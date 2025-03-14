Lead Belly: The Man Who Invented Rock & Roll arrives on DVD in April

Joe Corey

Disc Announcements, News

For a large chunk of people, their first exposure to Lead Belly was when Nirvana played “Where Did You Sleep Last Night?” on their MTV Unplugged concert. Lead Belly’s version of the traditional song was called “In The Pines.” It became the most chilling song selections of the night. Lead Belly: The Man Who Invented Rock & Roll is a documentary that explores life of Huddie Leadbetter, the man who would become Lead Belly and his impact on music in the decades after his passing in 1949. Here’s the press release from Pop Twist Entertainment with all the details:

Image

Lead Belly: The Man Who Invented Rock & Roll

[DVD]

4/11/25

Image

Lead Belly: The Man Who Invented Rock & Roll

George Harrison famously claimed, “No Lead Belly, no Beatles.” Revered by countless musicians – the 1st record Janis Joplin ever bought was Lead Belly. The definitive bio, with historic performances and extraordinary archive access. The folk/blues icon, from childhood through prison to worldwide fame. Stories and performances from Joplin, Harry Belafonte, BB King, Pete Seeger, Arlo Guthrie, Odetta and many more.

Huddie Leadbetter: Lead Belly. King of the 12 String Guitar. Born in poverty, he became a master folk innovator who inspired rock and roll. Woody Guthrie called him the greatest folk singer. Hundreds of artists have covered his songs – The Beatles, Rolling Stones, Nirvana and Led Zeppelin spring to mind. Interviews and performances by Janis Joplin, Harry Belafonte, Paul McCartney, B.B. King, Alan Lomax, Pete Seeger, Arlo Guthrie, Joan Baez, Odetta. Hollywood film clips, archive performances and intimate inside accounts dispel myths and let his true personality shine through.

Watch the trailer here:

Share on Reddit
Photo of author

About Joe Corey

Joe Corey is the writer and director of "Danger! Health Films" currently streaming on Night Flight and Amazon Prime. He's the author of "The Seven Secrets of Great Walmart People Greeters." This is the last how to get a job book you'll ever need. He was Associate Producer of the documentary "Moving Midway." He's worked as local crew on several reality shows including Candid Camera, American's Most Wanted, Extreme Makeover Home Edition and ESPN's Gaters. He's been featured on The Today Show and CBS's 48 Hours. Dom DeLuise once said, "Joe, you look like an axe murderer." He was in charge of research and programming at the Moving Image Archive.
More from this author

Keep Reading

Explore Similar Categories:

Disc Announcements News
Joker 13 spoilers 00 banner vengeance scaled e1646774370443

DC Comics & The Joker #13 Spoilers & Review: Penultimate Issue With A Big Return & A Larger Verdict?!

Wolverine banner john byrne

John Byrne’s X-Men: Elsewhen #27 Spoilers! Wolverine’s Secret Origins Begins To Unravel! Marvel Comics Universe Spoilers!

Avengers amazing spider man logo movie

Marvel Comics Spoilers For Amazing Spider-Man #7 & #8!

Inside Pulse Reverse Logo A

TV

Movies

Games

Comics

Fights

Wrestling

Figures

Music

Sports

About

Contact

Work With Us

Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© Inside Pulse
Woman With Phone Pop Art Style Vector