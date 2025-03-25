A Tooth Fairy Tale arrives in select theaters and Digital during May

As a parent, the Tooth Fairy seemed to be the nicest of all the “creatures” that would sneak in the house after dark and visit the kid. There was always a fear of Santa saying the kid was naughty. It was impossible to explain why the Easter Bunny has so many eggs. The tooth fairy just dropped by after a baby tooth fell out and left the kid cold cash. The fairy didn’t yank out the teeth. There was nothing to fear. A Tooth Fairy Tale has a young fairy wanting to do more with their life. The animated film plays select theaters on May 2. If your theater wasn’t selected, the kids can watch the film on Digital Platforms on May 20. Here’s the details from Shout! Studios:

Los Angeles, CA – On May 20th, the enchanting animated feature A Tooth Fairy Tale will bring magic to families everywhere as it becomes available for rent or purchase on all digital platforms across the U.S. and Canada, courtesy of Shout! Studios and Automatic Entertainment. This exciting release follows a limited theatrical debut on May 2, 2025, in select theaters.

Packed with breathtaking fantasy animation, A Tooth Fairy Tale promises to captivate audiences of all ages, featuring an all-star cast that includes BooBoo Stewart (DescendantsThe Royal Wedding), Larkin Bell (Stranger Things), Vivica Fox (The Sky Princess), Jon Lovitz (Extinct), and Fran Drescher (Hotel Transylvania 4). This heartwarming film is sure to be a hit with families seeking an unforgettable adventure!

Welcome to a kingdom of magic and mystery! Van is a teenage tooth fairy with a rebellious streak who wishes to explore life beyond the boundaries of his secluded civilization and rigid traditions. When he encounters Rupee, the world’s cutest troll, and Gemma, a daring goblin girl with a knack for science, the three tiny creatures embark on an adventure to unite their separate kingdoms while avoiding malicious encroaching spiders.

RT: 85 minutes

Available Digitally for Purchase or Rent in North America

AppleTV, Amazon, GooglePlay, YouTube, Microsoft, Fandango At Home, and other digital platforms 

Shout! Studios is a multiplatform media company specializing in film and TV distribution, development, and production. The company has evolved with the changing entertainment landscape to excel in all forms of content distribution, including theatrical, digital streaming, broadcast and in-flight licensing, physical media, and more. Shout! Studios owns and manages a large portfolio of feature films, series, animation, and documentaries. The company’s creative acquisition mandate has established it as a leading independent distributor, with partners and properties including Aardman Animations (Wallace and Gromit, Shaun The Sheep), GKIDS and Studio Ghibli (including the latest Academy Award® -winning masterpiece from Miyazaki, The Boy And The Heron), LAIKA Studios (Coraline, ParaNorman), as well as many awards-winning film libraries and Mystery Science Theater 3000. Shout! Kids focuses on live-action and animated kids and family properties plus anime, and the company releases genre and horror films and television shows under the Scream Factory imprint. Shout! Studios also operates the acclaimed streaming service Shout! TV and its family of FAST channels. The company produces, acquires, and distributes new films, including Vincent Paronnaud and Alexis Ducord’s latest animated feature Into the Wonderwoods, family comedy A Sudden Case of Christmas (Danny DeVito, Andie MacDowell), action western Guns of Redemption (Casper Van Dien, Jeff Fahey, Sean Astin), Shout! Studios’ original Old Henry (Tim Blake Nelson)Linoleum (Jim Gaffigan, Rhea Seehorn), What’s Love Got To Do With It (Lily James, Emma Thompson, Shazad Latif), The Kill Room (Uma Thurman, Joe Manganiello, Samuel L. Jackson), the Viggo Mortensen-directed western The Dead Don’t Hurt (Vicky Krieps, Viggo Mortensen), and noir thriller Magpie (Daisy Ridley). Shout! Studios is based in Los Angeles, California. For more on Shout! Studios, visit ShoutStudios.com

Joe Corey

Joe Corey is the writer and director of "Danger! Health Films" currently streaming on Night Flight and Amazon Prime. He's the author of "The Seven Secrets of Great Walmart People Greeters." This is the last how to get a job book you'll ever need. He was Associate Producer of the documentary "Moving Midway." He's worked as local crew on several reality shows including Candid Camera, American's Most Wanted, Extreme Makeover Home Edition and ESPN's Gaters. He's been featured on The Today Show and CBS's 48 Hours. Dom DeLuise once said, "Joe, you look like an axe murderer." He was in charge of research and programming at the Moving Image Archive.
