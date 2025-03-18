What Lies Beneath crawls onto 4K UHD in May

When Robert Zemeckis was making Cast Away, he paused production for nearly a year so Tom Hanks could get into island shape. Instead of just sitting around, Zemeckis used the same crew to shoot What Lies Beneath in the break. The film has Harrison Ford (Star Wars) pondering if his wife Michelle Pfeiffer (Scarface) is right about their house being haunted or if she is losing her mind. The movie was a massive success in the summer of 2000. What Lies Beneath: 25th Edition is arriving from Scream Factory on 4K UHD in May. There will also be a feature length documentary to explore so much of the film. You’ll be able to see more of creepy action. Here’s the press release from Scream Factroy:

Los Angeles, CA – On May 6, bathe in supernatural suspense as Scream Factory celebrates 25 years of the 2000 all-star Harrison Ford and Michelle Pfieffer thriller with What Lies Beneath [25th Anniversary Edition], available on 4K UHD for the first time in America.

The celebratory release will entertain horror enthusiasts with brand new features including a 4K transfer from the original 35mm camera negative approved by Cinematographer Don Burgess, as well as “You Know: Uncovering What Lies Beneath,” a feature-length documentary including brand new interviews with filmmakers and cast, among other bonus features.

Fans who pre-order their copy from ShoutFactory.com will receive an Exclusive 18” x 24” Rolled Poster featuring the original theatrical artwork while supplies last.

In this riveting supernatural thriller, Harrison Ford and Michelle Pfeiffer play a married couple who uncover a terrible secret … a secret so disturbing it threatens to destroy them.

When Claire Spencer (Pfeiffer) begins seeing ghostly images and hearing mysterious voices in their home, her husband Norman (Ford) suspects it’s just her imagination — until the images turn horrifyingly real. Now, together they must uncover the truth, confront their worst fears, and find ‘what lies beneath … with twisting and terrifying results

BONUS FEATURES FOR UHD/BLU-RAY

DISC ONE (4K UHD):

4K Transfer From The Original 35mm Camera Negative Approved By Cinematographer Don Burgess NEW Presented In Dolby Vision (HDR-10 Compatible)

Presented In Dolby Vision (HDR-10 Compatible) Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 & 2.0

Audio Commentary With Director Robert Zemeckis

DISC TWO (BLU-RAY):