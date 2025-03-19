6 Video Game Easter Eggs That Took Years to Discover

Easter eggs have been a staple of video game culture for decades, rewarding the most dedicated players with hidden messages, secret areas, and obscure references. While some Easter eggs are discovered within hours of a game’s release, others remain buried for years, waiting for the most persistent fans to uncover them. Here are some of the most elusive video game Easter eggs that took years to be found.

The Thrill of the Hunt Explained

Easter eggs are a psychological tool used by many game developers to attract and retain players. The allure of discovering something hidden within a game keeps players engaged long after completing the main objectives. Developers often leave cryptic clues, requiring players to piece together information through community collaboration, which is enticing for many players.

The thrill of discovery is an integral part of gaming. Just like players who are on the lookout for the best Bitcoin roulette sites to chase the thrills of winning at online casino games, savvy gamers enjoy the thrill of discovering and uncovering a secret feature. They don’t just want to complete a game, but ‘hack’ it. Even many years or decades after a game is released, players still share their experiences when coming across something new and unique–like the examples below.

1. Nier: Automata’s Cheat Code (Discovered After 4 Years)

Nier: Automata, released in 2017, featured a deeply hidden cheat code that wasn’t discovered until 2021. A player known as Lance McDonald, a well-known video game data miner, uncovered a secret input that allowed players to skip directly to the game’s final ending immediately after defeating the first boss.

This discovery, confirmed by the game’s director, Yoko Taro, was intentionally placed as a hidden feature for players to find. What made it particularly fascinating was how well it was buried within the game’s code, evading discovery for four years despite the game’s active community.

2. Halo 3’s Secret Birthday Message (Discovered After 7 Years)

Halo 3, released in 2007, contained an Easter egg so well-hidden that it took seven years to be uncovered. On December 25, 2014, players finally discovered that by setting their Xbox 360’s date to December 25 and pressing both thumbsticks at the game’s loading screen, a secret birthday message from the game’s developer, Adrian Perez, would appear.

The message simply read, “Happy Birthday, Lauren!” and was a personal note from Perez to his wife. Since the conditions to activate this Easter egg were incredibly specific—and had to be done on Christmas—it remained undiscovered for years, making it one of gaming’s most elusive secrets.

3. The Secret Room in Shadow of the Colossus (Discovered After 10+ Years)

Shadow of the Colossus, released for PlayStation 2 in 2005, was already filled with mystery and intrigue. Players had long speculated that there were undiscovered secrets hidden within its vast world. But it wasn’t until more than a decade later, in 2017, that a dedicated community uncovered a hidden room within the game’s remake for the PlayStation 4.

This discovery was fueled by the “Nomad Colossus,” a YouTuber who had been meticulously investigating the game for years. The room, which contained a unique gold coin collectable, was part of a newly implemented scavenger hunt that required players to locate all 79 coins scattered throughout the world. Once completed, the room unlocked, revealing a secret sword as a reward. This Easter egg paid homage to the persistent gaming community and their dedication to uncovering the game’s deepest secrets, with Bluepoint even including special thanks to Nomad Colossus in the game credits.

4. Doom II’s Secret Developer Room (Discovered After 24 Years)

Doom II, released in 1994, had a hidden secret that remained undiscovered for an astonishing 24 years. Players knew about the game’s final boss, the Icon of Sin, but what they didn’t know was that it contained a direct reference to one of the game’s developers, John Romero.

Hidden behind the boss was an out-of-bounds area containing a pixelated version of Romero’s severed head on a spike. The only way to kill the boss was to shoot rockets into a small opening that, unbeknownst to most players, was actually hitting Romero’s head. This wasn’t officially confirmed until 2018, when players used advanced Noclip tools to reach the hidden area, proving the existence of the Easter egg decades after the game’s release.

5. Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out!! Hidden Dodge Cue (Discovered After 29 Years)

Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out!! for the NES, released in 1987, had a hidden dodge cue that took players nearly three decades to notice. In 2016, a YouTuber named “Summoning Salt” discovered that a specific audience member in the background would duck at the exact moment players needed to dodge an incoming punch from Piston Honda or Bald Bull.

This visual cue, cleverly embedded within the game, had gone unnoticed for 29 years. Given that players had already figured out the game’s dodging mechanics through trial and error, no one thought to analyze the background elements so closely. The discovery proved just how much thought and detail had gone into the game’s design.

6. The Alien in GTA San Andreas (‘Confirmed’ 12 Years Later)

Finally, an easter egg that has created a lot of discussion and hype, without actually ever being confirmed. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas was released in 2004 and was notorious for the countless myths that circulated around it. One of the longest-standing rumors was the presence of extraterrestrials within the game. Despite years of speculation and fan theories, no concrete evidence of aliens has ever been found within the game itself. However, Rockstar Games has played on the myth through clever nods in later titles.

In Grand Theft Auto V, players who venture into Mount Chiliad at a specific time under certain weather conditions can witness a UFO hovering in the sky. Similarly, Red Dead Redemption features strange carvings and encounters that hint at extraterrestrial activity. While no actual aliens were ever present in San Andreas, Rockstar’s continued references show they are aware of the easter egg legend and enjoy keeping the speculation alive.