosphere, the Wallace krimi blended crime, thriller, and horror elements into a potent mix that had a significant influence on both the Italian giallo and the American slasher film. The Masters of Cinema series is proud to present five of Artur Brauner’s Wallace adaptations for the first time on Blu-ray in the US from new restorations provided by CCC Film, alongside a wealth of special features – including a bonus film presented in standard definition, The Phantom of Soho.

Special Features:

• Limited Edition of 2000 copies

• Limited edition hardbound slipcase featuring new artwork by Poochamin

• Limited edition 60-page collector’s book featuring a new introduction to the Wallace krimi cycle by film writer Howard Hughes, a new essay on Edgar Wallace and Bryan Edgar Wallace by crime fiction expert Barry Forshaw and new notes on each film by Holger Haase, co-editor of Krimi! Magazine

• All five films presented in 1080p HD from 2K restorations of the original film elements

undertaken by CCC Film

• The Phantom of Soho (Franz Josef Gottlieb, 1964) – bonus feature (presented in SD)

• Optional English subtitles, newly revised for this release

• Optional English dubs for The Strangler of Blackmoor Castle, The Mad Executioners, The Monster of London City, and The Phantom of Soho

• New introductions to each film by genre film expert and Video Watchdog founder Tim Lucas • New audio commentaries on The Curse of the Yellow Snake and The Phantom of Soho by Kim Newman and Barry Forshaw

• New audio commentaries on The Strangler of Blackmoor Castle, The Mad Executioners, and The Racetrack Murders by Kevin Lyons and Jonathan Rigby

• New audio commentary on The Monster of London City by Kim Newman and Stephen Jones

• Bryan Edgar Wallace: An Era – new interview with Alice Brauner, producer and managing director of CCC Film and daughter of Artur Brauner

• Passing the Blade – new video essay by Alexandra Heller-Nicholas exploring the influence of the Wallace krimi on the Italian giallo and American slasher film

* All extras subject to change

