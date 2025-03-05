The Long Kiss Goodnight on 4K UHD & V-Cinema classics boxset from Arrow in April

Arrow Video gives us both ends of the action budget spectrum in April. Long Kiss Goodnight instantly made waves in Hollywood when Shane Black’s script sold for $4 million. Renny Harlin made it a spectacular film with Geena Davis and Samuel L. Jackson teaming up for an explosive adventure. The Long Kiss Goodnight is arriving on 4K UHD. V-Cinema Essentials: Bullets & Betrayal is from when Toei Studios decided to create original action films for VHS instead of begging audiences to return to the theaters. The boxset contains nine of the best from the era. Here’s the press release from Arrow Video with all the details:

New from Arrow Video US

The Long Kiss Goodnight

[Limited Edition]

[4K UHD]

4/8/25

V-Cinema Essentials: Bullets & Betrayal

[Limited Edition]

[5-Disc Blu-ray]

4/29/25

via MVD Entertainment Group

Arrow Video’s April Slate Explodes with

a Renny Harlin Blockbuster and a V-Cinema Crime Thriller Collection

The Long Kiss Goodnight Makes its Global 4K UHD Debut, and

V-Cinema Essentials: Bullets & Betrayal Brings Nine Japanese Crime Flicks to Blu-ray

The special features include audio commentaries with Walter Chaw, Drusilla Adeline, and Joshua Conkel; video interviews with stunt coordinator Steve Davidson, make-up artist Gordon J. Smith, and actress Yvonne Zima; visual essays by film scholar Josh Nelson, critic/filmmaker Howard S. Berger, and film scholar Alexandrea Heller-Nicholas; deleted scenes; archival interviews with Renny Harlin, Geena Davis, Samuel L. Jackson, and Craig Bierko; an archival making-of featurette; the theatrical trailer; an image gallery; a Thin Ice sticker; a seasonal postcard; and an illustrated collector’s booklet.Watch the trailer for The Long Kiss Goodnight here:

On April 29, Arrow Video delivers a definitive collection of iconic Japanese crime films with V-Cinema Essentials: Bullets & Betrayal, a 5-disc, nine-film set on Blu-ray. Starting in 1989, the legendary Toei Studios began producing movies for VHS and other home video formats under their V-Cinema label. By avoiding the ratings board process for a cinematic release, filmmakers working in V-Cinema had creative freedom to be extreme when it came to violence, gore, and eroticism. The Limited-Edition release features nine of the best titles of the era presented in 1080p, and packed with special features – making this the perfect primer for the best genre you didn’t know.

Crime Hunter: Bullets of Rage was the first V-Cinema release and introduced the studio’s new approach to films. A rogue cop looking to avenge the death of his police partner teams up with a gun-packing nun that wants the same killer for ripping off her church’s collection plate.

Shô Aikawa (Takashi Miike’s Rainy Dog) is the newest member of a yakuza family who is ordered to take part in a retaliatory hit job but is faced with a big decision when his fellow family members abandon him in Neo Chinpira: Zoom Goes the Bullet. The movie also stars Joe Shishido (Gate of Flesh) as his uncle.

Stranger, directed by Shunichi Nagasaki (Shikoku), pumps up the paranoia as a female taxi driver is being followed by a stranger in an SUV during her late shift and fears it has something to do with her nefarious past.

Carlos features a Brazilian-Japanese crook under the impression that he can outsmart rival yakuza families and pit them against each other, but he doesn’t quite cover all the angles. Burning Dog centers on a thievery ring eager to pull off a major heist on the U.S. military base on Okinawa, but the one thing they didn’t plan for was the betrayal of each other.

Female Prisoner Scorpion: Death Threat revives the hit movie series with a female assassin hired to go undercover in a prison to release the infamous Scorpion from a subterranean cell.

When his girlfriend is turned into a human shield during a yakuza shootout, a man submerges into the underground for revenge in The Hitman: Blood Smells Like Roses. The film was directed by the legendary Teruo Ishii who also helmed Shogun’s Joy of Torture, Orgies of Edo, and Abashiri Prison.

Danger Point: The Road to Hell stars Shô Aikawa (The Eel) and Joe Shishido (Branded To Kill) as a pair of contract killers who find their partnership in question after their most recent hit. Makiko Kuno (Mari’s Prey) has been trained by a blind priest to be a contract killer for the church, but her latest target awakens her in XX: Beautiful Hunter.

The special features include introductions on all films by Japanese film critic Masaki Tanioka; newly filmed interviews with Crime Hunter: Bullets of Rage director Shundo Okawa, Neo Chinpira: Zoom Goes the Bullet writer-director Banmei Takahashi, Stranger writer-director Shunichi Nagasaki, Carlos writer-director Kazuhiro Kiuchi; and XX: Beautiful Hunter screenwriter Hiroshi Takahashi; brand new video essays; original trailers for most of the films; nine postcard-sized art cards; and an illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing by Earl Jackson, Daisuke Miyao, and Hayley Scanlon.

Watch the trailer for Burning Dog here:

The Long Kiss Goodnight [Limited Edition]

Eight years ago, Samantha Caine washed up on a beach, pregnant, with no memory. She’s given up on uncovering her past, until her memories are awoken.

Bonus Materials

2-DISC 4K ULTRA HD LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS

Limited edition packaging with reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Sam Hadley

Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by Clem Bastow, Richard Kadrey, Maura McHugh, and Priscilla Page

Seasonal postcard

Thin Ice sticker

DISC 1 (4K ULTRA HD) – FEATURE & EXTRAS

Brand new 4K restoration by Arrow Films from the original 35mm negative approved by director Renny Harlin

4K Ultra HD (2160p) presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)

Original DTS-HD MA 5.1, stereo 2.0. and new Dolby Atmos audio options

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Brand new audio commentary by film critic Walter Chaw

Brand new audio commentary by film critics Drusilla Adeline and Joshua Conkel, co-hosts of the Bloodhaus podcast

Theatrical trailer

Image gallery

DISC 2 (BLU-RAY) – BONUS FEATURES

Symphony of Destruction, a new interview with stunt co-ordinator Steve Davidson

Long Live the New Flesh, a new interview with make-up artist Gordon J. Smith

Girl Interrupted, a new interview with actress Yvonne Zima

Amnesia Chick, a new visual essay by film scholar Josh Nelson

The Mirror Crack’d, a new visual essay by critic and filmmaker Howard S. Berger

A Woman’s World, a new visual essay by film scholar Alexandra Heller-Nicholas

Deleted scenes

Archive promotional interviews with with director Renny Harlin and stars Geena Davis, Samuel L. Jackson and Craig Bierko

Making Of, an archive promotional featurette

Behind the Scenes, archive EPK footage from the filming of The Long Kiss Goodnight

V-Cinema Essentials: Bullets & Betrayal [Limited Edition]

Filled with action, thrills and double-crosses, V-Cinema Essentials: Bullets & Betrayal is a compendium of gems from the Japanese video underworld.

Bonus Materials