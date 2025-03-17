The Weekly Round-Up #797 x/ X-Manhunt, Absolute Wonder Woman #5, Secret Six #1, and more

Even with a week off, I’m not even through last week’s comics. It’s wild.

Best Comic of My Week:

FML #4 – I’m starting to wonder just how autobiographical this book is. Sure, it features a monstrously large and hairy teenager, but I feel like Kelly Sue DeConnick has modeled the mother character on herself in many ways, and that the magical realism and murder mystery plotline are just window dressing. I also think that’s why this book is so affecting and engrossing. David López’s art is gorgeous, and I like how he uses cartoon figures to give us insight into the characters’ thoughts. This is a great comic, and I was bummed to see that it’s going on a bit of a hiatus (mostly because I’m pretty sure KSD’s other fantastic book, Bitch Planet, is also still on hiatus, about a decade after the last issue came out).

Quick Takes:

Absolute Wonder Woman #5 – As the first arc concludes, we get some further insight into how Diana sees the world, and how she approaches the idea of change and transformation. I’ve been very impressed with the work that Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman are doing on this title, and am looking forward to the next arc, which I assume will be more about Diana adjusting to the real world (although she might spend the whole thing back in Hades, after that last page. As the Absolute Universe is set to expand, I’m glad that the first three titles are so solid.

Batgirl #5 – Cassandra infiltrates the Unburied’s cave headquarters (how does a group we’ve just learned about have this kind of infrastructure in the US?) to try to rescue Lady Shiva, but of course gets caught. There’s a nice sequence where Cass believes she’s talking to Stephanie in a dream that allows for clear exegesis of a lot of the stuff that’s been hinted at since the first issue, and helps set up the finale for this storyline next month. This book is good, and Tate Brombal’s writing goes very well with Takeshi Miyazawa’s art.

Birds of Prey #19 – This series continues to delight, for a number of reasons. I like that Kelly Thompson gave us a two-part story, which is so rarely done these days. I do hope that artist Juann Cabal sticks around for more than two issues, though, as I really like his art. This wraps up the story about people coming after Sin, as she and Dinah set a trap for them. Barda and Batgirl help John Constantine out, with amusing results. This is one of the best books DC is putting out right now.

Black Canary: The Best of the Best #4 – The fight between Dinah and Lady Shiva starts to turn in her favour with this issue, as she begins to pummel on her. This issue also shows the first meeting between Dinah and Ollie, way back when, and how that interaction gives us a little more insight into how Dinah relates to her mother. I don’t know, this book has fantastic Ryan Sook art, and I appreciate it for that, but Tom King just doesn’t seem to keep my interests here. I think it’s the fight commentary that keeps distracting me.

Black Hammer: Spiral City #4 – We continue to watch as the various characters of this book continue to circle the drain. Inspector Insector barely makes it home after receiving a beat-down last issue. The Concretestador prepares for his first illegal fight, while regretting being left in this position. Hell’s Belle hits rock bottom too, and we learn how she’s connected to another important character in this series. I like how Jeff Lemire is continuing this series without using any of the central characters, giving the book more of an Astro City feel, albeit one that completely lacks the optimism of that title. I’m still thrilled to see regular Teddy Kristiansen art, and that makes this book very special.

Detective Comics #1094 – As this current storyline continues, Tom Taylor starts to bring up issues of prison reform. Batman sends Damian to the juvenile detention center that all the recent murder victims have been released from, and he finds the place is basically evil. I’ve been enjoying this storyline, and like how it demonstrates Bruce’s moral clarity. Mikel Janín’s art is nice, and the story is building well.

Dust To Dust #3 – GJ Jones and his co-writer, Phil Bram, continue to add layers to this story about a Depression/Dust Bowl era town that is recovering from a dust storm. The family that we thought were the main characters in the first issue are found dead, their car and body burned, and the town’s Sheriff is suspicious of what everyone else assumes to be an accident. We learn more about the Sheriff and his connection to the mayor, which goes back to the Great War, and we also keep being given clues about something or someone sinister operating in the area, but it’s too soon to put it all together. Jones’s art is gorgeous, although the sepia tones sometimes make the storytelling a little harder to follow; I didn’t realize that was a gas canister we were looking at near the wreck. Still, this is a very smart, very enjoyable book.

