DVD Review: War of The Ninja Monsters – Jaron Vs Goura

As a kid growing up in the ’70s, giant monster movies from Japan on TV were destination television. Whether it be Godzilla or Gamera, the dial was all mine when they were listed in the TV Guide. My parents were frustrated that the only TV in the house had been hijacked to watch the films. Since the local UHF station only ran Godzilla films in primetime, I’d miss the ending if it was a school night. As much as I enjoyed the movies, I wished they were shorter so I could see them all instead of being sent to bed and having to hear my parents change the channel. War of The Ninja Monsters: Jaron Vs Goura would have been appreciated in 1977 since it delivers the Kaiju goodness in barely under an hour.

Things aren’t going well for the Stunts Gym that’s still bringing in kids, but have lost their adult members. The two guys in charge decide to take a trip to the countryside to see if they can get inspiration. As they hike in the wilderness, they enter a cave. While poking around, they discover a relic. The duo breaks a sacred scroll. This leads to both of them being transformed into massive Kaiju. The once good friends must now battle it out as a giant turtle and huge dragon. They stomp the nearby town. Their only chance of being returned to human form is a young woman who must track down the last members of the ancient clan that created the scroll that was broken.

Director Shinpei Hayashiya and his crew have made a fun Kaiju film that’s rather innovative in the story and not trying to copy a classic plot. There’s even a great twist that the two monsters can’t be videotaped by cameras. You have to see them with your eyes to know why buildings are crashing down around town. While you’re expecting only a monster movie, there’s a whole ninja plot that elevates the action on the screen. It’s amazing what Hayashiya worked into an hour worth of screen time. This movie is more fun and entertaining than the last few Hollywood Godzilla films. If you’re a fan of Showa era Godzilla and Gamera movies, War of The Ninja Monsters: Jaron Vs Goura will stomp its way into your heart.

The Video is 1.78:1 anamorphic. The visuals look good. The monster effects are done in various ways. The Audio is Japanese Dolby Digital 2.0. You’ll hear a bit of destruction in the speakers. The movie is subtitled in English.

Intro (1:04) has us know of the previous Ninja Monsters movies by Shinpei Hayashiya.

Behind The Scenes (42:53) is almost as long as the movie. They show off the original monster art from preproduction. They did make physical versions of the monsters. This was old school Toho with guys inside the suits for a battle instead of just CGI. There’s location photos from the countryside shoot.

Audio Commentary by kaiju historians Elijah Thomas and Daniel DiManna has them quoting director Shinpei Hayashiya about his love of Kaiju movies. There is talk about the time the director came to a con in Chicago and was blown away by the fan reaction. Turns out there’s a place in Japan known as Kaiju City. They also have a message from the director.

Trailers include the teasers (0:50) and a full trailer with the monsters (1:18), another that has that Toho energy (1:14) and a shorter one (0:32). All were done for Japan.

SRS Cinema presents War of The Ninja Monsters: Jaron Vs Goura. Directed by Shinpei Hayashiya. Screenplay by Shinpei Hayashiya & Hirokatsu Kihara. Starring Kingentei Anju, Anko Hayashiya, Keiki Hayashiya, Kinako Hayashiya, Sakuhei Hayashiya, Shun Ichinose, Makoto Inamiya, Senta Irifunetei, Benzaiten Izumi & Sensho Katsura. Running Time: 56 minutes. Rating: Unrated. Release Date: March 11, 2025.