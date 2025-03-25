Blu-ray Review: Hong Kong, Hong Kong (Limited Edition)

Over the last few years, we’ve grown accustomed to movies from Shaw Brothers being martial arts period pieces being released on Blu-ray. There are other expectations from the legendary Hong Kong studio such as a majority of the movie being shot inside the studio including the exteriors. Naturally we assume the film will be shot in Shawscope which was their version of Cinemascope. Hong Kong, Hong Kong came out towards the end of the studio’s cinematic era in 1983. It disregards all the expectations. First is the movie’s aspect ratio being 1.85:1 although the opening credits say it is shot in Shawscope. The movie is about what’s going on in Hong Kong at the time and not a period drama. Director Clifford Choi films in the less picturesque parts of the city. Hong Kong, Hong Kong does have fighting as one character is a kickboxer.

Man Si Sun (Winners & Sinners‘ Cherie Chung) has escaped from communist China into Hong Kong which should be a happy thing. Except the British Colony isn’t open to refuges anymore. When she goes to see the woman who encouraged her to flee, she’s met with a cold shoulder for fear the cops will get them. She can’t even find a janitor job because of her lack of paperwork. She lives in an overcrowded apartment where she isn’t safe. While taking a shower, Kong Yuen Sang (Rouge‘s Alex Man) jumps through a window and under the water with her to avoid angry people from a gambling game gone bad. After a little hostilities, the two get to know each other since he’s also in the country illegally. He is involved in underground kickboxing fights with the hope that he can get to be legitimate as he moves up the ladder. He dreams of getting to fight in America. The two become friends. In order to survive, Man Si Sun hooks up with a middle-aged carpenter who can take care of her. But she has feelings for Kong even if she can’t handle his bone breaking existence in the kickboxing game. Can either of them escape this poverty life and shadow existence to truly enjoy being in a “free” land?

Hong Kong, Hong Kong is such a raw movie that you just don’t expect it to open with the Shaw Brothers logo. There’s a harshness on the screen as we see what happens in communities within the slum. This is more like a kitchen sink drama from England. The film does have the martial arts action that people expect from the studio when Alex Man gets into the ring to swap blows and kicks. Unlike other choreographed fights from the studio’s other productions from this time, these bouts are brutal and bloody. This is only matched by the brutality of the mobsters that the fighter has to encounter in the business. This is not a variation on Rocky. You won’t feel pumped up after the final match and the repercussions. Hong Kong, Hong Kong proves that Shaw Brothers could create a great film that didn’t play by its self-imposed rules.

The Video is 1.85:1 anamorphic. Why not in Shawscope? Because Cinematographer Bob Huke wanted to make the camera mobile in these less luxurious parts of Hong Kong. The Audio is Cantonese LPCM 2.0 Mono. They’ve made the sound smoother than the rough neighborhoods. The movie is subtitled in English.

Alex Man on Hong Kong, Hong Kong (18:20) has the actor talk about he started in television in 1977. A few years later, a producer offered him a contract at Shaw Brothers. He was busy in the studio’s final years as he’s also in An Amorous Woman of Tang Dynasty coming out from 88 Films this month. He talks about performing on stage in Cantonese including Equus and Amadeus. He talks about his relationship with Run Run Shaw and Mona Fong. The interview is conducted by Fred Ambroisine.

Audio Commentary by Journalist David West mentions the Chinese title is “Male and Female.” The film is considered part of the Hong Kong New Wave. He points out how the older actress in the opening scene is Sammo Hung’s grandmother. He explains the Hong Kong passports and immigration issues of this time.

Trailer (1:14) plays up the bad parts of Hong Kong.

Stills Gallery (2:32) are color press photos.

Mini-poster that’s suitable for framing.

88 Films present Hong Kong Hong Kong: Limited Edition. Directed by Clifford Choi. Screenplay by Clifford Choi & Mak Hui. Starring Cherie Chung, Alex Man, Lu Chin, Charlie Cho, Yeh Fang, Pak-Kwong Ho, Hoi-San Kwan, Fa-Yuan Li, Lo Lieh & Chien Szu-Ying. Running Time: 97 minutes. Rating: Unrated. Release Date: March 25, 2025.