The Flash #18 – Simon Spurrier’s oddball Flash run continues, as Jai struggles to understand himself (and how to get back from the Moon) while Eclipso explains to one version of Wally what he’s up to, and the other Wally struggles to process the anger Eclipso is downloading on him. This is a very unusual series, but it’s enjoyable.

Green Arrow #21 – I’m really liking the work that Chris Condon and Montos are doing on this book. Ollie’s always at his best when he’s taking on a crusader role, but in this storyline, the environmental disaster that he’s become aware of is possibly his own fault. The Freshwater Killer (there are more than one) comes for Ollie, and this allows him to finally piece everything together. I like how dramatic Montos makes this book.

Green Lantern #20 – Hal has come across an alien who has been taken over by anger, manifesting Red Lantern energy, while Kyle, Superboy, and Odyssey raid a structure designed to look like part of the Source Wall. I get a little bored when the emotional spectrum becomes an important part of a GL story, but I like how Jeremy Adams is writing this. I don’t think I’ve ever heard of artist Jack Herbert before, but I like his work here.

Iron Man #5 – I continue to find this run by Spencer Ackerman to be very strange. He doesn’t approach story writing in a typical way, which I kind of like, but then he tries to shoehorn a lot of stuff into the book, while also trying to make reference to contemporary slang, and it comes off as odd. This issue has Tony, Ironheart, and The Calvary fighting Lucia Von Barda and a Stark Sentinel, at the site of an old Stark facility that has been taken over by The Heat, a cop gang from Daredevil, who are now trying to ethnically cleanse Chicago. It’s a lot, and none of these ideas have enough space to breathe. Really, I’m still trying to get my head around Tony’s new Medieval-influenced armor and giant sword. There’s enough here to keep me interested, and I like Javier Pina’s art, but this is a weird, weird book.

Justice League: The Atom Project #3 – I’m not sure why everyone is so down on Captain Atom these days. After Tom King just finished turning him into a megalomaniac in Jenny Sparks, we’ve got John Ridley and Ryan Parrott putting him through his paces in this series, as he tries to get rid of his powers, and the Atoms are doing their best to control him. This title is a little weird, in that there’s no single character who the reader can really attach themself to. I guess Ryan Choi is the most heroic, whereas Ray Palmer is coming off as secretive and manipulative. I am really happy with Mike Perkins’s art, and am looking forward to next issue’s fight with Major Force, but I’m not all that clear on what this series is for still.

Juvenile #4 – Things escalate in Jesús Orellana’s series about teenagers who have been lied to about being sick. The kids have figured out that if they stop taking their pills, they develop incredible powers; the problem is, they get discovered pretty quickly, and it looks like they have no choice but to try to escape from their institution, which is not going to be easy. Orellana’s very good at developing characters and their relationships with one another quickly, and his art is gorgeous. I’m really glad I took a chance on this series.

Metamorpho The Element Man #3 – As I continue with this series, which we establish is ‘in-continuity’ with this issue, I’m reminded why Metamorpho has never worked for me. He could be an interesting character, but he’s been shackled to the Staggs and Java in a way that really limits his potential. Anyway, Al Ewing and Steve Lieber are having fun with this book, as Rex sneaks along on Java’s spy mission that has them confronting Vandal Savage in a jungle. Ewing and Lieber work well together, and while Lieber is used to comedic stories, I feel like this is a first from Ewing, and likely a nice break from his usual cosmic and character redefining stuff.

The Missionary #2 – I found the first issue of this DSTLRY series pretty amusing, but with this second issue, I found myself really embracing the chaotic world that Ryan Stegman and Jason Howard have created. In this series, some demons are attempting to take over the Earth, having wiped out the contingent of angels stationed there to protect it. Another demon, hoping to stop this, has bonded with a man who is having a rough time (he found out his wife was cheating on him with their Bishop on the same day he lost his job). Now, this guy is hoping to reconnect with a girl he had a crush on back when he was doing his Mormon mission thing, while the demons continue to make their moves, tracking down Satan. There’s a lot of demon hierarchy stuff that is getting explained on the fly, but the story really works. I find Stegman’s writing to be pretty funny, and Howard makes good use of the larger page size of a DSTLRY book to provide us with some cool demonic designs. This comic feels a little like something Garth Ennis might write, in all the best ways.

