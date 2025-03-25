DVD Review: Sesame Street – Elmo’s World: Elmo Loves to Giggle

As a parent of a kid who was addicted to Sesame Street, I can confirm that Elmo likes to giggle. The little fuzzy red monster is ready to cut up if something tickles him. I once met Elmo at the Full Frame Documentary Films festival and we shared a giggle or two. You can’t help it. He’s an extremely cute Muppet. Sesame Street – Elmo’s World: Elmo Loves to Giggle is filled with Elmo giggling away as he learns new stuff about life.

This is nearly two hours of just the Elmo’s World segment that’s a part of Sesame Street. Elmo’s imaginary bedroom includes his friend Smartie – a talking smart phone. He also keeps meeting up with various members of the Noodle family that live next door. I didn’t know they had a dog now called Schmoodle. He also gets visits from fellow Muppets from the street in their furry form or animated like they’re on a chalkboard. Even as he learns about friends, school, spiders and art, Elmo is always happy and giggling to let kids know it’s exciting to learn new things. The collection has 10 Elmo’s World segments that haven’t been previously released onto DVD. If your kid (or kids) is into Elmo, Sesame Street – Elmo’s World: Elmo Loves to Giggle is pure Elmo bliss. You’ll hear them giggle along at some point.

Sesame Street – Elmo’s World: Elmo Loves to Giggle is available on DVD and Digital.

The Video is 1.78:1 anamorphic. The transfer looks good. You’ll see all the weirdness that takes place in Elmo’s World. The Audio is Dolby Digital Stereo 2.0. You’ll hear Elmo giggle from both speakers. The DVD is subtitled in Spanish and English.

Share the Laughter (8:43) has Elmo hanging with Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live) and swapping jokes. There is a share the laughter challenge where Muppets and comics tell jokes. Josh Groban, Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Padma Lakshmi (Top Chef), Grover, Ilana Glazer (Broad City), Harry Monster, Alessia Cara,

