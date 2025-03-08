Blu-ray Review: My Dinner With Leatherface

Gunnar Hansen scared audiences before they arrived at the theater. When The Texas Chain Saw Massacre arrived in the Fall of 1974, people got a fright just looking at the poster of Hansen as Leatherface holding a female victim in one arm and sporting a chainsaw. They didn’t even know what his “leatherface” mask was made from. Once they went inside the theater or took their car inside the drive-in, their worst fears appeared on the screen. Leatherface was the youngest son of a family of cannibals who lived in Texas inside a cute little country house. The screams and the noise of the chainsaw sent people racing to the lobby to see if they could handle the rest of the movie. A lot of people figured the actor playing Leatherface had to be as twisted as the character. But who was Gunnar Hansen? My Dinner With Leatherface gives us a taste of the man who scared generations.

Gunnar was born in Iceland and his family moved to Maine when he was five. After a while they moved to Austin, Texas before it was hip. He ended up at the University of Texas where he acted in plays. This led to him meeting a Tobe Hooper who had this film he was shooting called The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. The large and imposing Gunnar was perfect as the most colorful member of the family: Leatherface. The film has plenty of stories from his TCM castmates about working with Gunnar and what he did to get them frightened. There’s plenty of behind-the-scenes photos and clips from the shoot. He went back to graduate school and worked as a writer. He wrote a book of poetry. He didn’t want to act anymore. He was offered to play one of the family in Wes Craven’s The Hills Have Eyes and turned it down. He finally got back into movies when his pal Fred Olen Ray brought him to L.A. to make Hollywood Chainsaw Hookers. We learn why he didn’t revive Leatherface in Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 or even the third movie. Gunnar found a new life at horror conventions. Fans discovered that Gunnar was not a frightening character in real life.

The documentary gives a great sense of Gunnar’s life through archival interviews with him (he passed away in 2015). Fellow actors, filmmakers and fans recount their encounters with Gunnar. Debbie Rochon (Slime City Massacre) relates the lessons she learned from Gunnar from having her table next to his at cons. Bruce Campell has high praise for what Gunnar did on screen. His second life starring in tons of low budget horror movies. He understood the nature of shoestring horror and wouldn’t screw if they needed him just a little longer. One time, he only asked to keep his character’s pants for a few more hours. He even did a film for free so he could work with a relative. He enjoyed working on these films and hanging with cast and crew. Brian O’Halloran (Clerks) recounts finding out how good Gunnar was as a comic actor on Brutal Massacre. He could do more than dance around with a chainsaw. He wrote a book called Islands at the Edge of Time about barrier islands. My Dinner with Leatherface is an amazing tribute to the man, actor and icon.

The Video is 1.78:1 anamorphic. The film was made from various sources new and archival. The Audio is Dolby Digital 5.1 surround. Although you’ll not notice it too much since the film is mostly people talking. The interviews sound good. The movie is subtitled in English and Spanish.

Audio Commentary with writer-director Michael Kallio and editor Josh Wagner has them discuss what it took to put the film together.

Extended Interview with Filmmaker and Historian Michael Felsher (19:41) has him talk about going to conventions simply because Gunnar was there. They enjoyed hanging out every few months. He relates the stories Gunnar would tell him during meals.

Extended Interview with Jeff Burr (6:13) has him talk about going to for drinks with Gunnar in Las Vegas. He wanted to get Gunnar to be a part of his Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3, but the producers wouldn’t meet his price which wasn’t astronomical.

Convention Chat with actress Danielle Harris (5:59) has her talk about getting to know Gunnar over the years through the convention circuit. There’s video of her asking Gunnar random questions at a con.

The Dance (0:56) has Gunnar watching a Leatherface cosplayer do the chainsaw dance at a convention. This is an easter egg.

Southern Hospitality Trailer (2:46) is the sizzle reel they used to try to raise money for the Super 8 shot film. There’s a lot of ’90s jeans in it.

Tales of Gunnar (19:55) has Kane Hodder tells about the time Gunnar scared him during a convention. Other pals and co-workers tell stories about their time hanging out with him. There’s even a couple who had Gunnar be part of their marriage proposal.

Release Date: Febuary 25, 2025.