Nights #13 – After the life-changing events of the last issue, I guess I shouldn’t be surprised that writer Wyatt Kennedy and artist Luigi Formisano give us a flashback issue. In the present day, Tsukumari was director of Chimera before he was killed. Now we see the story behind his relationship with Gray. The story is set in the 70s, and has young Tsukumari hunting down witches and magicians. This leads him to Las Vegas, and Gray. I love this series, but hope that we don’t spend too much time in the past, because I want to know what’s going on with my favourite characters.

NYX #9 – I’m not sure how well-coordinated this X-Manhunt event is going to be. In the first chapter (see below), Xavier seemed pretty crazy, but in this issue, he’s back to his old tricks, manipulating some of the NYX crew into helping him break into the old X-Men treehouse in Manhattan, ostensibly so they can retrieve the last Krakoa Seed. Really, Charles is running his own plan, and didn’t know that Mojo would be after the same thing, leaving Kamala and Victor in a spot of trouble. I found it interesting that this issue acknowledges that Doom is in control of the United States, suggesting that the same is true for the other chapters of X-Manhunt, which further makes me wonder why things seemed status quo in Uncanny X-Men. Overlapping crossovers and events are problematic like that. I think that this series has only one issue left, and that makes me wonder why Marvel included it (and the other books getting canceled) in a line-wide crossover so late. Now we’re going to be left with a rushed issue trying to wrap up the Mojo plotline, and the plot about Kamala’s racist cousin, and the story behind Sophie’s powers. I think the concept of this book could have worked, but that it was handled all wrong from the beginning, and that the effect of this is that Marvel’s not going to try to be experimental again with its X-books for a while.

The Seasons #2 – I’m still on the fence about this new series. As much as I like the work of both Rick Remender and Paul Azaceta, I’m finding it a little hard to connect to this very odd series. The Seasons are four sisters, three of whom live in a city where they are kind of celebrities, except for Spring, the youngest and our point-of-view character. Autumn, the archeologist, sent a warning that they would all need to leave town before an evil carnival arrived, but now that it’s here, no one seems to want to leave (not that anyone’s talked to Summer, the starlet of the family, in ages). We are being given a wider view of the town and family in this issue, but the mix of whimsy and magical realism isn’t charming me any more than the first issue’s extended slapstick scene did. I trust Remender as a writer so I figure there’s something coming that will make this work for me. I do find it odd to see Azaceta drawing such a sunny book; his work is usually kind of dour.

Secret Six #1 – I was happy to see DC revising this property, although I don’t really know Nicole Maines, the writer. I do really like Jon Kent/Superman, and was intrigued to see Catman and Deadshot on the cover (especially since DC killed him off a few years ago). This first issue wouldn’t make a lot of sense to anyone who didn’t read Absolute Power, and even I was a little lost as I didn’t read the Suicide Squad miniseries that came before it, written by Maines. It seems that Amanda Waller has gone missing, and when Jon, Jay, and Dreamer go to investigate, they end up getting attacked by the guards, and have to get Black Alice’s help, which leads them to the other two characters from Gail Simone’s Secret Six days. I like how Jay hates Dreamer, even though he’s written a little too whiny for me. The art, by Stephen Segovia, is a little hard to follow in places, but is interesting. I hate Jay’s costume, but do like the changes made to Superman’s, so I guess that balances. I’m not sure if this is meant to be a miniseries or an ongoing, but it’s piqued my interest.

