The Colors Within arrive on Blu-ray in April

The latest animated film from Naoko Yamada (Liz and the Blue Bird) is arriving on Blu-ray in April. The Colors Within is about what happens when high schoolers form a band. The film has received rave reviews from its theatrical distribution as it mixes the music with stunning visuals. Here’s the press release from GKIDS and Shout! Studios with all the details:

Los Angeles, CA – On May 27, the exquisite animated feature, The Colors Within will arrive on Blu-ray™ + DVD in a standard set and in a Limited Edition SteelBook® from GKIDS, with distribution by Shout! Studios. The many bonus features on The Colors Within include interviews, scene breakdowns, and other glimpses of behind-the-scenes magic that went into the making of the film. Additionally, Yamada’s latest short film, The Garden of Remembrance, is exclusively included within the upcoming home entertainment release. The Colors Within will also be available on digital platforms beginning April 1, including Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Movies, Fandango At Home, Microsoft, and iNDEMAND.

The Colors Within is directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Naoko Yamada (A Silent Voice, Liz and the Blue Bird, The Heike Story), with production from studio Science SARU (Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Inu-Oh). Producer Genki Kawamura’s Story inc. (Your Name., Weathering With You, Suzume) additionally joined the project for planning and producing. Screenwriter Reiko Yoshida (You’re your Wave, Violet Evergarden) penned the script, and is joined by longtime Science SARU composer and frequent Yamada collaborator Kensuke Ushio (DEVILMAN crybaby, Chainsaw Man, A Silent Voice), who composed the score.

Totsuko has a unique way of seeing the world – she can see colorful auras around people, though she isn’t able to see her own. She finds herself drawn to her classmate Kimi, who glows with the most beautiful color of all. To get closer to Kimi, Totsuko forms a band with her and Rui, a quiet musician who plays the theremin. As the newfound friends develop the sound of their music, they start to uncover the desires driving the heart of their songs.

A relatable adolescent tale of finding one’s place in the world, The Colors Within unfolds in a beautiful palette with charming original music synchronized with the story itself. The film held its sold-out world premiere at the 2024 Annecy International Animation Film Festival, and went on to win the Best Animation Film Award at the Shanghai International Film Festival. The film additionally was an official selection at BFI London, and held its North American Premiere as the Opening Night Feature in Los Angeles’ Animation is Film Festival, where it took home the Audience Award.

Director Yamada worked as a key animator on many seminal television series, such as The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya, Lucky Star, and Clannad. She went on to direct the beloved show K-On! and its sequel, as well as the critically acclaimed animated features A Silent Voice and Liz and the Blue Bird. In 2021, Yamada directed the series The Heike Story, her first work at studio Science SARU, which also debuted to wide acclaim.

THE COLORS WITHIN BONUS FEATURES

● Garden of Remembrance

● Starting a Band with Kensuke Ushio

● Live Talk & Drawing with Naoko Yamada

● Crate Digging with Naoko Yamada

● Photowalk with Naoko Yamada

● Scene Breakdown – The Candlelit Church Sequence

● Scene Breakdown – The Final Performance

● Scene Breakdown – Totsuko’s Flashback Sequence

● Color Palette #1: Interview with Director Naoko Yamada

● Color Palette #2: Interview with Music Creator Kensuke Ushio

● Color Palette #3: Interview with the Cast

● Color Palette #4: Behind the Scenes with the Cast

● Teasers and Trailers

