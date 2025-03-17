Blu-ray Review: The Daredevils/Ode To Gallantry: Two Venom Mob Films (Limited Edition)

Chang Cheh became a major director at the Shaw Brothers studio after the success of One-Armed Swordsman with Jimmy Wang Yu in 1967. While he was busy making action films for a decade, he truly found his stride when he put together his Venom Mob rep company of actors. They were a group of actors and stuntmen that he first used in his masterpiece Five Deadly Venoms in 1978. The troop became his trusted faces on the screen until the end of his time with Shaw Brothers. They were able to act and perform the stunts that Cheh wanted on the screen. The Daredevils/Ode To Gallantry: Two Venom Mob Films is a double feature that covers the start of their group work and the end of the era.

The Daredevils (1979 – 105 minutes) has Lo Mang (The Toad in The Five Deadly Venoms), Chiang Sheng (the student), Lu Feng (The Centipede), Philip Kwok (The Lizard) and Sun Chien (The Scorpion). Although the movie isn’t a sequel. The Daredevils takes place in nearer modern times of The Republic era when troops were armed with guns and not spears and swords. Things are getting violent in the upheavel. Lo Mang’s family have been wiped out by a military coup. He flees to find his friend (other Venom Mob members). They are part of a travelling acrobatic act. They promise their friend that they will join with him to reclaim what’s rightfully his. But they need to more than tumbles for laughs against an armed militia. That’s where Philip Kwok comes into the picture as an ex-military member. Can the acrobats really defeat such a menace even with this Venom heavy help?

The Daredevils was released under several titles including Shaolin Daredevils (since “Shaolin” juiced up the martial arts crowd when it appeared on a marquee) and Daredevils of Kung Fu in America. Whatever the title is, the movie is a bit of excitement with the Venom mob pulling off outstanding acrobatic stunts and kickass fights. It’s interesting to see how their skills are blended in with traditional fighting and a few bullets.

Ode to Gallantry (1982 – 87 minutes) stars Philip Kwok (Lizard) and Chiang Sheng (The student). Gouzazhong travels across the countryside with the hopes of finding his lost mother. During a fight in a town, the hungry Gouzazhong picks up a wrapped food that hits the dirt during a fight. He’s willing to eat anything. What’s inside the wrapper? A metal tablet that seems to have a major significance. The powerful Xie Yanke is grateful to have the talisman back and offers Gouzazhong a major reward. He’s not sure what he wants although he stays with Xie. One night Ding Dang (The Sword Stained With Royal Blood‘s Candy Wen) finds him and the woman acts like she knows the beggar. Does he have more than a lost mother out there? Chiang Sheng shows up at the end for the big battle that has even more great moves dished out between the cast.

Ode to Gallantry was previously one of the hardest to find Venom Mob movie since it wasn’t released in America as part of the Black Belt Theater movie package. This is why there’s no English dub on the Blu-ray. But now you no longer have to hustle a bootlegger’s table on the street for a 15th level dupe VHS tape to get to enjoy the action. The film has an exciting mix of plot, revelation and fighting. Everyone is ready to pull out a sword if people move the wrong way.

The Daredevils/Ode To Gallantry: Two Venom Mob Films brings us more of Chang Cheh’s work with his prized acting crew. The Venom Mob were to acting and action what the Harlem Globetrotter are to basketball. They just keep your attention as they mix it up between them.

The Video is 2.35:1 anamorphic just like Shawscope is intended to be watched. The 1080p transfers allow you to enjoy the Shaw Brothers production design since the film appears completely shot on soundstages. The Audio for both films is Mandarin LPCM 2.0. The Daredevils has an English dub in LPCM 2.0. Both films are subtitled in English.

Audio Commentaries on The Daredevils includes one with Frank Djeng and Michael Worth and a second with Mike Leeder & Arne Venema. Both teams are fun to listen to when watching the film for the second and third time.

Audio Commentaries on Olde To Gallantry also has the same two tandems. A big plus for the first is Frank Djeng read the original novel so he explains the differences and the history of the source material.

Deadly Venoms (18:10) goes into the history of the actors who became the top team at Shaw Brothers. Wayne Wong points out how after looking for the next Bruce Lee, Chang Cheh came up with a team effort. He breaks down the cinematic generations in Hong Kong cinema. The Venom Mob are considered fourth generation. He breaks down the roles of the Venoms in their various films.

Illustrated booklet with an illuminating essay by James Oliver on the Venom Mob.

Eureka! Entertainment presents The Daredevils/Ode To Gallantry: Two Venom Mob Films: Limited Edition. Directed by Chang Cheh. Screenplays by Chang Cheh & Ni Kuang. Starring Lo Mang, Chiang Sheng, Wong Lik, Sun Chien, Lu Feng and Philip Kwok. Boxset contents: 2 movies on 1 Blu-ray disc. Rating: Unrated. Release Date: March 25, 2025.