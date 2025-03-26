Blu-ray Review: Adela Has Not Had Supper Yet

The first (and probably only) Czechoslovakian film that I ever saw in a theater in the ’80s was Alice by Jan Švankmajer. The movie played in Febuary of 1989 at The Rialto, my local arthouse theater. This was a few months before the Velvet Revolution freed Czechoslovakia from communist rule. The film was a surrealist telling of Alice in Wonderland mixing a young actress playing Alice with stop motion creatures made of household objects as the occupants of Wonderland. It was trippy. When Adela Has Not Had Supper Yet arrived, I was thrilled to see Švankmajer mentioned on the back of the Blu-ray box as contributing the special effects and animation. While he didn’t direct or write the film, Adela Has Not Had Supper Yet; the film has the same trippy nature as a parody of detective films.

Nick Carter (The Mysterious Castle in the Carpathians‘ Michal Dočolomanský) is the greatest detective in New York City and perhaps the World at the turn of the century (19th to 20th Century turn). He has two different assassins show up in his office one morning. After he deals with them and has his assistant clean up, Nick gets an international offer. Countess Thun (Květa Fialová) has had her dog kidnapped. Carter travels to Prague for the case. Even though he’s in disguise, Commissar Josef Ledvina (Rudolf Hrušínský) spots him at the train station. The case can wait while the two tour the best bars in the city. The pilsner flows freely. Turns out the Commissar isn’t only one who knows Carter is in town. Baron Ruppert von Kratzmar (The Fabulous Baron Munchausen‘s Miloš Kopecký) has his men spying on the detective. Turns out the Baron is really the international criminal mastermind known as the Gardner. He not only wants to outsmart Carter, but feed him to his latest creation Adela. Can Carter put an end to the cannibal plant and the Gardener that keeps up her special diet?

Adela Has Not Had Supper Yet is a great spoof of a detective film. Michal Dočolomanský looks perfect as the guy tracking down clues in a strange city. The comic moments still click. It reminds me of The Mystery of the Leaping Fish with Douglas Fairbanks as Coke Ennyday as it not merely creates a parody, but visually goes to wild places. The biggest visual is Adela who was created by Jan Švankmajer. The plant is more than a rip-off of Audrey from Roger Corman’s Little Shop of Horrors. Adela is colorful and menacing. There’s a bit of creativity as she devours her victims. Jan goes between a large puppet to stop motion animation during feeding frenzies. It’s as creepy as his work in Alice. The real beauty of the film is seeing all the old world charm of Prague. This is especially vivid in the sequence where Carter and the Commissar keep drinking the night away. This movie feels as authentic as any of the turn of the century Hollywood studio productions from this time that probably cost 10 times as much to produce. Adela Has Not Had Supper Yet is a perfect selection for a dinner and a movie night if you have enough pilsner in the fridge.

Adela Has Not Had Supper Yet is part of a quartet of Czechoslovakian films being released by Deaf Crocodile. The others are The Mysterious Castle In the Carpathians, Prague Nights and The Golden Fern. While each is a separate release, together, the four films make an entertaining home film festival.

The Video is 1.66:1 anamorphic. The transfer is a restoration from the original camera negative. You’ll appreciate seeing all the details in Adela. The Audio is Czech DTS-HD MA 2.0 mono. You’ll get to appreciate the score that includes plenty of piano to feel like a silent film from the era. The movie is subtitled in English.

Audio Commentary Terza Brdeckova and Irena Kovarova. Terza’s father is co-screenwriter Jiří Brdečka. Irena describes this as a cult film for Czechs.

Jiří Brdečka Animated Shorts feature four cartoons directed by the co-writer. He had also wrote the scripts for two other feature films directed by Oldřich Lipský including The Mysterious Castle in the Carpathians. They give you a sense that Jiri understands visual comedy.

Badly Drawn Hen (13:40) is about a daydreaming boy in a classroom was released in 1963. The teacher is not amused when the kid won’t stop staring out the window. When he draws a chicken, his teacher is not impressed.

The Forester’s Song (9:35) is a musical cartoon from 1966. You’ll see a “guest star” from Silence of the Lambs.

The Miner’s Rose (8:05) is about a miner’s final day on the job was released in 1974.

What Did I Not Tell The Prince(9:33) is a tale of a prince who gives away his wealth to the poor. But does it improve the world? The short was released in 1975

Deaf Crocodile presents Adela Has Not Had Supper Yet. Directed by Oldřich Lipský. Screenplay by Jiří Brdečka and Oldřich Lipský. Starring Michal Dočolomanský, Rudolf Hrušínský, Miloš Kopecký, Ladislav Pešek, Naďa Konvalinková & Květa Fialová. Running Time: 107 minutes. Release Date: February 11, 2025.

