Blu-ray Review: Play It Cool (Limited Edition)

The hostess club is a big part of Yakuza movies. This is where the various tough guys get to sit back for a few minutes, share drinks and joke with the ladies. Occasionally the hostesses are characters in the film, but mostly they are accessories for the evening. A few unfortunately become victims when rival Yakuza clans burst into the nightclub with guns blazing. Play It Cool deals with a woman who enters the hostess life under extremely bad circumstances. Can she ever escape the profession?

Tomi (King Kong vs. Godzilla‘s Akemi Negishi) works all night at a hostess club so she can send her daughter Yumi (Gamera Vs. Viras‘ Mari Atsumi) to school for fashion design. Yumi is a great daughter focused on her studies and not wanting to be boy crazy like her classmates. Her homelife becomes a problem since mom’s boyfriend is lazy and stays around the cramped apartment. One night while Tomi is working, the boyfriend decides it is time that him and Yumi get closer. He’s forceful. When mom finds out what happened, she rightly has it out with her boyfriend. This leads to mom getting arrested. The mother doesn’t want her daughter to tell the authorities about what he did to her. She doesn’t want word to spread. This ruins her defense and she’s sent to prison. In order to survive, Yumi must work at her mom’s hostess club. Since she is extremely young, Yumi’s experience at the club is quite different. Every guy wants a piece of her as lover or pimp. She senses she found the right guy one night who is a lawyer. Can he take her away from the life that destroyed her mother? Or will he use her like everyone else that sits down and orders a drink at her hostess club.

Director Yasuzô Masumura (The Blind Beast) is one of the great filmmakers from Japan who is finally getting recognition as more of his titles arrive in North America. Until this Blu-ray release, Play It Cool supposedly hasn’t been seen outside of Japan. While this movie is considered to be one of his lesser works by Japanese critics, this film could easily be Oscar worthy seeing how Anora just won the big awards. Not to give away the ending, but part of Play It Cool involves Yumi getting involved with someone with a lot of money and his relatives aren’t happy. Mari Atsumi is great in the role as she goes from rather focused student to cold and manipulating as she deals with life as a hostess. She is playing a completely different Yumi at the end of the film as she reacts to her world being torn apart by creepy men. Play It Cool reminds us that the women working in the hostess clubs deserve their story to be told as much as the Yakuza members.

The Video is 2.35:1 anamorphic. The 1080p transfer brings out the details of life in the nightclubs. There’s a bit of grain since most of the movie takes part in dark and dimly lit spaces. The Audio is Japanese LPCM 1.0 mono. The sound is mixed good and clean. You’ll hear a lot into the night life and bar district. The film is subtitled in English.

Audio Commentary with Jasper Sharp and Anne McKnight both of them enjoy the work of Yasuzô Masumura. They sense that he was skipped over by the original Japanese cinema scholars and didn’t get notice until the ’90s. They point out how Play It Cool wasn’t viewed as a classic by critics and more as exploitation. They point out that this is part of a six-film series with aquatic titles.

Too Cool For School (46:07) has scholar Mark Roberts discuss Yasuzo Masumura and Play It Cool. Masumura is seen as one of the most important filmmakers in post World War II. We’ve reviewed a few of his movies such as Giants and Toys, Black Test Car and Red Angel. The director got more into the erotic as his career progressed. Roberts points out that the title for Play It Cool in Japan is Electric Jellyfish.

Original Theatrical Trailer (2:07) sets up the plight of schoolgirl.

Image Gallery has the poster and five spicy press photos.

Illustrated collector’s booklet with an essay by Earl Jackson

Arrow Video presents Play It Cool: Limited Edition. Directed by Yasuzô Masumura. Screenplay by Yoshihiro Ishimatsu, Yasuzô Masumura & Masayuki Tôyama. Starring Mari Atsumi, Yûsuke Kawazu, Akemi Negishi, Kô Nishimura, Ryôichi Tamagawa, Sanae Nakahara, Tomo’o Nagai, Reiko Kasahara, Tomoko Mayama & Sei Hiraizumi. Running Time: 93 minutes. Rating: Unrated. Release Date: March 4, 2025.