Sentinels #5 – I’m a big fan of writer Alex Paknadel, and was excited to see his name in relation to the new line of X-Comics. Ultimately, though, I don’t think Sentinels was a successful miniseries. There were too many things it was trying to do with characters that were not given enough space to develop and become unique. I guess I like that this brought back a character I only knew from his appearances in Avengers Academy, but beyond that, I feel like this book’s depiction of the Sentinel program, including the dog-based Sentinels we’ve been seeing in Uncanny X-Men, never really grabbed me. I doubt we’re going to see the surviving characters ever again…

Storm #6 – I find myself struggling with this series. I don’t really understand the stuff about Storm being the avatar of Eternity now, but it’s actually the more practical stuff that stumps me the most. This issue has Maggot hanging out at Storm’s sanctuary, which is odd, but then the whole building (which, remember, is a zoo?) turns into a flying vessel and heads to San Francisco on Charles Xavier’s behalf. Why would Storm have a flying zoo? Where would she get the technology for something like this? And I find it odd that she’s so quick to help Xavier, especially when it puts her at odds with the rest of the X-Men (Alaska team). Page by page, this book is good (and beautiful, thanks to Luciano Vecchio’s art, which doesn’t have me missing Lucas Werneck at all), but the larger story is confusing to me. I don’t really see it as a Storm story. I would love for there to be a nice quiet issue soon that is focused on character building. That seems to be missing from a lot of the current crop of X-Books.

Ultimate Spider-Man #14 – It looks like Jonathan Hickman is really going to be shaking this book up. Richard, posing as Spider-Man, meets the new Black Cat, while Peter and Harry work to escape Kraven the Hunter. There’s a big moment towards the end of this issue that continues to invert a long-held concept from the main Marvel Universe, but I can’t really talk about it. This book is exciting, well-paced, and gorgeous, thanks to Marco Checchetto. It’s a great read.

Uncanny X-Men #11 – The X-Manhunt crossover starts here, with Xavier escaping from Graymalkin after learning that his daughter is being attacked in Shi’ar space. The problem is, the mutant tumor on his brain is making him hallucinate, so when Rogue’s team is called in to calm him down, he doesn’t recognize them and attacks them. I suppose this is shaping up to be a good event, but it doesn’t look like it’s going to be addressing his captivity or how mutants are being treated post-Krakoa (which, by now, should be getting more play). I feel like I’m starting to understand what Simone wants to do with this title, with Rogue and her crew taking in the four new mutants, but I’m not sure that it’s working for me. Is every issue going to have a training sequence?

Vampirella #675 – In this kind of odd one-off issue, Dr. Chary arranges for Vampirella to be placed on a 72 hour psychological hold in the hospital, to give her an opportunity to rest up, but things get weird, as they will, when a child vampire comes hunting for her. I’m not sure exactly when this story takes place in the long story that Priest has been telling, as it is again focusing on the airplane crash that started his run, but also contains a surprise appearance by a character that is clearly going to factor into the next story arc, which will of course necessitate yet another relaunch and renumbering. Priest’s work on this series is always interesting, but man there have been a lot of renumbering/retitling over the years. I never thought I’d be reading this book for so long, and it seems that Priest has committed to another twenty-five issues (since Dynamite keeps referencing the build-up to issue #700).

Warm Fusion #2 – This is one of the stranger DSTLRY series to debut so far. It reminds me a lot of the types of things Vertigo used to publish, with its dystopian environments, misshapen prostitutes, and interest in biotechnology. Scott Hoffman’s story is sprawling a little, as we learn what the guy at Prophetiq is trying to do, and see what’s been happening to the sex workers who have been turning up dead. The cop that I thought was the main character is sidelined for most of this issue, and Vin, the sex worker that was guiding him in his investigation, takes centre stage. Alberto Ponticelli’s art makes this world look dirty and more than lived in. It’s a good series, if different from what I’ve come to expect from this publisher.

West Coast Avengers #4 – Gerry Duggan is working hard to make this team believable, given its strange makeup. This issue we learn how Ultron came to be part of the team, and get some more insight into Firestar, who is clearly struggling with more than just Ultron’s inclusion on the team. The most interesting part of this book is Blue Bolt, the criminal undergoing Tony’s reform program. There’s potential here, and I hope this book gets enough space to come into its own.

Wolverine #7 – I’ve always hated the villain Romulus, but I feel like Saladin Ahmed uses him effectively here, as the envoy of the Adamantine, the mystical metal that has woken up deep in the Earth and has been controlling other adamantium-based characters. I’ve been enjoying Ahmed’s work on Wolverine; the character has become very tricky to write over the last twenty years, as he’s still suffering from the extreme overexposure of the 90s. There’s not a lot going on here in terms of character development, but it’s a good story.

