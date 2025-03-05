Panda Bear In Africa arrives on DVD in May

Pandas are from China so having one show up in the continent of Africa is a big deal. Why would they go there? Well for one Panda, it’s to free his dragon friend from a group of lions. Can his rescue plan work? Panada Bear In Africa comes out on DVD in May. Here’s the press release from Shout! Studios:

SHOUT! STUDIOS and SHOUT! KIDS

Present

PANDA BEAR IN AFRICA

Directed by Richard Claus and Karsten Kiilerich

NEW ANIMATED FEATURE ROARS ON DVD MAY 13, 2025

AND NOW AVAILABLE ON DIGITAL

“Panda Bear In Africa delivers enough humorous moments, valiant adventures, and uplifting messages to keep little ones entertained.” – NAPPA

“It delivers exactly what it promises: an adventurous, feel-good tale for kids.” – Common Sense Media

Watch the Official Trailer for PANDA BEAR IN AFRICA

Ride on an exciting adventure with a courageous young panda as he journeys across the world in the new animated feature, PANDA BEAR IN AFRICA. Thrilling wildlife such as lions, hippos, gorillas, and meerkats meets laughter and fun in this charming furry feature. On May 13, 2025, Shout! Studios and Shout! Kids in collaboration with Cinema Management Group will present PANDA BEAR IN AFRICA on DVD. Families can bring the animal-style fun to their homes when they purchase their copy in stores at Walmart and online at Amazon and other ecommerce sites.﻿

Based on a story by award-winning filmmakers Richard Claus (The Little Vampire, AINBO: Spirit of the Amazon) and Karsten Kiilerich (The Little Vampire, Ruby and Raggie), PANDA BEAR IN AFRICA is an exciting and fun-filled family movie adventure that offers a colorful storyline, endearingly chaotic animal characters and a delightful blend of humor and hijinks. Directed and written by Claus and Kiilerich and co-written by Robert Spackling (Gnomeo & Juliet, The Queen’s Corgi), this rescue tale celebrates the values of friendship and bravery as Pang sets on a quest across the globe to save his best friend Jielong from kidnapping lions. The hero adventure offers uplifting messages emphasizing the importance of kindness, understanding, and acceptance of others, making it a great choice for family viewing.

﻿The National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA) evaluated the film and awarded PANDA BEAR IN AFRICA with the 2025 Inclusion, Positivity & Kindness: To Yourself, To Others and To the World NAPPA Award.

Movie Synopsis

A fun and adventurous Panda travels from China to Africa to rescue his best friend Dragon who has been kidnapped by the lions. On his journey, he discovers a completely unknown world and faces frightening hippos, suspicious hyenas, and wise gorillas. Relying on his wits and some newfound friends, he makes his way across Africa, before rescuing his friend Dragon and saving his new friends’ jungle home.

PANDA BEAR IN AFRICA | Shout! Studios

Movie Running Time: 89 minutes

Arrives on DVD at in stores at Walmart, and online at Amazon and other ecommerce sites.

Available on Digital in the U.S. and Canada

AppleTV, Amazon, GooglePlay, YouTube, Microsoft, Fandango At Home, and other digital platforms

An international co-production among Cool Beans (Amsterdam), Katuni (Amsterdam), A. Film Production (Denmark), Comet Film (Germany), and Le Pacte (France), PANDA BEAR IN AFRICA screened as part of the Official Selection in the 2024 Annecy International Film Festival to great audience enthusiasm.

Directed by Richard Claus and Karsten Kiilerich

Screenplay by Robert Spackling

Story by Karsten Kiilerich and Richard Claus

Produced by Richard Claus and Chantal Nissen

Executive Producer, Edward Noeltner

Co-Producers, Anders Mastrup, Anne-Laure Labadie, and Jean Labadie

Co-Executive Producer, Wilco Wolfers

Director of Photography, Niels Gronlykke

Production Designers, Sten Mesterton, Edwin Rhemrev

Editor, Job Ter Burg ACE/NCE

Music by Vidjay Beerepoot

Supervising Sound Editor, Nardi Van Dijk

Animation Director, Stine Buhl

About Cinema Management Group (CMG) – Headed by Edward Noeltner for 20 years, CMG is one of the leading int’l sales companies of animated features. Recent successes include Oscar, Golden Globe, and BAFTA Nominee, LOVING VINCENT, which took home the European Film Award for “Best Animated Feature” along with 13 Audience Awards and a worldwide box-office gross of US$ 42million. Other recent titles include Annecy Film Festival Contrechamp Award winner and Annie Award Nominee, AWAY, which also won “Best Animated Feature” Award at Strasbourg, Animest, and Animotis. CMG and Triggerfish Studios’ third animated feature SEAL TEAM which was released worldwide by Netflix. THE CANTERVILLE GHOST, an Oscar Wilde classic starring Stephen Fry, Hugh Laurie, and Freddie Highmore, which opened as #1 Family Film in the UK and Ireland! Recent 2024 releases include PANDA BEAR IN AFRICA from Katuni and A-Films; British Film Award Winner, KENSUKE’S KINGDOM from Lupus films, based on the popular book by Michael Morpurgo; BUFFALO KIDS from 4 Cats Pictures (Mummies) with opening up #2 in Spain with $5.6mil Box Office and 830k admissions; and Brazilian-Indian Co-production NOAH’S ARK with VIP voice cast Alice Braga, Rodrigo Santoro and Marcelo Adnet. Releasing 2025 is KAYARA, a Tunche Film (Peru) and We Love Animation (Spain) production and Canadian based, Icon Creative Studio’s CHARLIE THE WONDERDOG with Owen Wilson as Charlie. CMG licensed animated features have grossed over US$ 300million at the box-office since 2005.