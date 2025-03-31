A Place Further Than The Universe arrives on Blu-ray in April

I’ve noticed going to cons with my kid that a lot of the youth of today are more into Japanese anime more than American superheroes. And people wonder why the cultural shift. Part of it is that anime is more than superheroes. There are normal people being animated with adventures. A Place Further Than The Universe is about a group of girls that end up in the most extreme and coldest part of the world. How will they handle it? The anime series was a hit when it was released. Now the series is coming to Blu-ray at the end of April. Here’s the press release from Shout! Studios:

THE CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED MADHOUSE ANIME SERIES

A PLACE FURTHER THAN THE UNIVERSE

AVAILABLE TO OWN ON BLU-RAY™ APRIL 29, 2025

The beloved slice-of-life anime will charm in home entertainment shelves as A Place Further Than The Universe arrives in select North American e-commerce stores from Anime Limited, distributed by Shout! Studios on February 25, 2025. From the renowned anime studio Madhouse (Pacific Blue, Death Note, Hunter x Hunter), the feel-good series delights viewers as the spirit of youth is captured in beautiful animation, lovable characters and an incredible adventure.

A Place Further Than The Universe follows the journey of four girls in their travels to Antartica and is directed by Atsuko Ishizika (Goodbye, Don Glees!, No Game No Life), with script and series composition by Jukki Hanada.(Steins;Gate, Long Live! Superstar!!). The lauded original anime drama won the hearts of coming-of-age enthusiasts, as well as the 2019 Anime Trending award for Anime of the Year.

Fans purchasing A Place Further Than The Universe will be treated to both the Japanese version and the English dub, which is exclusive to North American ecommerce stores, as well as bonus features including a “making of the English dub” featurette.

A Place Further Than The Universe | Series Overview

Scenery that we have never seen. Sounds that we have never heard. Scent that we have never smelled. Food that we have never tasted. And the surge of emotion that we have never experienced. This is the expedition of recollecting the pieces torn apart and sensation left alone. When we reach that place, what will we think?

Howling, 40 degree angle. Raging, 50 degree angle. Shouting, 60 degree angle. A wilderness beyond the heavy sea. The furthest south, far from civilization. At the top of the Earth. We will find lights through the girls’ eyes to live tomorrow.

