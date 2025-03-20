Blu-ray Review: Bubblegum Crisis

Anime began arriving on VHS tapes in the late ’80s and early ’90s in my area. Although you had to find the extremely cool video rental shops to check it out. Visarts in Carrboro (right next to Chapel Hill) had a section near their cult shelves. It was a bit of a shock to see so much animation from Japan after only being used to Speed Racer on TV and Akira in the movie theater. This was before the internet so finding out information about cult entertainment subjects was rather tricky. I didn’t realize that many of the titles on the racks weren’t actually produced to be broadcast on TV. Original Video Animation (OVA) were “shows” released straight to VHS tapes so that they didn’t have to worry about broadcast network standards. One of the series that stuck out on the shelves was Bubblegum Crisis. The nine OVA tapes felt essential for any shop claiming to have a serious anime section. Now the Bubblegum Crisis series has been visually upgraded for a Blu-ray release.

Bubblegum Crisis is a futuristic tale of what happens to Tokyo in 2032 after a massive earthquake has split the city in half. The United States have annexed Japan to keep the place from falling apart. The Genom corporation has become dominate in the post-quake economy with their main product being “Boomers.” These aren’t Baby Boomers. They are human-like robots that have a knack for going out of control. The AD Police (advanced police) are supposed to deal with it, but they’re under manned. They don’t have the fire power to deal with the walking industrial accidents. Sylia Stingray has a solution for the Boomers. Her father invented them, but died under mysterious circumstances that probably involved executives at Genom. Sylvia has used his technology and her smarts to create advanced hard suits that can battle the Boomers. She recruits three young women to become the Knight Sabres. She runs the operation out of her lingerie shop called Silky Doll. Her team includes singer Priss, aerobics instructor Linna and Nene who works for the AD Police in the computer department. Nene is able to hack into the system to get additional information for cases. When the four put on their battlesuits, they’re able to handle most of the troubles in the split Tokyo.

Over the course of the eight episodes, the Knight Sabres go through a lot. The first episode has them getting hired to release a young girl from kidnappers. Another has a car modified so it can destroy motorcyclists on the highways and the vehicle goes sentient. The ladies battle a bloodsucker roaming the city. Later they must deal with a copycat set of Knight Sabers that are ruining their reputation. A big time singer arrives in the city looking for more than an encore. Amongst all these threats, the Knight Sabres must tackle the latest batch of out-of-control Boomers from the Genom corporation. The eight episodes don’t repeat their plots.

Bubblegum Crisis holds up as a science fiction series with the fear of what robots can do to society when they’re released by large corporations that don’t have to worry about regulations. Have you read the news lately? Robots are getting more mobile every day. None of the real companies want to answer who is responsible if their robot goes nuts and beats up a human. Do the victims just have it written off as a computer glitch? Will the police be able to handle an out-of-control robot? It’s a shame we don’t have four women in the back of a lingerie shop eager to protect us. Bubblegum Crisis is more real now than when the tapes first turned up at the end of the ’80s.

We’ve already reviewed the sequel series Bubblegum Crash on Blu-ray.

The Video is 1.33:1 full frame. The HD transfer brings a sharpness to the images that wasn’t there in the VHS OVA days. The audio is English and Japanese in DTS-HD 2.0 stereo. There are also dubs for Spanish, French, Italian and Catalan in Dolby Digital 2.0 stereo. All the various dubs sound fine for a listen into the future. The subtitles are in English, Spanish, French, German, Italian and Korean.

Kenichi Sonoda Interview (13:50) has the character designer get into how they approached the art. He was discovered after working on a fan-manga called VTOL. Artmic saw his mechanical and female drawing and asked if he wanted to work for them on a book. This led to an offer to work on anime. He got known for his female characters. He joined Bubblegum Crisis early in production. They wanted things to feel like Walter Hill’s Streets of Fire.

Original Episode 5 Promo (1:17) teases the upcoming OVA with the original artwork and a sense of bloodsucking plot.

Blu-ray Trailer (1:33) gives a sense of the series.

Character Art Gallery has over 70 images of used by the artists.

Mecha, Props and Background Design Gallery has over 100 images from the artists to see how the technology looks and works.

Hurricane Live 2032 (28:13) is a summary of the action for the first three episodes and an episode 4 promo. We also see some of the figures released.

Hurricane Live 2033 (29:18) has a musical group performing songs from Bubblegum Crisis. There are clips from the show mixed with the live singing.

Bye Knight Sabers – Holiday In Bali (40:22) seems to be the voice cast on vacation in Bali. It is interesting to see them get out since their job had them mainly stuck in a vocal booth.

Recut Music Videos has the songs “There’s a Hurricane Tonight,” “Mad Machine,” “Wild and Scarred,” “Victory,” “Crisis – Run With Anger,” “Devil and Angel’s Kiss,” “Soldier of Roses” and “Rock Me.”

All About Bubblegum Crisis Booklet with interviews and essays on the series.

AnimEigo presents Bubblegum Crisis. Created by Toshimichi Suzuki. Screenplays by Toshimichi Suzuki. Starring Yoshiko Sakakibara, Jemila Ericson, Kinuko Ōmori, Sinda Nichols, Michie Tomizawa, Elizabeth Becka, Akiko Hiramatsu Susan Grillo, Nozomu Sasaki & Frank Trimble. Boxset Contents: 8 episodes on 2 Blu-ray discs. Rating: Unrated. Release Date: Feb. 11, 2024.