X-Men #12 – I’m always happy to see Alpha Flight show up in any comic, but I wish that Marvel could maintain their status quo for more than two appearances in a row. Now the team is being run by a new Vindicator, and the rest of them are on parole after their choices during the Fall of the House of X, but somehow Marrina, who never turned up in that event, is also in trouble. And, she looks terrible. The original Marrina design by John Byrne was very effective, with her big eyes, but now she could be Gamorra’s sister, although nothing explains the wings. Anyway, this was an okay comic, but given how quickly the X-Men and Alpha Flight did away with the threat they were facing, it feels like Jed MacKay wasted his chance to play with Canada’s top super-team. This book had been working for me, but this issue felt a little rushed and slapped together, and like it was not in service to any larger plot.

The Week In Music:

Surya Botofasina – Everyone’s Children – I was surprised to find this 2019 album at one of our finer record shops, and grabbed it right away. Botofasina is probably best known, now, for playing keys on André 3000’s New Blue Sun, but he’s been making music for a long time (there’s a photo of him as a child sitting with Alice Coltrane, whose ashram he was a part of). This album is beyond gorgeous. It opens with a twenty-eight minute long track that sets the pace for the whole thing. It flits from New Age to classical to very gentle jazz, and features Carlos Niño and Nate Mercereau. This music is very specific to the LA scene that has coalesced around Niño, which I never get tired of. I think that this might be one of the best examples of that scene, and I think I like it more than Botofasina’s most recent album, Ashram Sun. I still feel so lucky to have found a copy to buy.

Spiritual Jazz 17 – SABA/MPS – This latest volume of the esteemed Jazzman Records series, which has taught me so much about music over the years, focuses on a pair of sister labels (or one label that changed its name?) from Germany. We are given a number of songs from the sixties and seventies that show how American styles (and musicians) were adopted by European bands during this time. There are lots of lovely pieces here, but it would take a better ear than mine to be able to tease out specific contributions made by the European scene. I do like listening to this, though.

Fabiano do Nascimento and Shin Sasakubo – Harmônicos – I love this odd little album from Japan. Both Nascimento and Sasakubo play guitar (Sasakubo also handles some electronics), and they have crafted something like an ambient version of dueling guitars for us. The music is gentle throughout this album, and frequently beautiful, but also seems to be telling a story of some sort, as if the two musicians are holding a conversation. I’ve become a big fan of Nascimento’s playing in the last year, and think it’s cool that he’s a Brazilian living in Japan who is working to combine these two places’ musical traditions. The more I listen to this, the more I hear.

Ceschi – Bring Us The Head of Francisco False Part 2: One Day They’ll Never Know That This Existed – This album makes me very sad, not because of its content, but because it’s Ceschi’s final release. He’s going to continue making music (mostly as one of the Codefendants), but he says he’s retiring this name. This is a terrific way to go out – we get the usual mix of rap, folk, and everything in between as Ceschi continues to mourn his friends and mine his experiences for music that most people can relate to. There are great beats, mostly by Factor Chandelier, but Child Actor turns up in the credits as well. Ceschi is one of the best performers I’ve ever seen, and I’ll never understand why he’s not a bigger name in hip hop and rap-adjacent circles.

MIKE – Burning Desire – Burning Desire was one of the best albums to come out in 2023, and I always regretted not owning a physical copy of it. Recently, when ordering MIKE’s newest, Showbiz!, I saw that a few copies were still available on Bandcamp, and since I was already paying an arm and a leg on shipping, I decided to get both. MIKE is a generational rapper, whose star continues to ascend. He makes his own beats as DJ Blackpower, using soul samples to wonderful effect, before rapping over them in his laconic, slightly mumbled way. He writes from the heart, and while I usually have to listen to his stuff a couple of times to start pulling out the meaning, I understand why every show I’ve seen him perform has been in a steadily larger venue. The best part of buying this on CD is that it came with a DJ Blackpower mix CD, Dr. Gabba, on which he experiments and plays around with similar samples from his rap tracks, but melds them with drum and bass style beats. You can tell that MIKE has a lot of fun with stuff like this, and it gives some insight into him as a creator.