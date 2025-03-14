Lead Belly: The Man Who Invented Rock & Roll arrives on DVD in April

For a large chunk of people, their first exposure to Lead Belly was when Nirvana played “Where Did You Sleep Last Night?” on their MTV Unplugged concert. Lead Belly’s version of the traditional song was called “In The Pines.” It became the most chilling song selections of the night. Lead Belly: The Man Who Invented Rock & Roll is a documentary that explores life of Huddie Leadbetter, the man who would become Lead Belly and his impact on music in the decades after his passing in 1949. Here’s the press release from Pop Twist Entertainment with all the details:

Lead Belly: The Man Who Invented Rock & Roll

[DVD]

4/11/25

Lead Belly: The Man Who Invented Rock & Roll

George Harrison famously claimed, “No Lead Belly, no Beatles.” Revered by countless musicians – the 1st record Janis Joplin ever bought was Lead Belly. The definitive bio, with historic performances and extraordinary archive access. The folk/blues icon, from childhood through prison to worldwide fame. Stories and performances from Joplin, Harry Belafonte, BB King, Pete Seeger, Arlo Guthrie, Odetta and many more.

Huddie Leadbetter: Lead Belly. King of the 12 String Guitar. Born in poverty, he became a master folk innovator who inspired rock and roll. Woody Guthrie called him the greatest folk singer. Hundreds of artists have covered his songs – The Beatles, Rolling Stones, Nirvana and Led Zeppelin spring to mind. Interviews and performances by Janis Joplin, Harry Belafonte, Paul McCartney, B.B. King, Alan Lomax, Pete Seeger, Arlo Guthrie, Joan Baez, Odetta. Hollywood film clips, archive performances and intimate inside accounts dispel myths and let his true personality shine through.

Watch the trailer here: